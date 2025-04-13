TOBY Greene booted five goals as Greater Western Sydney's forward line fired the Giants to a 28-point victory over St Kilda that has moved them back into the top four.
After a tight first half in sweltering conditions at Norwood Oval, the Giants blew the game open with an eight-goal third quarter to stretch the margin out to 50 points at the final change.
The Saints kicked the first three goals of the last quarter in a hurry, but the Giants were never seriously threatened as they recorded their fourth win from five games this season, 16.14 (110) to 12.10 (82).
Greene was one of four Giants forwards to kick multiple goals as Lachie Ash (33 disposals) and Lachie Whitfield (24) picked up plenty of ball in the back half, while Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (24 disposals and three goals) and Cooper Sharman (three goals) led the way for the Saints.
Saint's goal from the centre square
The footy world knows Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera is one of the best kicks in the competition and he showed why with a monster goal in the opening quarter. The running defender picked up an easy handball receive and launched one from the edge of the centre square, with the ball sailing over the goal umpire's hat and the boundary fence. It probably sailed at least 60m on the fly, one of three goals the star Saint kicked for the day.
Giants forwards hit top gear
It's hard to know where to look when the Giants are surging forward, either as a viewer or if you are an opposition defender. Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan has continued his hot form from last year so is an obvious target going forward, but with Aaron Cadman developing nicely and recruit Jake Stringer providing another threat, the Giants are never too Hogan-centric going forward. Throw in Jake Riccardi and Callum Brown, smalls Darcy Jones and Harvey Thomas (and the injured Brent Daniels) and the massive presence of Toby Greene, the Giants can kick goals from everywhere. And on Sunday, they did, with each of Greene, Hogan, Cadman and Stringer kicking multiples.
Irish Giant's rare Gaelic move
It wasn't exactly a goal assist, but Callum Brown very nearly produced a memorable moment as he went back to his roots in the third quarter. The Irishman used his foot to scoop the ball off the turf and into his hand, a move straight out of the Gaelic football playbook, with his smothered shot on goal leading to a major to teammate, Harvey Thomas.
ST KILDA 4.1 5.4 8.7. 12.10 (82)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 4.3 8.6 16.9 16.14 (110)
GOALS
St Kilda: Sharman 3, Wanganeen-Milera 3, Higgins 2, Sinclair, Wood, Hall, Byrnes
Greater Western Sydney: Greene 5, Stringer 2, Cadman 2, Hogan 2, Riccardi, Ward, Jones, Thomas, Wehr
BEST
St Kilda: Sharman, Wanganeen-Milera, Garcia, Sinclair
Greater Western Sydney: Greene, Ash, Kelly, Ward, Thomas, Green
INJURIES
St Kilda: Nil
Greater Western Sydney: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
St Kilda: Angus Hastie (replaced Lance Collard in the third quarter)
Greater Western Sydney: Toby McMullin (replaced Callum Brown in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: TBC at Norwood Oval