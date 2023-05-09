THE LATEST on a superstar Cat, veteran Lion and key Dee, plus more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee 3-4 weeks Shane McAdam Quad 3-4 weeks Nick Murray Concussion 1-2 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 12 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Murray has entered concussion protocols after a head knock in the second quarter on the round eight loss to Geelong, which saw him substituted out of the match. Taylor is off legs after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, with a plan to focus on core and upper body strength in the short term. McAdam resumed some team training this week with restricted kicking. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Daniel Rich Calf 1-2 weeks Dayne Zorko Hamstring 1-2 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Zorko is giving himself every chance to get back early and face Essendon on Saturday after training on Tuesday. The club says he's still a week or two away, but don't be shocked if he makes a miraculous recovery. Rich did not train early in the week. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN David Cuningham Calf 1-2 weeks Tom De Koning Concussion Test Sam Durdin Hamstring 2-3 weeks Caleb Marchbank Calf 1-2 weeks Jack Martin Calf 1-2 weeks Nic Newman Suspension Round 10 Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect De Koning to be available this week, should he clear the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Cuningham, Marchbank and Martin won't return until after the VFL bye this weekend. Matt Owies (hamstring) returned through the VFL last weekend.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Darcy Cameron Knee 1 week Charlie Dean Foot Season Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Nathan Kreuger Ribs Test Patrick Lipinski Shoulder 4-6 weeks Dan McStay Finger 4-6 weeks Joe Richards Hamstring Test Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Kreuger missed Sunday's win over Sydney with a rib injury but might be available this weekend if he proves his fitness later this week. Lipinski continues to make progress in his return from a shoulder reconstruction and could be available before the bye in round 14. Cameron is closing in on a return from a knee injury and may be available as soon as next weekend. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 3 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Matt Guelfi Hamstring 2 weeks Harrison Jones Back TBC Jayden Laverde Shoulder 3-4 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring TBC Jordan Ridley Concussion 1-2 weeks James Stewart Foot TBC Elijah Tsatas Knee 4 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder 9 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Ridley (concussion) and suffered a blow in the VFL with Reid hurting his hamstring. Jones has also suffered a back injury as his frustrating run continues. They do, however, regain Sam Durham from suspension. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 6-8 weeks Travis Colyer Calf Test Josh Corbett Concussion 1-2 weeks Liam Reidy Hamstring Test Matt Taberner Back TBA Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers have put a timeline on Chapman's return after a moderate to high grade hamstring injury suffered at training a fortnight ago. Reidy developed tightness in his hamstring last week and was held out of the WAFL but may get minutes this week. Colyer has not played at any level this season but is on the cusp of returning after knee and calf setbacks. He faces a fitness test before the weekend. The absence of Nat Fyfe and Lachie Schultz on the injury list is a positive after both pulled up well from the round eight clash against Hawthorn. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf Short term Brad Close Suspension Round 10 Toby Conway Foot TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Short term Sam De Koning Face Test Jack Henry Foot Medium term Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Gary Rohan Hamstring Short term Rhys Stanley Eye socket Short term Tyson Stengle Arm Short term Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will be without skipper Dangerfield for the next few weeks after he suffered a hamstring strain against Adelaide. De Koning could be available after undergoing facial and nasal surgery last week, but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Rohan and Bowes are still missing with the soft tissue injuries they suffered against Essendon in round seven. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Ben Ainsworth Corked thigh Test Connor Budarick Knee TBC Nick Holman Foot Test Touk Miller Knee TBC Lachie Weller Knee TBC Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

A setback for Weller this week with the Suns now saying he's experiencing discomfort in his reconstructed knee and will miss a second straight match. Ainsworth will undergo a fitness test at main training on Wednesday but must be in some doubt with the long flight west to face the Eagles, while Holman will also be tested after confirmation he has 'turf toe'. The small forward was still in a moon boot at the weekend to take pressure off it, but the club says he is still a chance to play in Perth. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 1 week Ryan Angwin Ankle Test Jason Gilbee Calf Test Toby Greene Ankle Test Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Darcy Jones Knee Season Lachie Keeffe Thumb Test Adam Kennedy Knee Season Nick Madden Foot Test Braydon Preuss Back 1 week Conor Stone Back 2-3 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 8 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 5-7 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful captain Greene will pass a fitness test later this week, while Angwin will also need to get through training to play. Gillbee, Keeffe and Madden could return at VFL level. Aleer is still another week away, but Phil Davis (groin) made his comeback through the reserves last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Max Lynch Concussion TBC Emerson Jeka Hamstring TBC Jai Serong Pericarditis 1 week Josh Ward Foot TBC Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now and Serong is closing in on a return after being diagnosed with pericarditis in March. However, Ward is sidelined with a foot injury. Josh Morris (calf) and Fionn O'Hara (concussion) both returned in the VFL on the weekend, while Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath were both managed last weekend but will return against Melbourne on Saturday. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Dunstan Knee 3-5 weeks Tom McDonald Ankle Test Christian Salem Knee Available Kye Turner Groin 5-6 weeks Jacob van Rooyen Suspension Round 11 Will Verrall Pelvis 5-6 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Salem (knee) has been given the green light and is available for selection for the first time this season. McDonald is also likely to be available after a sprained ankle ruled him out last weekend, however Dunstan suffered an MCL strain in the VFL and will be sidelined for up to five weeks. Harrison Petty and Charlie Spargo both returned last week – the latter via the VFL – after exiting concussion protocols. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Groin 1-2 weeks Aiden Bonar Quad Test Callum Coleman-Jones Concussion Test Charlie Comben Ankle 9-11 weeks Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Hamstring Test Tom Powell Ankle Test George Wardlaw Knee Test Tristan Xerri Ankle 3-5 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Coleman-Jones to be made available when he passes the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols later this week. Powell is likely to return, while Wardlaw should also feature but will likely do so at VFL level. Bonar and Goater will have to undergo fitness tests if they're to play this weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Xavier Duursma Knee 7-9 weeks Orazio Fantasia Quad 2-3 weeks Kane Farrell Cheekbone Test Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Scott Lycett Back Test Junior Rioli Suspension TBC Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Farrell has missed just two matches with his fracture, but will be tested during the week to assess his availability. Lycett was a late withdrawal from the SANFL last weekend and will also need to pass a test to play this week. Tom Jonas (chest) has been cleared to play after being subbed out against Essendon on Sunday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Brown Wrist 1-3 weeks Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring Test Tom Lynch Foot 6-11 weeks Toby Nankervis Ankle 1-2 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Ankle 7-12 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot Test Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Tyler Young Leg Test Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Gibcus is set to play minutes in the VFL this week, his first game for the year after hamstring surgery, while Soldo and Young need to get through training. Nankervis is closing in on a return, as is Rioli jnr. Lynch is out of his moonboot, but still "a while away", while Colina and Smith have both consulted external specialists. Brown is close to being ticked off for a return to play, and Campbell is "de-loading" to help build strength in his adductor. Trent Cotchin is also available after a week's rest. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Post-bye Nick Coffield Calf 5-7 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring 8 weeks Olli Hotton Back Post-bye Zak Jones Achilles Test Max King Shoulder Test Dan McKenzie Calf 2-3 weeks Angus McLennan Back Post-bye Jimmy Webster Cheekbone Test Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

After navigating through a tough start to the year on the injury front, St Kilda could regain King this weekend. The young spearhead hasn't played since dislocating his shoulder in December and could come straight back in and play against Adelaide or start his year at Sandringham. Webster is set to be available after recovering from a broken cheekbone, while Jones is in line to play his first game of the season after dealing with a nagging Achilles issue across the early stages of the year. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 5-7 weeks Peter Ladhams Shoulder/Neck Test Paddy McCartin Concussion Indefinite Dane Rampe Neck 5-7 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring 5-7 weeks Matt Roberts Knee 7-9 weeks Marc Sheather Knee TBC Sam Wicks Shoulder Test Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The extent of the knee injury Sheather suffered against Collingwood is yet to be determined, while Ladhams injured his neck in the opening ruck contest against the Magpies and was hampered throughout the game. Tom Hickey (calf) should be ready for senior football again after playing a second VFL game over the weekend, while Lewis Melican (adductor) also returned via the VFL on Saturday. Wicks is close to a return from a shoulder issue but may also play a VFL game first before he's considered for the senior side. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Rhett Bazzo Concussion TBC Coby Burgiel Hamstring 2 weeks Tom Cole Ankle 8-9 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 11-13 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Harry Edwards Wrist Test Elijah Hewett Ankle 1-2 weeks Brady Hough Hamstring Test Noah Long Hamstring 1-2 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring 6-7 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles 6-7 weeks Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad Test Liam Ryan Hamstring 9-11 weeks Luke Shuey Ankle/hamstring 3-4 weeks Jack Williams Spleen 3 weeks Isiah Winder Knee TBC Elliot Yeo Groin 2-3 weeks Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Reinforcements are coming, with several young Eagles, including Hewett, Long, Hough and Burgiel, moving well on the track this week. Bazzo also joined training on Monday and will be assessed before completing concussion protocols, while Edwards appears over a wrist injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 4-6 weeks Josh Bruce Ribs 1-2 weeks Sam Darcy Lung TBC Harvey Gallagher Hamstring 1-2 weeks Riley Garcia Groin 3-5 weeks Tim O'Brien Hamstring TBC Roarke Smith Foot 4-6 weeks Adam Treloar Hamstring 2-3 weeks Jamarra Ugle-Hagan Adductor Test Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy will spend some time on the sidelines after scans discovered a small hole in his lung which has caused breathing issues over the past week. Treloar will miss at least the next fortnight and likely a third game after suffering a hamstring strain in the win over GWS, while Ugle-Hagan tweaked his groin in that game and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Bruce is pushing for a return and hasn't been completely ruled out this weekend but is likely to be available for selection next weekend. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list