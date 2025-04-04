Sean Darcy will play in the WAFL this weekend after a lengthy battle with injury

Sean Darcy poses during Fremantle's Official Team Photo Day at Cockburn ARC on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE ruckman Sean Darcy will return to football on Saturday after a "fork in the road" moment in his career that has prompted a six-month effort to get his body right, according to the Dockers' executive general manager of football Joe Brierty.

Darcy will play for Peel Thunder in the WAFL for the first time since early 2019, with the Dockers hoping their No.1 big man will push for AFL selection thereafter following a long recovery from knee and ankle surgeries.

The 26-year-old, who returned to main training last week, has noticeably trimmed down through his recovery and has planned to return as a player with more strength and power in his game after making a commitment to finetune his preparation.

After surgeries on Darcy's left knee at the beginning and end of last season, as well as a setback when a screw needed to be removed from his ankle, Brierty said it had been a critical period in the ruckman's career as he looks to re-establish himself as a premier AFL big man with longevity.

"After the last procedure in August, it was identified that this was a turning point and I guess a fork in the road in getting his body right and allowing him to have stability and longevity in his career on the back of consistent issues," Brierty told AFL.com.au ahead of Darcy's WAFL return on Saturday.

"So Sean really got to work from the beginning in terms of the way he wanted to approach his rehab and being really diligent.

Sean Darcy is assisted off the field during the match between Fremantle and West Coast at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"He was clear that it was going to be a very slow build on the back of this rehab to make sure that he could get his strength back up to the level required, and his buy-in to what the program looked like and the commitment that he needed to make off-field has been really pleasing.

"But it's going to be for the remainder of his career in terms of his knee health and making sure he can perform and get back to being one of the dominant rucks in the competition."

Darcy, who is contracted at Fremantle through to the end of 2030, has introduced new drills into his warm-ups, training and gym work after visiting Aspetar Sports Medicine Clinic in Doha at the end of January.

Brierty said he had regained the type of mobility he enjoyed prior to his original ankle injury in 2023.

"The strength and power and confidence in the way that he moves is probably a key piece for us and that definitely plays a part in his ability to carry the ruck load," Brierty said.

"It's also his ability to move in tight spaces and contests and even from a marking contest perspective, taking that load around the ground.

"From a movement point of view, we feel like he's back to his best numbers from before he had that initial ankle surgery."

Learn More 21:42

While Luke Jackson has hit excellent form leading the ruck, Darcy's return shapes as critical for the Dockers this season, with the club boasting a 28-18 record when the big man is in the team over the past three years, with two draws.

Brierty said the 2021 club champion, who built an ice bath in his back yard to aid his recovery, had a "burning desire" to get back to his best this year.

The Dockers are open to him spending longer periods forward and slightly less time on ground initially, with an expectation he will push for AFL selection as soon as next week if all goes to plan in his WAFL return.

Sean Darcy and Toby Nankervis compete in the ruck during the R17 match between Fremantle and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I feel like a game of footy will definitely be enough for him to then be available for AFL selection, but it's how he pulls up from the game and his touch and how he performs," Brierty said.

"The plan is that he gets through the game at WAFL level and he's available for AFL selection against Richmond.

"He's coming up against Oliver Eastland, who's a very mature ruck from Claremont, so it'll be a really good test for him. Fingers crossed he gets through and then we can assess what it looks like for AFL."