TO MARK Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Yokayi Footy is looking back on the long and rich history of Indigenous Australians in Australia's game.

Gilbert McAdam, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist joins Andrew Krakouer, the former Richmond and Collingwood player and 2010 Sandover medallist to celebrate some of the greatest players in the game's history.

From the Indigenous pioneers more than a century ago through to the champions of the modern era, Gilly and Krak reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

The 2021 Sir Doug Nicholls Round honouree, Syd Jackson

Episode 1 is all about the pioneers. From Joe Johnson, the very first Indigenous man to play in the VFL way back in 1904, through to the likes of Alf Egan, Sir Doug Nicholls and Percy Johnson, they shine a light on some crucial figures in the game and marvel at their success.

This six-part Yokayi Footy special will continue on Wednesday with a look at the Indigenous champions of the 1960s and 1970s before it moves through the decades and celebrates the game's current Indigenous stars.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

Subscribe to the Yokayi Footy Podcast with Gilly and Andy wherever you get your podcasts.