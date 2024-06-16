Ken Hinkley says its up to the collective, not just the individuals, to solve Port Adelaide's forward issues

Sam Taylor and Todd Marshall battle for possession during the match between GWS and Port Adelaide in R14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT ADELAIDE coach Ken Hinkley has backed his new-look forward group to help turn their form around, even after they misfired in a 22-point defeat to Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Hinkley handed the keys to the forward line to Mitch Georgiades, Todd Marshall and Ollie Lord, after the Power dropped out-of-sorts veterans Charlie Dixon and Jeremy Finlayson for the clash with the Giants.

Dixon has been the Power's focal point since 2016 but was subbed out of two of their previous three matches during a goalless stretch before being sent back to the SANFL.

The 33-year-old booted two goals for Port Adelaide's reserves side on Saturday but is no certainty to be available for an immediate recall while facing scrutiny for a high bump that left an opponent concussed.

Georgiades booted three goals and was the Power's main threat against the Giants, but the usually sharp-shooting Marshall finished with 1.3 and Lord failed to hit the scoreboard in his first senior match of the season.

The Power only booted six majors from four goalkickers, while finishing with 15 behinds as both sides failed to make the most of their chances.

"(Georgiades) has been really solid since he's come back this year," Hinkley said.

"We're really excited about what he's been able to do off of a bad knee (injury). The future for Mitch is looking bright, but we need the future for the collective to look bright.

"We're not going to just get out of jail with one or two pieces.

"We have got to get the collective in good form and we haven't had them in really good form for a little period of time."

The Giants dominated the midfield battle, with Josh Kelly gathering 27 polished possessions and booting the sealer, while Tom Green had 30 disposals and Callan Ward (23) turned back the clock.

But the Power weren't able to find a way back into the contest with their prime movers below their best, especially as Toby Bedford nullified Zak Butters and skipper Connor Rozee.

Toby Bedford during GWS's game against Port Adelaide in R14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Bedford has mostly made his name as a zippy forward but in a surprise move for his 50th match was sent straight to Butters and restricted the Power vice-captain to only 17 disposals.

"I felt like he was awesome," Giants coach Adam Kingsley said.

"Butters ended up going forward there for big patches, Toby then went on to Rozee, who's another outstanding player, their captain, and I thought he was fantastic all night.

"I think his athletic profile is as good as there is in the AFL. His speed, his endurance, his ability to run is unmatched, certainly at our club and some of the clubs I've been at. That puts him in a physical capability to be able to play that role."

Hinkley was also full of praise for Bedford's role in shutting down Butters while acknowledging the Power's gun midfielder now faces a challenge in handling close-checking opponents.

"Zak's last couple of weeks, he's had a tag, a heavy tag on him, and it has nullified his influence," Hinkley said.

"I know Toby, he's a very, very good runner. He's got great speed, which is some of Zak's great weapons too."