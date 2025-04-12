Beau Addinsall, Cooper Duff-Tytler and Cody Curtin. Pictures: AFL Photos

FOOTBALL fans in Melbourne can watch the future stars of the game this weekend when the 2025 Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad represents the Australia U18 team.

The young stars will play for Australia for the first of two matches in this year’s program when they take on Richmond’s VFL team at RSEA Park on Sunday, April 13.

They will also play against VFL outfit Coburg at Mission Whitten Oval on Sunday April 27.

>> WATCH AUSTRALIA U18 v RICHMOND VFL LIVE FROM 1.30pm AEST SUNDAY IN THE PLAYER BELOW

LIVE from 1.30pm AEDT

Australia U18 v Richmond VFL

The Marsh AFL National Academy features a host of the most talented young footballers from across Australia, who are taking part in the program during their Draft year.

The National Academy is a holistic football and personal development program, providing the next generation of stars with valuable experiences, insights and opportunities to best prepare them for the next steps in their football journey.

The Marsh AFL National Academy Boys squad will arrive in Melbourne from Thursday for the second camp of the 2025 program. It follows an induction camp that was held in Victoria last December.

The squad will feature in a range of high-performance, wellbeing, education and team bonding sessions throughout the three-day camp.

They will train at North Melbourne’s Arden Street Oval on Friday and Saturday morning in preparation for Sunday’s match at RSEA Park.

Marsh AFL National Academy Manager, Tarkyn Lockyer, said: "Wearing the Australia jumper and representing the Australia U18 team is a huge honour for our young stars and always the highlight of the Marsh AFL National Academy program.

"We look forward to having the squad together this weekend and providing them new experiences and learnings which they can equip themselves with on and off the field throughout their football journey."

AUSTRALIA U18 vs RICHMOND VFL
Sunday, April 13, 2025
1:30pm AEST
RSEA Park
Free entry

HOW TO WATCH: Sunday's match between Australia U18 and Richmond VFL will be available to watch live and free on the AFL website.

Australia U18 squad 

# NAME STATE LEAGUE CLUB COMMUNITY CLUB
1 Thomas Burton Western Jets Point Cook
2 Beau Addinsall Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh
3 Lachlan Carmichael Sydney Swans Academy Mosman
4 Willem Duursma Gippsland Power Foster
5 Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves Dandenong Stingrays Mornington
6 Josh Lindsay Geelong Falcons Newtown & Chilwell
7 Dylan Patterson Gold Coast Suns Academy Palm Beach Currumbin
8 Ben Rongdit Geelong Falcons Colac
9 Zeke Uwland Gold Coast Suns Academy Burleigh
10 Wesley Walley Subiaco Warwick Greenwood
20 Daniel Annable Brisbane Lions Academy Redland-Victoria Point
21 Harley Barker Sturt Mt Barker
22 Noah Chamberlain Sydney Swans Academy East Sydney
23 Samuel Cumming North Adelaide Wentworth District
24 Louis Emmett Oakleigh Chargers Glen Iris
25 Koby Evans Perth Federals
26 Oliver Greeves Eastern Ranges Vermont
27 Taj Murray Northern Territory Academy
North Adelaide		 Nightcliff
28 Riley Onley Murray Bushrangers Shepparton United
29 Fred Rodriguez South Fremantle Fremantle City Dockers
30 Dyson Sharp Central District Barossa District
31 Cody Curtin Claremont West Coast
34 Cooper Duff-Tytler Calder Cannons Woodend-Hesket
35 Jasper Hay Tasmania Devils Clarence
36 Liam Hetherton Murray Bushrangers North Albury
37 Matthew LeRay Central District Golden Grove
38 Archie Ludowyke Sandringham Dragons East Sandringham
39 Kalani White Gold Coast Suns Academy Broadbeach

Richmond VFL squad 

# NAME
16

 Josh Smillie
21

 Noah Balta
37

 Liam Fawcett
39

 Mate Colina
47

 Oliver Hayes-Brown
50

 Campbell Gray
52

 Mohammed Yassine
54

 Tom McCarthy
56

 Lachlan Wilson
61

 O'Neill Moncrieff
63

 Nicholas Collier
65

 Max Clohesy
66

 Sam Flockart
67

 Liam George
68

 Sam Toner
71

 Kai Daniels
72

 Reuben Hanson
73

 Tom Ferguson
74

 Harry Scott
76

 Sean Lai
77

 Massimo Raso
79

 Joshua Pollocks
80

 Jhett Haeata
81

 Sam Phillips

 