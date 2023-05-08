Patrick Dangerfield after Geelong's win over Adelaide in R8, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PATRICK Dangerfield has been diagnosed with a low grade hamstring strain that will keep him sidelined for the next few weeks.

The Geelong skipper exited the Cats' win over Adelaide on Saturday early due to hamstring tightness, with scans revealing a low grade injury.

While the Brownlow medallist will miss around three weeks, Geelong say it is relieved the injury is not more serious.

"Pat has been in fantastic form, so we are disappointed to lose him for the next few weeks," Cats GM of Football Simon Lloyd said.

"It's positive news that it's on the lower end of a hamstring injury.

"Pat has already commenced his rehabilitation program and will continue his strong leadership across our football program."

Geelong will play Richmond this Friday night ahead of games against Fremantle, Greater Western Sydney and the Western Bulldogs.