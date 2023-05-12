ONE OF the many highlights of Sir Doug Nicholls Round is the stunning, specially designed jumpers.

In 2023 we have some new designs that tell a fascinating story. Do you have a favourite? Vote below.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

The Crows' guernsey, with a primary theme being connection, features a family link with AFLW premiership player Danielle Ponter. It has been designed by Anmatyerr educator and artist April Napangardi Campbell from the Ti Tree community in the Northern Territory. Campbell is Ponter's Aunty and the two met recently in Adelaide. Their family lost connection when Ponter's grandfather on her mother's side was forcibly removed from traditional lands as a two-year-old.

CROWS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Premiership players Des Headland and Ash McGrath have designed the club's Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey. Painted by Kevin Bynder, it represents the stories of each player and their families, the guernsey itself is a tale of two halves – which is signified by the initials DJH (Des James Headland) on the left side and CHM (Cliff Henry McGrath) on the right side. The curved U symbol, used widely across Indigenous art and seen throughout the guernsey design, symbolises a person - depicting a birds-eye view of the shape left in the ground after a human has sat crossed legged.

LIONS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Introducing our 2023 Indigenous Guernsey 🦁



Des Headland and Ash McGrath have teamed up to proudly design the Club’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey. Painted by Kevin Bynder, it represents the stories of each player and their families.



Learn more 📲 https://t.co/4AltyFWeVU pic.twitter.com/M207RdrcQD — Brisbane Lions (@brisbanelions) May 9, 2023

The Blues' guernsey, designed by proud Tiwi woman Russellina ‘Russy’ Puruntatameri, reflects traditional Tiwi culture representing the Kulama Ceremony, Pamajini (arm bands) and spear. The Kulama Ceremony is an annual celebration of life and an important ritual for young men. It consists of three days and three nights of ritual body paintings, singing and dancing which happens towards the end of the wet season when a ring appears around the moon.

BLUES' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Carlton players and proud Tiwi woman Russellina ‘Russy’ Puruntatameri with the club's Indigenous guernsey. Picture: Carlton FC

Designed by Djab Wurrong and Kirrae Wurrong artist Tarni Jarvis, the Pies' guernsey tells the story of the many individuals and groups that make up the Collingwood Football Club. The design features circles within the black stripes on the guernsey. Each circle is unique and represents the people, and their stories, that make up the club. Crosshatching – which is a commonly used technique within Aboriginal artwork in the southwest region of Victoria – is used to create the white stripes of the jumper.

MAGPIES' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Presenting our 2023 Indigenous guernsey 💫



Designed by Djab Wurrong and Kirrae Wurrong artist Tarni Jarvis, the design tells the story of the many individuals and groups that make up the Collingwood Football Club: — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) May 10, 2023

Two students from Thornbury Primary School – Momo Willcox, a Yawuru girl born on Wurundjeri Woiwurrung Country, and Jackie Sinclair – helped the Bombers design their guernsey, featuring Waa the Crow. Waa is one of the moiety totems for the Wurundjeri Woiwurrung people of the Eastern Kulin nation and is the protector spirit.

BOMBERS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Essendon players in the club's 2023 Indigenous guernsey. Photo: Essendon FC

Alex Pearce's journey from Tasmania to his new home in Fremantle is the central theme of the Dockers' Indigenous jumper, which is designed by Carly Grey in collaboration with the Pearce. The pair are close friends who both hail from Palawa country in Tasmania. The Dockers will be known as Walyalup Football Club during Sir Doug Nicholls Round for its matches against Geelong and Naarm (Melbourne).

DOCKERS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Michelle Searle designed the Cats' guernsey. The design elements include stars (representing meeting under one sky), the centre (coming together), lower design elements (explaining different journeys and pathways through life) and the bangs across the middle (waves of emotions and support).

CATS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Geelong players in the club's Indigenous guernsey. Picture: Geelong FC

The guernseys prominently feature elements from Our Cultural Journey, an artwork designed by Gold Coast defender and Indigenous artist Jy Farrar and collaboratively contributed to by members of the Gold Coast community. Spectators had the opportunity to add their fingerprint to the artwork, representing Suns members, supporters, players, staff and the broader community.

SUNS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Leeanne Hunter has designed the Giants' jumper, called Ngurra, which means country and connection in Darug language, the native tongue of the lands of Western Sydney. Hunter is a proud descendant of the Wiradjuri Nation of Aboriginal people with her family lineage stemming from the Central West region of New South Wales. She has been a practitioner of contemporary Aboriginal art for over 27 years.

GIANTS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Designed by proud Wagiman man and Indigenous artist Nathan Patterson, and inspired by proud Yorta Yorta man and current Hawthorn player Jarman Impey, the Hawks' 2023 Indigenous guernsey is a representation of the Hawthorn family, including those who pull on the guernsey to play and those who cheer from far and wide. The Hawk represents pride and strength in its protection of our people and the land on which we play and cheer, and design represents the many meeting places where the Hawthorn people share in their passion for the brown and gold.

HAWKS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Proud Nyul Nyul Saltwater Man Lowell Hunter, who resides on Wadawurrung Country in Geelong, is behind Narrm's guernsey. He developed a unique skill in which he uses his feet to carve out breathtaking artworks into sand. He describes his technique as the same foot movements he was taught through Traditional dance movements that his people have practiced for countless generations.

DEMONS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Narrm players in the club's 2023 Indigenous guernsey. Photo: Melbourne FC

North's guernsey was designed by Wemba Wemba, Gunditjmara, Ngadjonji and Taungurung artist Emma Bamblett. The design, titled 'Connecting Through Identity', was inspired by the men's team's three Indigenous players, Jy Simpkin (Yorta Yorta), Tarryn Thomas (Kamilaroi and Lumaranatana) and Phoenix Spicer (Numbulwar), and their connection to their kinship Country and the club.

KANGAROOS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

North Melbourne co-captain Jy Simpkin in the club's 2023 Indigenous guernsey. Picture: NMFC Media

The Yartapuulti Football Club (Port Adelaide) will unveil its Indigenous guernsey in the coming days.

Richmond's guernsey for the annual Dreamtime at the 'G clash is designed by assistant coach Xavier Clarke and his family. The artwork on the sash is from an original painting from Clarke's uncle Timothy Dumoo, and depicts a Wangka (dance) from Clarke's people, the Marri Ammu Marri Tjevin clan of the Moyle River floodplains. The Wangka tells the story of Elders calling out to their ancestors to protect and guide people while on Country. It represents looking after each other and looking after family.

TIGERS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

The Saints' guernsey is in commemoration of their Ganbu marnang n’uther boolong – the Boonwurrung translation of '150th year' – and those who have contributed to its yawa. Designed by Indigenous artist Jade Kennedy of the Noongar Nation (Wadjak, Willman, Kaartdijin & Bibulman), the guernsey represents the yawa – or journey – of the club and its First Nations players and their families.

SAINTS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Sydney will again wear the guernsey they unveiled last year, designed by GO Foundation scholar, artist Lua Pellegrini. The artwork on the guernsey is titled Duguwaybul Yindyamangidyal which means altogether respectfully: respect, gentleness, politeness, honour, careful, altogether as one. It represents connectedness, depicting the story of the 19 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander men who have played for the Sydney Swans, both in the past and the present.

SWANS' JUMPER Learn more about it here

Lance Franklin wearing Sydney's guernsey for Sir Doug Nicholls Round. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Designed by West Coast AFLW player and proud Kija and Jaru woman Krstel Petrevski, the guernsey is inspired by cultural features which symbolise the unity of the football club. The circles represent the club’s programs and their connection while the feathers are a symbol of past players and officials who have made a contribution to West Coast. The pathway drawing is a reflection of the unique journey each individual has in coming to the club. The people symbols display acceptance of individualism and the boomerangs unite the club through the strength of mind, body and spirit. The guernsey's front facing display is the Waalitj, the Eagle, proudly spreading its wings.

EAGLES' JUMPER Learn more about it here

The Bulldogs' design, by proud Gunditjmara and Yorta Yorta man Jason Walker, represents Mirring (country) on Gunditjmara, the area with which the Bulldogs are affiliated in south-west Victoria, and is inspired by the Lake Condah Possum Skin Cloak. The etching designs on the cloak represent the Bulldogs’ staff, players and supporters' connection to country and journey throughout life. The front of the guernsey features an eel, or kooyang, which represents many things for Gunditjmara people, including resilience. The kooyang’s inclusion in the design also acknowledges the West-Vic Eels Aboriginal Football Club, where many Aboriginal and Gunditjmara families – including Jamarra Ugle-Hagan – have played in state-wide Aboriginal Football Carnivals.

BULLDOGS' JUMPER Learn more about it here