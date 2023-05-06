Luke Jackson celebrates a goal in Fremantle's win over Hawthorn in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has celebrated the return of two-time Brownlow winner Nat Fyfe and released the shackles for a pressure-relieving 69-point win over Hawthorn at Optus Stadium.

The Dockers led at every change in the 18.9 (117) to 7.6 (48) win, just their third victory of the season to take some of the pressure off under-fire coach Justin Longmuir.

It's Fremantle's highest score since round one, 2019 and just the second time in almost seven years they've scored 18 or more goals in a game.

The highlight of a dominant night for the Freo faithful was the return from injury of Fyfe, who received a rousing reception when he came on as the tactical sub in the third quarter.

And he sent the locals into raptures when he kicked a goal in the final term to put the icing on the cake of an impressive win.

Andrew Brayshaw was immense for the home side, finishing with 33 disposals and two goals, while Luke Jackson hard arguably his best game since his high-profile off-season move, kicking two goals to go with 24 disposals.

More to come ...