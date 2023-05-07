PORT Adelaide has made a great escape, keeping a plucky Essendon outfit at bay to win by five points on Sunday afternoon.

The Bombers had the game on their terms early, before the Power found another gear in the second half to surge to the 12.20 (92) to 13.9 (87) victory.

POWER v BOMBERS Full match coverage and stats

The Bombers started strong, kicking the first two goals of the game before the Power got started.

Momentum changed when Dons defender Jordan Ridley was subbed out of the match in the second quarter, with the Power’s forwards taking advantage of the Bombers’ smaller backline.

But the Bombers would not concede, and after Port’s Junior Rioli missed two opportunities to goal late in the game, the Bombers’ Andrew Phillips lined up for a set shot from outside 50. But he didn’t have the distance, and Port escaped with the victory.

More to come