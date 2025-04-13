Aaron Cadman celebrates a goal for GWS against St Kilda in Gather Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

TOBY Greene booted five goals as Greater Western Sydney's forward line fired the Giants to a 28-point victory over St Kilda that has moved them back into the top four.

After a tight first half in sweltering conditions at Norwood Oval, the Giants blew the game open with an eight-goal third quarter to stretch the margin out to 50 points at the final change.

SAINTS v GIANTS Full match coverage and stats

The Saints kicked the first three goals of the last quarter in a hurry, but the Giants were never seriously threatened as they recorded their fourth win from five games this season, 16.14 (110) to 12.10 (82).

Greene was one of four Giants forwards to kick multiple goals as Lachie Ash (33 disposals) and Lachie Whitfield (24) picked up plenty of ball in the back half, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (24 disposals and three goals) and Cooper Sharman (three goals) led the way for the Saints.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:38 Slick Sinclair splits the middle Jack Sinclair drills a wonderful goal from the pocket to kickstart the final quarter

00:42 Irishman's rare Gaelic move sets up Giants goal Callum Brown shows off his roots with a clever touch of class to create a memorable major for GWS

00:34 Greene the goal-scoring machine snares another Toby Greene adds to his stellar outing with his fourth major of the game following a stunning move and finish

00:37 Sharman's super snap hits the spot Cooper Sharman continues his excellent performance with this sensational goal on the run during the third quarter

00:33 Hogan hangs: Star Giant soars skyward Jesse Hogan demonstrates his aerial prowess with this spectacular mark before calmly slotting the set shot

00:43 Silky Saint launches absolute monster from deep Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera slots a wonderful goal from the edge of the centre square, with the ball sailing over the fence

00:48 Wait finally over: Stringer lands first major Jake Stringer nails his first goal as a Giant after multiple missed attempts in previous weeks

00:38 Stocker's statement tackle sets the tone again Liam Stocker lays a ferocious tackle for a second consecutive week to set up a team-lifting goal for the Saints

Saint's goal from the centre square

The footy world knows Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is one of the best kicks in the competition and he showed why with a monster goal in the opening quarter. The running defender picked up an easy handball receive and launched one from the edge of the centre square, with the ball sailing over the goal umpire's hat and the boundary fence. It probably sailed at least 60m on the fly, one of three goals the star Saint kicked for the day.

Learn More 00:43

Giants forwards hit top gear

It's hard to know where to look when the Giants are surging forward, either as a viewer or if you are an opposition defender. Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan has continued his hot form from last year so is an obvious target going forward, but with Aaron Cadman developing nicely and recruit Jake Stringer providing another threat, the Giants are never too Hogan-centric going forward. Throw in Jake Riccardi and Callum Brown, smalls Darcy Jones and Harvey Thomas (and the injured Brent Daniels) and the massive presence of Toby Greene, the Giants can kick goals from everywhere. And on Sunday, they did, with each of Greene, Hogan, Cadman and Stringer kicking multiples.

Irish Giant's rare Gaelic move

It wasn't exactly a goal assist, but Callum Brown very nearly produced a memorable moment as he went back to his roots in the third quarter. The Irishman used his foot to scoop the ball off the turf and into his hand, a move straight out of the Gaelic football playbook, with his smothered shot on goal leading to a major to teammate, Harvey Thomas.

Learn More 00:42

ST KILDA 4.1 5.4 8.7. 12.10 (82)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.3 8.6 16.9 16.14 (110)

GOALS

St Kilda: Sharman 3, Wanganeen-Milera 3, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Wood, Hall, Byrnes

Greater Western Sydney: Greene 5, Stringer 2, Cadman 2, Hogan 2, Riccardi, Ward, Jones, Thomas, Wehr

BEST

St Kilda: Sharman, Wanganeen-Milera, Garcia, Sinclair

Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Ash, Kelly, Ward, Thomas, Green

INJURIES

St Kilda: Nil

Greater Western Sydney: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

St Kilda: Angus Hastie (replaced Lance Collard in the third quarter)

Greater Western Sydney: Toby McMullin (replaced Callum Brown in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval