FREMANTLE has got its season going as it targets a third straight win when it meets Richmond at Barossa Park on Sunday.

After back-to-back losses to begin 2025, the Dockers have recorded back-to-back wins and are now 2-2.

The youthful Tigers, meanwhile, are 1-3 but showed some better signs in a loss to Brisbane last week.

In a huge boost for Justin Longmuir's men, Sean Darcy and Hayden Young are back from injuries for their first games of the year, with Sam Switkowski also in to bolster Freo's forward half. Injured trio Luke Jackson, Nathan O'Driscoll and Corey Wagner are out.

The Tigers have named debutant Jonty Faull and bring back Maurice Rioli jnr and Hugo Ralphsmith, but have suffered a massive blow with No.1 pick Sam Lalor and Harry Armstrong out due to injury.

Richmond v Fremantle at Barossa Park, 12.05pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Richmond: Jacob Bauer

Fremantle: Isaiah Dudley

In a clash between two sides sitting at 3-1, St Kilda and Greater Western Sydney do battle at Norwood Oval.

While the Giants were tipped to contend this season, the Saints have surprised and are riding a three-game winning streak.

St Kilda stunned Geelong in round two and has followed that win up with successes over Richmond and Port Adelaide.

Both sides have made just one change, with captain Jack Steele returning for the Saints in place of Isaac Keeler, while Harvey Thomas comes in for the Giants to replace the injured Brent Daniels.

The final game of the round will be must-watch as Port Adelaide and Hawthorn meet in a rematch of their semi-final.

While the Hawks are 4-0, the Power are struggling at 1-3 ahead of the clash on Sunday night.

Port coach Ken Hinkley was fined for taunting Hawks forward Jack Ginnivan following the semi-final last year.

The Hawks have brought back James Worpel from an ankle injury, though Will Day is a huge blow for Sam Mitchell's team.

Veteran Travis Boak and first-year player Tom Cochrane are in for the Power, with Darcy Byrne-Jones out suspended and Logan Evans omitted.