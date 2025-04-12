Watch the stars of the future when the Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad takes on Richmond's VFL team on Sunday

Beau Addinsall, Cooper Duff-Tytler and Cody Curtin. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team.

The young stars will play for Australia for the first of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Richmond’s VFL team at RSEA Park on Sunday, April 13.

They will also play against VFL outfit Coburg at Mission Whitten Oval on Sunday April 27.

>> WATCH AUSTRALIA U18 v RICHMOND VFL LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

Learn More Australia U18 v Richmond VFL

The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.

The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne from Thursday for the second camp of the 2025 program. It follows an induction camp that was held in Victoria last December.

The squad will feature in a range of high-performance, wellbeing, education and team bonding sessions throughout the three-day camp.

They will train at North Melbourne’s Arden Street Oval on Friday and Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s match at RSEA Park.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: "Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program.

"We look forward to having the squad together this weekend and providing them new experiences and learnings which they can equip themselves with on and off the field throughout their football journey."

AUSTRALIA U18 vs RICHMOND VFL

Sunday, April 13, 2025

1:30pm AEST

RSEA Park

Free entry

HOW TO WATCH: Sunday's match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

Australia U18 squad

# NAME STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB 1 Thomas Burton Western Jets Point Cook 2 Beau Addinsall Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 3 Lachlan Carmichael Sydney Swans Academy Mosman 4 Willem Duursma Gippsland Power Foster 5 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves Dandenong Stingrays Mornington 6 Josh Lindsay Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell 7 Dylan Patterson Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin 8 Ben Rongdit Geelong Falcons Colac 9 Zeke Uwland Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh 10 Wesley Walley Subiaco Warwick Greenwood 20 Daniel Annable Brisbane Lions Academy Redland-Victoria Point 21 Harley Barker Sturt Mt Barker 22 Noah Chamberlain Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney 23 Samuel Cumming North Adelaide Wentworth District 24 Louis Emmett Oakleigh Chargers Glen Iris 25 Koby Evans Perth Federals 26 Oliver Greeves Eastern Ranges Vermont 27 Taj Murray Northern Territory Academy

North Adelaide Nightcliff 28 Riley Onley Murray Bushrangers Shepparton United 29 Fred Rodriguez South Fremantle Fremantle City Dockers 30 Dyson Sharp Central District Barossa District 31 Cody Curtin Claremont West Coast 34 Cooper Duff-Tytler Calder Cannons Woodend-Hesket 35 Jasper Hay Tasmania Devils Clarence 36 Liam Hetherton Murray Bushrangers North Albury 37 Matthew LeRay Central District Golden Grove 38 Archie Ludowyke Sandringham Dragons East Sandringham 39 Kalani White Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach

Richmond VFL squad