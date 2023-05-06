FREMANTLE has celebrated the return of two-time Brownlow winner Nat Fyfe and released the shackles for a pressure-relieving 69-point win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers led at every change in the 18.9 (117) to 7.6 (48) win, just their third victory of the season to take some of the pressure off under-fire coach Justin Longmuir.

It's Fremantle's highest score since round one, 2019 and just the second time in almost seven years they've scored 18 or more goals in a game.

The highlight of a dominant night for the Freo faithful was the return from injury of Fyfe, who received a rousing reception when he came on as the tactical sub in the third quarter.

01:09

Fyfe roves it to perfection before finishing truly

Nat Fyfe marks his return with a vintage goal roving the ruck contest

And he sent the locals into raptures when he kicked a goal in the final term to put the icing on the cake of an impressive win.

Andrew Brayshaw was immense for the home side, finishing with 33 disposals and two goals, while Luke Jackson hard arguably his best game since his high-profile off-season move, kicking two goals to go with 24 disposals.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 01:03

    Hawks hit back with Macdonald major

    Connor Macdonald gets Hawthorn on the board with a goal on the run

  • 00:56

    Speedy Switkowski extends lead for Fremantle

    Sam Switkowski shows his pace to score his first for the match

  • 00:54

    Banana brilliance sees Dockers get another

    Michael Frederick kicks a clever goal to extend the lead for Fremantle

  • 00:55

    Damaging Clark delivers from distance

    Jordan Clark shows his range with a terrific goal from beyond the arc

  • 00:42

    Fyfe return gets Freo faithful to their feet

    Fremantle fans showed their appreciation as former captain Nat Fyfe was subbed into the match

