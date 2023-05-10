Ben Ainsworth in action during Gold Coast's clash against St Kilda in round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN AINSWORTH will miss a second straight match with a corked quad after failing to get through Gold Coast's training session at Heritage Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

Ainsworth completed about 45 minutes of the session before leaving the field, with coach Stuart Dew later confirming the half-forward would not fly to Perth to play West Coast on Friday night.

Nick Holman (turf toe) and Lachie Weller (knee) will both also miss a second consecutive match.

Dew said the Suns had hoped Ainsworth would recover in time but have decided to take the cautious approach.

"He wasn't able to train fully so we'll look to prepare him for next week rather than push him," Dew said.

"We assessed where he was physically and whether we felt it was worth pushing him to train today.

"He probably could have (completed the session), but we felt there was a bit of risk that we'd set him back again, so we took all doubt out of it.

"We'll leave him out this week and he should be cherry ripe for the next one (against Brisbane)."

There was no sight of either Holman or Weller, with Dew saying the trio would have been left out even if it was a home match.

Lachie Weller attempts to break away from Mark O'Connor during Gold Coast's clash against Geelong in round three, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

He said there was no chance the Suns would take the battling Eagles lightly, after Adam Simpson's men challenged Richmond at the weekend.

"We've played the same amount of players as them, 36 this year (the most in the competition), and they've in fact had more players play every game," Dew said.

"I know there's been a lot of talk about the players who aren't playing for them, but let's have a look at the players that still are playing for them.

"We go over there with a healthy expectation, but we're certainly not taking them lightly.

"We're not falling into the trap that they haven't got any players."