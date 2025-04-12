Isaiah Dudley was overlooked in his draft year but is now proving recruiters wrong early in his AFL career

Isaiah Dudley celebrates a goal during the R4 match between Fremantle and Western Bulldogs at Optus Stadium on April 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE forward Isaiah Dudley says he has felt like a little kid living out his dreams in his first two AFL games, with the exciting goalkicker rewarded after a three-year fight to earn an AFL chance.

Compared this week to Port Adelaide small forward Willie Rioli by teammate Shai Bolton, Dudley was regarded as one of the most talented juniors in the country as a 16-year-old but was overlooked in his 2021 draft year.

Given feedback that he needed to improve his off-field habits and diet, the 21-year-old got to work on building the physical base he needed to be an AFL prospect and starred in the SANFL last year with Central District.

Having proven himself to the Dockers over the pre-season and made an excellent start to his career in back-to-back wins, Dudley said he returns to hometown Adelaide this week knowing the hard work was worth it.

"I remember being overlooked for the draft, which was not ideal, but I took the feedback on board and matured with it," Dudley told AFL.com.au this week.

"The feedback was just about my lifestyle and my off-field stuff and not getting the most out of myself.

"I really took that on board and kept working on it and I feel like a little kid now, you know, running out on the ground and living out my dreams. All the hard work has paid off."

The nephew of AFL champions Eddie Betts and Shaun Burgoyne, and the cousin of Melbourne premiership star Kysaiah Pickett, Dudley has also been guided by his godfather and former Hawthorn player Harry Miller.

Having picked himself up after missing out on the draft, he established himself with Central District under coach Paul Thomas and took part in a club-supported high-performance program to build his tank, allowing him to play long minutes and impact games more.

He turned the heads of Fremantle recruiters during a big finals campaign last year, with the Dockers watching Dudley train over the summer before inviting him to join their pre-season before Christmas.

Fremantle knew he had the talent but wanted to see his work ethic up close, with Dudley hanging on through his early running sessions but pushing through and completing all the training that was asked of him.

Isaiah Dudley at Fremantle training in January, 2025. Picture: Fremantle FC

When he returned from the Christmas break fitter again and with his body shape continuing to transform, it was clear he was ready for an AFL opportunity.

"My main thing was just trimming down because that allows me to be agile and cover the ground, so that was the main thing," Dudley said.

"I went back to Port Lincoln for the Christmas break to see all my extended family, which was nice, and I obviously trained there as well.

"I followed the Freo program but did extra. Basically, just pushing myself to my limits and seeing where I can get."

Isaiah Dudley with the Western Derby trophy after the R3 match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium on March 30, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

While he has mostly played as a small forward, Dudley played some of his most eye-catching football as a half-back in the same team as Pickett at Prince Alfred College in Adelaide.

The football IQ on display now as a forward was used as a backman in the Caleb Daniel mould, turning on a dime, changing angles, and pulling the trigger on crafty kicks to set up play.

He has since followed in Betts' footsteps as a small forward, however, with the Carlton and Adelaide champion having some wise words of advice for him over the years.

"The main one is keep working hard and having fun at the same time, you know. Footy can be a bit tough, but you've always got to have fun, have a smile and also work hard," Dudley said.

Isaiah Dudley performs the agility test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the University of South Australia Mawson Lakes on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Dudley had over 30 family and friends in the stands for his debut in the Dockers' Western Derby win in round three, which saw him kick two goals in two minutes to set the tone for his team in the first quarter.

The popular young forward said he was looking forward to reuniting with family this weekend, with his life changing significantly since he left Adelaide last December.

"It's going to feel completely different. I'm going to probably be smothered with a lot of hugs and congratulations. I'm happy to just get back and see the rest of my family and friends," Dudley said.

"Obviously my Mum, my Nan and my brothers, but most importantly my Pop. I haven't seen him in a while, so I think he's going to make a trip down from Ceduna and getting around him will be pretty special."