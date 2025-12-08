Jack Lukosius says Jaidyn Stephenson is impressing in a bid to win a list spot at Port Adelaide

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during Port Adelaide's pre-season training session. Picture: Port Adelaide FC

PORT Adelaide SSP hopeful Jaidyn Stephenson has made an instant impression at Alberton as he desperately lunges for a career lifeline.

The former Collingwood and North Melbourne forward is training at Port in the hope of winning a supplemental selection spot on the Power's list.

Stephenson, the 2018 Rising Star winner, quit the AFL at the end of 2024 after 122 games for the Pies and Kangaroos.

"He's definitely still got all the talent that made him a great player early in his career," Port forward Jack Lukosius told reporters on Monday.

"And he has come in with kind of everything you'd want from a train-on - he's been training hard, doing all his extras, and ticking every box.

"So he's putting his best foot forward, that's for sure, and I think the group has accepted him."

Jaidyn Stephenson in action during the match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Stephenson, whose AFL career included a 12-game ban and $20,000 fine for betting in 2019, played division three amateur football for Ferntree Gully in Victoria in 2025.

"It hasn't stood out that he's played local footy last year at all," Lukosius said.

"He's come in in a good spot. I think he must have done the work back end of the year into the off-season to give himself every chance - he's looking like an AFL footballer."

Stephenson's hopeful arrival comes as Lukosius looks for a change in fortune personally after injury cruelled his first season with the Power following six seasons with Gold Coast.

Lukosius managed just seven games because of knee, calf and back ailments.

Jack Lukosius comes off with an injury during the match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"My first time (injury) was mid-March and I've somewhat been in rehab since then," he said.

"Not much went right for me this year. I have put a heap of work in to get some resilience back in my body and give myself every chance to have a great 2026.

"The setbacks were definitely frustrating, especially with backs and calves. You've got to give them time, it's not like you can grind and grind through them, you've got to be a bit more patient.

"So yeah, definitely tested mentally throughout 2025 ... it's putting the work in now to set myself up to have a better '26."

After stints under Damien Hardwick and Stuart Dew at the Suns, Lukosius will play under his fourth coach in four seasons, with Josh Carr taking over from Ken Hinkley at Port.

"We all were on the same page, we knew 'Carry' was coming in," he said.

"We've been ready for this and we're all just embracing all the new things we're doing."