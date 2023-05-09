Josh Dunkley in action during Brisbane's win over North Melbourne in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE midfielder Jarrod Berry has lauded the influence of off-season recruit Josh Dunkley, saying the former Bulldog's selfless attitude has rubbed off on his new teammates.

Dunkley had 33 disposals and 13 tackles in a best-on-ground performance against Carlton on Friday night, putting the clamps on Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps in their head-to-head match-up.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Berry said it was an example of Dunkley sacrificing his own game for the greater good of the team – an ethos that has been collectively embraced by the 6-2 Lions.

"The buy-in this year is another level and I reckon that's been led by our new recruit, Dunks," Berry said.

"He's just putting his hand up to do anything for the team. It's awesome to have a guy like that, be led by a guy like that.

"He got the reward on the weekend and next week it might be someone else. People are ready to stand up and do those jobs."

Berry himself has executed midfield tagging jobs in the past but, with the arrival of Dunkley and Will Ashcroft, has been almost permanently stationed on the wing this year.

Now in his seventh season, the 25-year-old said he was more concerned with winning games than racking up big numbers.

"That road to success, people realise you need to have role players in sides, and everyone can't be kicking goals and having disposals to be a good, functional team.

"We've been learning these lessons since I've been here.

"This year is just the cherry on top where you've got your best players willing to give themselves to the side.

"It might not get any media recognition, but that's not what drives me.

"I play for the 22 guys out there and the 48 guys in the club and that's enough for me."

Jarrod Berry in action during Brisbane's win over Carlton in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Former captain Dayne Zorko is pressing his claims for a return against Essendon on Saturday night after missing the win over the Blues with a hamstring injury.

Zorko trained on Tuesday and will be tested later in the week.