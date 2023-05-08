WESTERN Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli was one of eight players to land a perfect 10 in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award voting for round eight.
Bontempelli led the Bulldogs to a 15-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night on the back of 32 disposals, 14 clearances and a goal.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
His 10 votes saw him climb onto 43 overall, just two adrift of Collingwood gun and overall leader Nick Daicos (45).
Incredibly, there were perfect 10s awarded in every game bar one – the Magpies' win over Sydney on Sunday.
Josh Dunkley, Shai Bolton, Esava Ratugolea, Noah Anderson, Luke Jackson, Zak Butters and Callum Wilkie all recorded 10-vote games.
Wilkie (34 votes) is equal fourth overall, alongside Geelong star Jeremy Cameron and adrift of Daicos, Bontempelli and Clayton Oliver (36).
Carlton v Brisbane
10 Josh Dunkley (BL)
8 Jack Payne (BL)
4 Charlie Cameron (BL)
3 Adam Cerra (CARL)
3 Harris Andrews (BL)
1 Zac Bailey (BL)
1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
Richmond v West Coast
10 Shai Bolton (RICH)
7 Tim Taranto (RICH)
7 Dion Prestia (RICH)
2 Jacob Hopper (RICH)
2 Oscar Allen (WCE)
1 Dustin Martin (RICH)
1 Liam Baker (RICH)
Geelong v Adelaide
10 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)
5 Max Holmes (GEEL)
4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)
4 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)
3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
2 Lachlan Murphy (ADEL)
1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
1 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)
Gold Coast v Melbourne
10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)
3 Max Gawn (MELB)
3 Wil Powell (GCFC)
2 David Swallow (GCFC)
1 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs
10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
8 Tom Green (GWS)
6 Tim English (WB)
4 Tom Liberatore (WB)
1 Bailey Smith (WB)
1 Josh Kelly (GWS)
Fremantle v Hawthorn
10 Luke Jackson (FRE)
8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)
6 Hayden Young (FRE)
3 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)
2 Conor Nash (HAW)
1 Jye Amiss (FRE)
Port Adelaide v Essendon
10 Zak Butters (PORT)
6 Connor Rozee (PORT)
4 Miles Bergman (PORT)
3 Darcy Parish (ESS)
3 Zach Merrett (ESS)
3 Sam Draper (ESS)
1 Dan Houston (PORT)
Collingwood v Sydney
9 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
9 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
5 Errol Gulden (SYD)
3 Darcy Moore (COLL)
2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)
2 Luke Parker (SYD)
North Melbourne v St Kilda
10 Callum Wilkie (STK)
7 Ben McKay (NMFC)
5 Bradley Hill (STK)
5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
3 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)
LEADERBOARD
45 Nick Daicos (COLL)
43 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)
36 Clayton Oliver (MELB)
34 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)
34 Callum Wilkie (STK)
33 Christian Petracca (MELB)
32 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)
31 Zak Butters (PORT)
29 Noah Anderson (GCFC)
29 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)
29 Toby Greene (GWS)
29 Jack Sinclair (STK)
28 Charlie Curnow (CARL)
28 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
25 Darcy Moore (COLL)
24 Charlie Cameron (BL)
24 Chad Warner (SYD)
23 Tim Kelly (WCE)
23 Zach Merrett (ESS)
23 Lachie Neale (BL)
23 Tim Taranto (RICH)