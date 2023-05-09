THE LATEST on a superstar Cat, veteran Lion and key Dee, plus more.

Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round nine.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Shane McAdam  Quad  3-4 weeks
 Nick Murray  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  12 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Murray has entered concussion protocols after a head knock in the second quarter on the round eight loss to Geelong, which saw him substituted out of the match. Taylor is off legs after undergoing surgery for a Lisfranc fracture in his foot, with a plan to focus on core and upper body strength in the short term. McAdam resumed some team training this week with restricted kicking. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Daniel Rich  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Dayne Zorko  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Zorko is giving himself every chance to get back early and face Essendon on Saturday after training on Tuesday. The club says he's still a week or two away, but don't be shocked if he makes a miraculous recovery. Rich did not train early in the week.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 David Cuningham  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Tom De Koning  Concussion  Test
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Caleb Marchbank  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  1-2 weeks
 Nic Newman  Suspension  Round 10
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues expect De Koning to be available this week, should he clear the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Cuningham, Marchbank and Martin won't return until after the VFL bye this weekend. Matt Owies (hamstring) returned through the VFL last weekend.. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Darcy Cameron  Knee  1 week
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Nathan Kreuger  Ribs  Test
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  4-6 weeks
 Dan McStay  Finger  4-6 weeks
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Kreuger missed Sunday's win over Sydney with a rib injury but might be available this weekend if he proves his fitness later this week. Lipinski continues to make progress in his return from a shoulder reconstruction and could be available before the bye in round 14. Cameron is closing in on a return from a knee injury and may be available as soon as next weekend.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  3 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Matt Guelfi  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Harrison Jones  Back  TBC
 Jayden Laverde  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  TBC
 Jordan Ridley  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 James Stewart  Foot  TBC
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  4 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  9 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers will be without Ridley (concussion) and suffered a blow in the VFL with Reid hurting his hamstring. Jones has also suffered a back injury as his frustrating run continues. They do, however, regain Sam Durham from suspension.  Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Travis Colyer  Calf  Test
 Josh Corbett  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Liam Reidy  Hamstring  Test
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBA
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Dockers have put a timeline on Chapman's return after a moderate to high grade hamstring injury suffered at training a fortnight ago. Reidy developed tightness in his hamstring last week and was held out of the WAFL but may get minutes this week. Colyer has not played at any level this season but is on the cusp of returning after knee and calf setbacks. He faces a fitness test before the weekend. The absence of Nat Fyfe and Lachie Schultz on the injury list is a positive after both pulled up well from the round eight clash against Hawthorn. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Calf  Short term
 Brad Close  Suspension  Round 10
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Patrick Dangerfield  Hamstring  Short term
 Sam De Koning  Face  Test
 Jack Henry  Foot  Medium term
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
 Gary Rohan  Hamstring  Short term
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Short term
 Tyson Stengle  Arm  Short term
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will be without skipper Dangerfield for the next few weeks after he suffered a hamstring strain against Adelaide. De Koning could be available after undergoing facial and nasal surgery last week, but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Rohan and Bowes are still missing with the soft tissue injuries they suffered against Essendon in round seven.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Ben Ainsworth  Corked thigh  Test
 Connor Budarick  Knee  TBC
 Nick Holman  Foot  Test
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee  TBC
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

A setback for Weller this week with the Suns now saying he's experiencing discomfort in his reconstructed knee and will miss a second straight match. Ainsworth will undergo a fitness test at main training on Wednesday but must be in some doubt with the long flight west to face the Eagles, while Holman will also be tested after confirmation he has 'turf toe'. The small forward was still in a moon boot at the weekend to take pressure off it, but the club says he is still a chance to play in Perth.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  1 week
 Ryan Angwin  Ankle  Test
 Jason Gilbee  Calf  Test
 Toby Greene  Ankle  Test
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Lachie Keeffe  Thumb  Test
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Nick Madden  Foot  Test
 Braydon Preuss  Back  1 week
 Conor Stone  Back  2-3 weeks
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  5-7 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants are hopeful captain Greene will pass a fitness test later this week, while Angwin will also need to get through training to play. Gillbee, Keeffe and Madden could return at VFL level. Aleer is still another week away, but Phil Davis (groin) made his comeback through the reserves last weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Max Lynch  Concussion  TBC
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  TBC
 Jai Serong  Pericarditis  1 week
 Josh Ward  Foot  TBC
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health right now and Serong is closing in on a return after being diagnosed with pericarditis in March. However, Ward is sidelined with a foot injury. Josh Morris (calf) and Fionn O'Hara (concussion) both returned in the VFL on the weekend, while Luke Breust and Changkuoth Jiath were both managed last weekend but will return against Melbourne on Saturday.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  3-5 weeks
 Tom McDonald  Ankle  Test
 Christian Salem  Knee  Available
 Kye Turner  Groin  5-6 weeks
 Jacob van Rooyen  Suspension  Round 11
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  5-6 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Salem (knee) has been given the green light and is available for selection for the first time this season. McDonald is also likely to be available after a sprained ankle ruled him out last weekend, however Dunstan suffered an MCL strain in the VFL and will be sidelined for up to five weeks. Harrison Petty and Charlie Spargo both returned last week – the latter via the VFL – after exiting concussion protocols. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Aiden Bonar  Quad  Test
 Callum Coleman-Jones  Concussion  Test
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  9-11 weeks
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Powell  Ankle  Test
 George Wardlaw  Knee  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  3-5 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos expect Coleman-Jones to be made available when he passes the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols later this week. Powell is likely to return, while Wardlaw should also feature but will likely do so at VFL level. Bonar and Goater will have to undergo fitness tests if they're to play this weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  7-9 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Kane Farrell  Cheekbone  Test
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Scott Lycett  Back  Test
 Junior Rioli  Suspension  TBC
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Farrell has missed just two matches with his fracture, but will be tested during the week to assess his availability. Lycett was a late withdrawal from the SANFL last weekend and will also need to pass a test to play this week. Tom Jonas (chest) has been cleared to play after being subbed out against Essendon on Sunday.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Brown  Wrist  1-3 weeks
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  Test
 Tom Lynch  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Toby Nankervis  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  7-12 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  Test
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
 Tyler Young  Leg  Test
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Gibcus is set to play minutes in the VFL this week, his first game for the year after hamstring surgery, while Soldo and Young need to get through training. Nankervis is closing in on a return, as is Rioli jnrLynch is out of his moonboot, but still "a while away", while Colina and Smith have both consulted external specialists. Brown is close to being ticked off for a return to play, and Campbell is "de-loading" to help build strength in his adductor. Trent Cotchin is also available after a week's rest. - Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Post-bye
 Nick Coffield  Calf  5-7 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  8 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Post-bye
 Zak Jones  Achilles  Test
 Max King  Shoulder  Test
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  Post-bye
 Jimmy Webster  Cheekbone  Test
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

After navigating through a tough start to the year on the injury front, St Kilda could regain King this weekend. The young spearhead hasn't played since dislocating his shoulder in December and could come straight back in and play against Adelaide or start his year at Sandringham. Webster is set to be available after recovering from a broken cheekbone, while Jones is in line to play his first game of the season after dealing with a nagging Achilles issue across the early stages of the year.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Peter Ladhams  Shoulder/Neck  Test
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Indefinite
 Dane Rampe  Neck  5-7 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  5-7 weeks
 Matt Roberts  Knee  7-9 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Knee  TBC
 Sam Wicks   Shoulder  Test
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

The extent of the knee injury Sheather suffered against Collingwood is yet to be determined, while Ladhams injured his neck in the opening ruck contest against the Magpies and was hampered throughout the game. Tom Hickey (calf) should be ready for senior football again after playing a second VFL game over the weekend, while Lewis Melican (adductor) also returned via the VFL on Saturday. Wicks is close to a return from a shoulder issue but may also play a VFL game first before he's considered for the senior side.  Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Rhett Bazzo  Concussion  TBC
 Coby Burgiel  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Tom Cole  Ankle  8-9 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  11-13 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Harry Edwards  Wrist  Test
 Elijah Hewett  Ankle  1-2 weeks
 Brady Hough  Hamstring  Test
 Noah Long  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  6-7 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  6-7 weeks
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  Test
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  9-11 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Ankle/hamstring  3-4 weeks
 Jack Williams  Spleen  3 weeks
 Isiah Winder  Knee  TBC
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  2-3 weeks
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Reinforcements are coming, with several young Eagles, including HewettLongHough and Burgiel, moving well on the track this week. Bazzo also joined training on Monday and will be assessed before completing concussion protocols, while Edwards appears over a wrist injury. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  4-6 weeks
 Josh Bruce  Ribs  1-2 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Lung  TBC
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Riley Garcia  Groin  3-5 weeks
 Tim O'Brien  Hamstring  TBC
 Roarke Smith  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Adam Treloar  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Jamarra Ugle-Hagan  Adductor  Test
Updated: May 9, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy will spend some time on the sidelines after scans discovered a small hole in his lung which has caused breathing issues over the past week. Treloar will miss at least the next fortnight and likely a third game after suffering a hamstring strain in the win over GWS, while Ugle-Hagan tweaked his groin in that game and will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Bruce is pushing for a return and hasn't been completely ruled out this weekend but is likely to be available for selection next weekend. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 