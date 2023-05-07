PORT Adelaide has made a great escape, keeping a plucky Essendon outfit at bay to win by five points on Sunday afternoon.

The Bombers had the game on their terms early, before the Power found another gear in the second half to surge to the 12.20 (92) to 13.9 (87) victory.

POWER v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers started strong, kicking the first two goals of the game before the Power got started.

Momentum changed when Dons defender Jordan Ridley was subbed out of the match in the second quarter, with the Power’s forwards taking advantage of the Bombers’ smaller backline.

But the Bombers would not concede, and after Port’s Junior Rioli missed two opportunities to goal late in the game, the Bombers’ Andrew Phillips lined up for a set shot from outside 50. But he didn’t have the distance, and Port escaped with the victory.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:42

    Perkins pops up to add to super start

    The Bombers look up and about early as Archie Perkins delivers this crafty snap

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Power crumber somehow splits sticks mid-tackle

    Jed McEntee squeezes through this impressive kick while being swung in a tackle

    AFL
  • 00:21

    Ridley left sore after Rioli incident

    Dons defender Jordan Ridley leaves the field after receiving contact from Junior Rioli in this clash

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Shiel's bone-crunching power rocks Rozee before Merrett magic

    Dylan Shiel brushes off Connor Rozee with sheer force before Zach Merrett finishes in style

    AFL
  • 00:38

    Stringer show absolutely electric in this goal

    Jake Stringer completes a dazzling major for Essendon to halt Port's momentum

    AFL
  • 00:51

    Boak loves his work after candy-selling special

    Travis Boak produces this mesmerising effort to notch his 200th goal in the AFL

    AFL
  • 00:36

    Port sweats on Butters after knee scare

    Luckless Power gun Zak Butters hobbles off the ground after hurting his knee lunging for a tackle

    AFL