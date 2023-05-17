TO MARK Sir Doug Nicholls Round, Yokayi Footy is looking back on the long and rich history of Indigenous Australians in Australia's game.

Gilbert McAdam, the former St Kilda and Brisbane player and 1989 Magarey medallist joins Andrew Krakouer, the former Richmond and Collingwood player and 2010 Sandover medallist to celebrate some of the greatest players in the game's history.

SIR DOUG NICHOLLS ROUND Tickets, guernseys and more

From the Indigenous pioneers more than a century ago through to the champions of the modern era, Gilly and Krak reflect on the challenges these players had to overcome, and celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Episode 2 is all about the men who built on the legacy of the inaugural Indigenous champions. From Elkin Riley and Syd Jackson at Carlton, Graham 'Polly' Farmer at Geelong and right through to Colin Graham and the great Robbie Muir, the boys celebrate the Indigenous greats of the 1960s and 1970s.

This six-part Yokayi Footy special will continue on Friday with a look at awe and wizardry of Indigenous footballers in the 1980s before it moves through the decades and celebrates the game's current Indigenous stars.

Rounds 10 and 11 of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season is Sir Doug Nicholls Round, which celebrates Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and its contribution to our game.

Subscribe to the Yokayi Footy Podcast with Gilly and Andy wherever you get your podcasts.