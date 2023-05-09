THE LATEST on a superstar Cat, veteran Lion and key Dee, plus more.
Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Quad
|3-4 weeks
|Nick Murray
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|12 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Murray has entered concussion protocols after a head knock in the second quarter on the round eight loss to Geelong, which saw him substituted out of the match. Taylor is off legs after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, with a plan to focus on core and upper body strength in the short term. McAdam resumed some team training this week with restricted kicking. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Daniel Rich
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Dayne Zorko
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Zorko is giving himself every chance to get back early and face Essendon on Saturday after training on Tuesday. The club says he's still a week or two away, but don't be shocked if he makes a miraculous recovery. Rich did not train early in the week. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Tom De Koning
|Concussion
|Test
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Caleb Marchbank
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|1-2 weeks
|Nic Newman
|Suspension
|Round 10
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues expect De Koning to be available this week, should he clear the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Cuningham, Marchbank and Martin won't return until after the VFL bye this weekend. Matt Owies (hamstring) returned through the VFL last weekend.. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Darcy Cameron
|Knee
|1 week
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Nathan Kreuger
|Ribs
|Test
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|4-6 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|4-6 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Kreuger missed Sunday's win over Sydney with a rib injury but might be available this weekend if he proves his fitness later this week. Lipinski continues to make progress in his return from a shoulder reconstruction and could be available before the bye in round 14. Cameron is closing in on a return from a knee injury and may be available as soon as next weekend. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|3 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Matt Guelfi
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Harrison Jones
|Back
|TBC
|Jayden Laverde
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jordan Ridley
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|James Stewart
|Foot
|TBC
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|4 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|9 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers will be without Ridley (concussion) and suffered a blow in the VFL with Reid hurting his hamstring. Jones has also suffered a back injury as his frustrating run continues. They do, however, regain Sam Durham from suspension. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Travis Colyer
|Calf
|Test
|Josh Corbett
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Liam Reidy
|Hamstring
|Test
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBA
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
The Dockers have put a timeline on Chapman's return after a moderate to high grade hamstring injury suffered at training a fortnight ago. Reidy developed tightness in his hamstring last week and was held out of the WAFL but may get minutes this week. Colyer has not played at any level this season but is on the cusp of returning after knee and calf setbacks. He faces a fitness test before the weekend. The absence of Nat Fyfe and Lachie Schultz on the injury list is a positive after both pulled up well from the round eight clash against Hawthorn. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf
|Short term
|Brad Close
|Suspension
|Round 10
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Sam De Koning
|Face
|Test
|Jack Henry
|Foot
|Medium term
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Gary Rohan
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Short term
|Tyson Stengle
|Arm
|Short term
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong will be without skipper Dangerfield for the next few weeks after he suffered a hamstring strain against Adelaide. De Koning could be available after undergoing facial and nasal surgery last week, but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Rohan and Bowes are still missing with the soft tissue injuries they suffered against Essendon in round seven. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Ben Ainsworth
|Corked thigh
|Test
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|TBC
|Nick Holman
|Foot
|Test
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
A setback for Weller this week with the Suns now saying he's experiencing discomfort in his reconstructed knee and will miss a second straight match. Ainsworth will undergo a fitness test at main training on Wednesday but must be in some doubt with the long flight west to face the Eagles, while Holman will also be tested after confirmation he has 'turf toe'. The small forward was still in a moon boot at the weekend to take pressure off it, but the club says he is still a chance to play in Perth. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|1 week
|Ryan Angwin
|Ankle
|Test
|Jason Gilbee
|Calf
|Test
|Toby Greene
|Ankle
|Test
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Lachie Keeffe
|Thumb
|Test
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Nick Madden
|Foot
|Test
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|1 week
|Conor Stone
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|5-7 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants are hopeful captain Greene will pass a fitness test later this week, while Angwin will also need to get through training to play. Gillbee, Keeffe and Madden could return at VFL level. Aleer is still another week away, but Phil Davis (groin) made his comeback through the reserves last weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|TBC
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jai Serong
|Pericarditis
|1 week
|Josh Ward
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now and Serong is closing in on a return after being diagnosed with pericarditis in March. However, Ward is sidelined with a foot injury. Josh Morris (calf) and Fionn O'Hara (concussion) both returned in the VFL on the weekend, while Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath were both managed last weekend but will return against Melbourne on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|3-5 weeks
|Tom McDonald
|Ankle
|Test
|Christian Salem
|Knee
|Available
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|5-6 weeks
|Jacob van Rooyen
|Suspension
|Round 11
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|5-6 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Salem (knee) has been given the green light and is available for selection for the first time this season. McDonald is also likely to be available after a sprained ankle ruled him out last weekend, however Dunstan suffered an MCL strain in the VFL and will be sidelined for up to five weeks. Harrison Petty and Charlie Spargo both returned last week – the latter via the VFL – after exiting concussion protocols. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Aiden Bonar
|Quad
|Test
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Concussion
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|9-11 weeks
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Powell
|Ankle
|Test
|George Wardlaw
|Knee
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos expect Coleman-Jones to be made available when he passes the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols later this week. Powell is likely to return, while Wardlaw should also feature but will likely do so at VFL level. Bonar and Goater will have to undergo fitness tests if they're to play this weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Kane Farrell
|Cheekbone
|Test
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Scott Lycett
|Back
|Test
|Junior Rioli
|Suspension
|TBC
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Farrell has missed just two matches with his fracture, but will be tested during the week to assess his availability. Lycett was a late withdrawal from the SANFL last weekend and will also need to pass a test to play this week. Tom Jonas (chest) has been cleared to play after being subbed out against Essendon on Sunday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Brown
|Wrist
|1-3 weeks
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Toby Nankervis
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|7-12 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|Test
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Tyler Young
|Leg
|Test
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Gibcus is set to play minutes in the VFL this week, his first game for the year after hamstring surgery, while Soldo and Young need to get through training. Nankervis is closing in on a return, as is Rioli jnr. Lynch is out of his moonboot, but still "a while away", while Colina and Smith have both consulted external specialists. Brown is close to being ticked off for a return to play, and Campbell is "de-loading" to help build strength in his adductor. Trent Cotchin is also available after a week's rest. - Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|5-7 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|8 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Post-bye
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|Test
|Max King
|Shoulder
|Test
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Post-bye
|Jimmy Webster
|Cheekbone
|Test
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
After navigating through a tough start to the year on the injury front, St Kilda could regain King this weekend. The young spearhead hasn't played since dislocating his shoulder in December and could come straight back in and play against Adelaide or start his year at Sandringham. Webster is set to be available after recovering from a broken cheekbone, while Jones is in line to play his first game of the season after dealing with a nagging Achilles issue across the early stages of the year. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Shoulder/Neck
|Test
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|5-7 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|5-7 weeks
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Knee
|TBC
|Sam Wicks
|Shoulder
|Test
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
The extent of the knee injury Sheather suffered against Collingwood is yet to be determined, while Ladhams injured his neck in the opening ruck contest against the Magpies and was hampered throughout the game. Tom Hickey (calf) should be ready for senior football again after playing a second VFL game over the weekend, while Lewis Melican (adductor) also returned via the VFL on Saturday. Wicks is close to a return from a shoulder issue but may also play a VFL game first before he's considered for the senior side. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Rhett Bazzo
|Concussion
|TBC
|Coby Burgiel
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|8-9 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|11-13 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Harry Edwards
|Wrist
|Test
|Elijah Hewett
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Brady Hough
|Hamstring
|Test
|Noah Long
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|6-7 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|6-7 weeks
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|Test
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|9-11 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle/hamstring
|3-4 weeks
|Jack Williams
|Spleen
|3 weeks
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|TBC
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|2-3 weeks
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Reinforcements are coming, with several young Eagles, including Hewett, Long, Hough and Burgiel, moving well on the track this week. Bazzo also joined training on Monday and will be assessed before completing concussion protocols, while Edwards appears over a wrist injury. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|4-6 weeks
|Josh Bruce
|Ribs
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Lung
|TBC
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|3-5 weeks
|Tim O'Brien
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Jamarra Ugle-Hagan
|Adductor
|Test
|Updated: May 9, 2023
Early prognosis
Darcy will spend some time on the sidelines after scans discovered a small hole in his lung which has caused breathing issues over the past week. Treloar will miss at least the next fortnight and likely a third game after suffering a hamstring strain in the win over GWS, while Ugle-Hagan tweaked his groin in that game and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Bruce is pushing for a return and hasn't been completely ruled out this weekend but is likely to be available for selection next weekend. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list