Marcus Bontempelli after the round eight clash between Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs at Manuka Oval on May 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Marcus Bontempelli was one of eight players to land a perfect 10 in the AFL Coaches Association's champion player award voting for round eight.

Bontempelli led the Bulldogs to a 15-point win over Greater Western Sydney on Saturday night on the back of 32 disposals, 14 clearances and a goal.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

His 10 votes saw him climb onto 43 overall, just two adrift of Collingwood gun and overall leader Nick Daicos (45).

Incredibly, there were perfect 10s awarded in every game bar one – the Magpies' win over Sydney on Sunday.

Josh Dunkley, Shai Bolton, Esava Ratugolea, Noah Anderson, Luke Jackson, Zak Butters and Callum Wilkie all recorded 10-vote games.

Wilkie (34 votes) is equal fourth overall, alongside Geelong star Jeremy Cameron and adrift of Daicos, Bontempelli and Clayton Oliver (36).

Carlton v Brisbane

10 Josh Dunkley (BL)

8 Jack Payne (BL)

4 Charlie Cameron (BL)

3 Adam Cerra (CARL)

3 Harris Andrews (BL)

1 Zac Bailey (BL)

1 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:43 Milestone man Docherty delivers ripper Sam Docherty celebrates his 150th match with a brilliant early goal

00:34 Daniher unloads from distance with monster goal Joe Daniher shows his range with a massive goal from beyond the arc

00:38 McKay leaves ground bloodied following contact with Andrews Harry McKay receives treatment after this glancing blow from Harris Andrews

00:46 Blues hit back with Motlop brilliance Jesse Motlop delivers Carlton its first of the second term after a clever Charlie Curnow assist

00:47 Is Newman in trouble for this hit on Neale? Carlton's Nic Newman could come under MRO scrutiny for this incident with Brisbane's Lachie Neale

00:29 Cameron can't be stopped as Lions go end to end Charlie Cameron runs into an open goal after a clever assist from Jack Gunston

00:42 Bailey brilliance delivers Lions another Zac Bailey gets his third goal to extend the lead for Brisbane

00:41 Durdin keeps Carlton in it with clever goal late Corey Durdin kicks a goal in the last quarter to keep the Blues within touching distance

01:42 Star recruit Dunkley does it all for the Lions Josh Dunkley picked up 33 touches to go with 11 marks and 13 tackles in a dominant performance

08:07 Highlights: Carlton v Brisbane The Blues and Lions clash in round eight

08:51 Full post-match, R8: Lions Watch Brisbane's press conference after round eight's match against Carlton

12:15 Full post-match, R8: Blues Watch Carlton's press conference after round eight's match against Brisbane

14:13 Mini-Match: Carlton v Brisbane Extended highlights of the Blues and Lions clash in round eight

Richmond v West Coast

10 Shai Bolton (RICH)

7 Tim Taranto (RICH)

7 Dion Prestia (RICH)

2 Jacob Hopper (RICH)

2 Oscar Allen (WCE)

1 Dustin Martin (RICH)

1 Liam Baker (RICH)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Eagles soar to speedster after quickest of goals West Coast gets off to the perfect start as Jack Petruccelle finds the sticks within the opening minute

01:03 Cruel Culley blow as youngster hobbles off in pain The Eagles suffer another worrying injury concern with Jai Culley clutching at his knee after this contest

00:51 Shai swoops in as Tigers start ticking Richmond gun Shai Bolton brilliantly manages to mark the ball before crossing the goal line and finishes in style

00:38 Clarke brings some spark with crafty effort Judson Clarke is pumped after finding a way to sneak through this timely major

00:52 Aerial Allen proving handful with quick double West Coast's Oscar Allen causes a few headaches for the Tigers with a pair of strong marks and goals

00:59 Prestia's outrageous hat-trick gets 'G going at last The Tigers faithful find their voice after Dion Prestia chimes in with three consecutive goals in dazzling fashion

00:42 Hopper hops past after Bolton trickery Jacob Hopper and Shai Bolton both sell some candy before the former finishes with class

08:21 Highlights: Richmond v West Coast The Tigers and Eagles clash in round eight

05:48 Full post-match, R8: Eagles Watch West Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Richmond

08:12 Full post-match, R8: Tigers Watch Richmond's press conference after round eight's match against West Coast

14:27 Mini-Match: Richmond v West Coast Extended highlights of the Tigers and Eagles clash in round eight

Geelong v Adelaide

10 Esava Ratugolea (GEEL)

5 Max Holmes (GEEL)

4 Mark Blicavs (GEEL)

4 Zach Guthrie (GEEL)

3 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

2 Lachlan Murphy (ADEL)

1 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

1 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:54 Simpson baulks through tackles to get on the board Geelong's Sam Simpson gets busy after breaking through a tackle to kick his first major of the day

00:42 Silky Smith kicks brilliant mid-air soccer spectacular Geelong's Isaac Smith snags a superb soccer goal early in the second term

00:34 Selfless Miers finally gets his first goal of 2023 After a league-leading 14 goal assists, Gryan Miers gets his first major of the year

00:46 Captivating Cameron dances through defenders for sublime goal Geelong's Jeremy Cameron kicks a ripping goal close to the boundary on opposite foot in second term

00:41 Vintage Tex dribbles through crafty finish Adelaide's Taylor Walker fends off defender to kick a classy goal early in the third term

00:33 Skipper's day done with hamstring concern Geelong's Patrick Dangerfield is subbed out of the game with an apparent hamstring injury in third term

00:30 Bews' sensational goal-saving tackle denies Crows Geelong's Jed Bews saves a certain Ben Keays goal with a brilliant tackle on the goal line

00:51 Cameron's screamer and Bruhn's classy finish slams door shut Jeremy Cameron and Tanner Bruhn combine in the final minutes to seal the Cats' win

00:27 Could Close have a case to answer after dangerous tackle? Brad Close may attract MRO attention after being penalised for this tackle on Jordan Dawson

07:23 Full post-match, R8: Crows Watch Adelaide's press conference after round eight's match against Geelong

11:47 Full post-match, R8: Cats Watch Geelong's press conference after round eight's match against Adelaide

08:17 Highlights: Geelong v Adelaide The Cats and Crows clash in round eight

13:05 Mini-Match: Geelong v Adelaide Extended highlights of the Cats and Crows clash in round eight

Gold Coast v Melbourne

10 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

7 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

4 Matt Rowell (GCFC)

3 Max Gawn (MELB)

3 Wil Powell (GCFC)

2 David Swallow (GCFC)

1 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:51 Chandler brushes off Suns for fun in magical finish Kade Chandler puts through this ripping goal just before the quarter-time siren

00:37 Stellar Rosas snap keeps Suns rolling Malcolm Rosas brings his Suns within single digits with this booming snap late in the second term

00:38 Tempers flare after brutal Chol tackle Mabior Chol sparks a late second-term brawl after this high tackle on Jake Bowey

00:45 Neal-Bullen ripper lifts Dees before break Alex Neal-Bullen puts through this sensational goal just before the half-time siren

00:56 Electric Kozzy puts Suns in a spin Kysaiah Pickett shows off his forward craft with this exceptional spinning finish to start the third term

00:50 Powerful Petracca bender breaks deadlock Christian Petracca shows off his explosiveness with this sensational snap to put his side back in front

00:56 Injury blow for Suns as Ballard gets stretchered off Charlie Ballard is stretchered off the field following this marking contest midway through the fourth term

03:42 Last two mins: Late miss sees Dees hold off brave Suns Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Gold Coast and Melbourne in round eight

04:12 Full post-match, R8: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against Gold Coast

08:13 Highlights: Gold Coast v Melbourne The Suns and Demons clash in round eight

09:16 Full post-match, R8: Suns Watch Gold Coast's press conference after round eight's match against Melbourne

14:48 Mini-Match: Gold Coast v Melbourne Extended highlights of the Suns and Demons clash in round eight

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs

10 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

8 Tom Green (GWS)

6 Tim English (WB)

4 Tom Liberatore (WB)

1 Bailey Smith (WB)

1 Josh Kelly (GWS)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Fiery Green boots opening gem The Giants strike first with this impressive Tom Green major

00:33 Marvelous Ugle-Hagan snaps sparkler The Bulldogs make a quick response with this Jamarra Ugle-Hagan goal

00:38 Super Jones slots two beauties Arthur Jones dominates the opening quarter with a pair of sensational majors

00:29 Ward works dazzling dribbler through in style The Giants find the big sticks early in the second quarter as Callan Ward produces this gem

00:33 Scott sneaks out back after willing Baz attack Anthony Scott stealthily slips behind the play to collect the footy and slot a timely major

00:29 Naughton cashes in six after crafty gather and kick The Bulldogs' dominance continues as Aaron Naughton snaps this stellar major

00:52 Liberatore strikes gold as Treloar leaves field injured Good and bad news in a single play for the Dogs as Adam Treloar approaches the bench injured while Tom Liberatore scores a major

00:47 Magnificent Naughton seals the game with deuce The Bulldogs hold off the Giants' comeback with these clutch Aaron Naughton beauties

08:17 Highlights: GWS v Western Bulldogs The Giants and Bulldogs clash in round eight

02:44 Bont's hot form continues with another stunning outing Marcus Bontempelli's dominance in the engine room steers the Bulldogs to victory

13:24 Full post-match, R8: Giants Watch GWS's press conference after round eight's match against Western Bulldogs

14:45 Full post-match, R8: Bulldogs Watch Western Bulldogs's press conference after round eight's match against GWS

13:23 Mini-Match: GWS v Western Bulldogs Extended highlights of the Giants and Bulldogs clash in round eight

Fremantle v Hawthorn

10 Luke Jackson (FRE)

8 Andrew Brayshaw (FRE)

6 Hayden Young (FRE)

3 Jaeger O'Meara (FRE)

2 Conor Nash (HAW)

1 Jye Amiss (FRE)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 01:03 Hawks hit back with Macdonald major Connor Macdonald gets Hawthorn on the board with a goal on the run

00:19 Is Brockman in trouble after dangerous tackle penalty? Tyler Brockman may find himself in hot water after his tackle on Brandon Walker was deemed dangerous

00:56 Speedy Switkowski extends lead for Fremantle Sam Switkowski shows his pace to score his first for the match

00:54 Banana brilliance sees Dockers get another Michael Frederick kicks a clever goal to extend the lead for Fremantle

00:55 Damaging Clark delivers from distance Jordan Clark shows his range with a terrific goal from beyond the arc

00:42 Fyfe return brings Freo faithful to their feet Fremantle fans show their appreciation as former captain Nat Fyfe is subbed into the match

01:09 Fyfe's classic comeback goal adds to party Nat Fyfe marks his return with a vintage major roving the ruck contest

01:58 Brayshaw bounces back to form in big way Andrew Brayshaw shows plenty of his 2022 form with two goals to go alongside his 34 touches

10:28 Full post-match, R8: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round eight's match against Hawthorn

08:09 Highlights: Fremantle v Hawthorn The Dockers and Hawks clash in round eight

08:24 Full post-match, R8: Hawks Watch Hawthorn's press conference after round eight's match against Fremantle

14:26 Mini-Match: Fremantle v Hawthorn Extended highlights of the Dockers v Hawks clash in round eight

Port Adelaide v Essendon

10 Zak Butters (PORT)

6 Connor Rozee (PORT)

4 Miles Bergman (PORT)

3 Darcy Parish (ESS)

3 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Sam Draper (ESS)

1 Dan Houston (PORT)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Perkins pops up to add to super start The Bombers look up and about early as Archie Perkins delivers this crafty snap

00:51 Power crumber somehow splits sticks mid-tackle Jed McEntee squeezes through this impressive kick while being swung in a tackle

00:21 Ridley left sore after Rioli incident Dons defender Jordan Ridley leaves the field after receiving contact from Junior Rioli in this clash

00:47 Shiel's bone-crunching power rocks Rozee before Merrett magic Dylan Shiel brushes off Connor Rozee with sheer force before Zach Merrett finishes in style

00:38 Stringer show absolutely electric in this goal Jake Stringer completes a dazzling major for Essendon to halt Port's momentum

00:51 Boak loves his work after candy-selling special Travis Boak produces this mesmerising effort to notch his 200th goal in the AFL

00:36 Port sweats on Butters after knee scare Luckless Power gun Zak Butters hobbles off the ground after hurting his knee lunging for a tackle

03:02 Last two mins: Dons denied after late miss Enjoy the thrilling final moments between Port Adelaide and Essendon in round eight

08:17 Highlights: Port Adelaide v Essendon The Power and Bombers clash in round eight

07:57 Full post-match, R8: Bombers Watch Essendon's press conference after round eight's match against Port Adelaide

01:28 Butters brings brutal best in Power rise Zak Butters continues to relish his new midfield role with another fierce performance

07:31 Full post-match, R8: Power Watch Port Adelaide's press conference after round eight's match against Essendon

14:08 Mini-Match: Port Adelaide v Essendon Extended highlights of the Power and Bombers clash in round eight

Collingwood v Sydney

9 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

9 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

5 Errol Gulden (SYD)

3 Darcy Moore (COLL)

2 Isaac Quaynor (COLL)

2 Luke Parker (SYD)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:42 Clarke gets one up on Daicos early as fireworks spark Tensions rise after Swans tagger Ryan Clarke nails this goal and lets Nick Daicos know all about it

00:33 Hoskin-Elliott bites back with glorious snap The Pies heat up as Will Hoskin-Elliott produces this fiery major

00:33 De Goey only needs an inch to create magic Jordan De Goey forces the turnover and finishes this goal with class

00:47 Sheather conjures bewildering first career goal The Swans find their spark as Marc Sheather earns a memorable maiden major in the big league after somehow sneaking this through

00:29 McLean and Maynard play soccer in wild goalkeeper play The Swans' comeback continues with this crazy Hayden McLean soccer major

00:30 Brilliant Mihocek bends banana home The Pies regain the lead with this stellar Brody Mihocek goal

00:27 Ginnivan gets in Swan's face after crafty major Collingwood substitute Jack Ginnivan conjures a clever goal and celebrates in front of Sydney's Justin McInerney

08:21 Highlights: Collingwood v Sydney The Magpies and Swans clash in round eight

01:45 Mihocek's best of five helps Pies reach sky Brody Mihocek dominates the scoreboard bagging a career-high five goals to ensure the Pies' victory

09:46 Full post-match, R8: Swans Watch Sydney's press conference after round eight's match against Collingwood

06:24 Full post-match, R8: Magpies Watch Collingwood's press conference after round eight's match against Sydney

13:32 Mini-Match: Collingwood v Sydney Extended highlights of the Magpies and Swans clash in round eight

North Melbourne v St Kilda

10 Callum Wilkie (STK)

7 Ben McKay (NMFC)

5 Bradley Hill (STK)

5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

3 Jack Ziebell (NMFC)

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:39 Butler serves up much-anticipated opener in style Dan Butler finally breaks the deadlock with this silky first goal of the game

00:45 Stephenson speccy raises North noise level The Kangaroos faithful find their voice after Jaidyn Stephenson soars high for a terrific grab

00:27 Saints roar as Sharman soars for monster mark Cooper Sharman excites the Saints fans with this speccy on the wing

00:51 Butler turns on spin cycle in sumptuous goal St Kilda's Dan Butler electrifies with this stellar move and finish

00:56 Larkey lights up after half-time as Roos find spark Elation for North Melbourne fans after Nick Larkey provides their first goal after a long wait and backs it up with another

00:39 Phillipou stuns Marvel with spectacular speccy Saints young gun Mattaes Phillipou shocks the stadium with this amazing grab

00:18 Saints sweat on Marshall after concerning ankle injury St Kilda ruckman Rowan Marshall finishes the game on the interchange bench with ice on his ankle

08:31 Highlights: North Melbourne v St Kilda The Kangaroos and Saints clash in round eight

06:16 Full post-match, R8: Saints Watch St Kilda's press conference after round eight's match against North Melbourne

11:38 Full post-match, R8: Kangaroos Watch North Melbourne's press conference after round eight's match against St Kilda

14:09 Mini-Match: North Melbourne v St Kilda Extended highlights of the Kangaroos and Saints clash in round eight

LEADERBOARD

45 Nick Daicos (COLL)

43 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

36 Clayton Oliver (MELB)

34 Jeremy Cameron (GEEL)

34 Callum Wilkie (STK)

33 Christian Petracca (MELB)

32 Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL)

31 Zak Butters (PORT)

29 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

29 Jordan Dawson (ADEL)

29 Toby Greene (GWS)

29 Jack Sinclair (STK)

28 Charlie Curnow (CARL)

28 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

25 Darcy Moore (COLL)

24 Charlie Cameron (BL)

24 Chad Warner (SYD)

23 Tim Kelly (WCE)

23 Zach Merrett (ESS)

23 Lachie Neale (BL)

23 Tim Taranto (RICH)