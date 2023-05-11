ESSENDON has lost a star midfielder to injury, a veteran Kangaroo has been dropped from their 22 and the Western Bulldogs have named a selection bolter for round nine.

The Bombers will make the trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane on Saturday night without clearance machine Darcy Parish, who injured his calf at training on Thursday, while North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has dropped Ben Cunnington from its 22 to face Port Adelaide.

Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene has been named for Sunday's clash against Collingwood, but is still under an injury cloud.

But the real Thursday night selection shock is the Bulldogs naming James O'Donnell, the son of former Test cricketer Simon, to debut against Carlton on Saturday night.

O'Donnell was signed as a Category B Rookie just five weeks ago, with the ex-cricketer playing just three VFL games before getting the call-up from Luke Beveridge to replace the injured Adam Treloar (hamstring).

He will become a third-generation player at the top level after his father and grandfather (Kevin) both played for St Kilda.

Carlton has dropped three players, including veteran Ed Curnow, to face the Dogs.

Trent Cotchin has been recalled by Richmond for its Friday night match against Geelong, while the Cats have brought in Brandan Parfitt to cover the losses of Patrick Dangerfield (injury) and Brad Close (suspension).

In Friday night's other game, Gold Coast has lost Ben Long to injury and brought former No.5 draft pick Mac Andrew back into its 22 to face West Coast in Perth.

The Eagles have made three changes and lost Shannon Hurn to injury.

Shannon Hurn and the Eagles leave the field after West Coast's loss to Carlton in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

While the Bombers have lost Parish, Brisbane has regained the services of former skipper Dayne Zorko, who missed just one match with a hamstring injury.

Tom Hickey will play his first game for Sydney in 2023 after overcoming an injury of his own, coming in to replace Peter Ladhams (arm) in a Swans team that will also be without Tom McCartin.

Its opponent Fremantle has again left Nat Fyfe out of its 22, leaving the door open for the dual Brownlow medallist to be the sub for the second straight match.

Melbourne has named reliable defender Michael Hibberd to play Hawthorn after he was a late scratching from the win over Gold Coast last week, while the Hawks have made five changes to its team, including recalling Luke Breust, Cam Mackenzie and Changkouth Jiath.

Changkuoth Jiath looks on during the R6 match between Hawthorn and Adelaide at UTAS Stadium on April 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

While Greene has been named in the Giants' 22, the Magpies will be without Billy Frampton (groin) in another blow to their tall stocks.

Patrick Parnell has been named in Adelaide's team to face St Kilda on Sunday, with defender Nick Murray sidelined due to concussion.

The Saints have named Anthony Caminiti in its team after the forward served a three-game suspension.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: T.Cotchin

Out: N.Cumberland (omitted), J.Clarke (omitted)

Last week's sub: Rhyan Mansell

GEELONG

In: B.Parfitt

Out: B.Close (suspension), P.Dangerfield (hamstring)

New: Jhye Clark

Last week's sub: Oliver Dempsey

West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: C.Jamieson, B.Hough, H.Edwards

Out: S.Hurn (adductor), J.Culley (knee), L.Edwards (managed), Z.Trew (sub)

Last week's sub: Zane Trew

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew, S.Day, H.Oea

Out: S.Flanders (omitted), B.Long (back), J.Tsitas (sub), L.Casboult (personal reason)

Last week's sub: James Tsitas

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: T.Hickey, W.Gould

Out: T.McCartin (concussion), P.Ladhams (arm), M.Sheather (omitted)

Last week's sub: Aaron Francis

FREMANTLE

In: None

Out: N.Fyfe (sub)

Last week's sub: Nat Fyfe

North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: H.Greenwood

Out: B.Cunnington (omitted), C.Lazzaro (sub)

Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro

PORT ADELAIDE

In: None

Out: J.Rioli (suspension)

Last week's sub: Francis Evans

Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: J.Blanck, L.Breust, C.Mackenzie, C.Jiath, S.Butler

Out: F.Greene (omitted), J.Scrimshaw (omitted), T.Brockman (suspension), C.Macdonald (illness), J.Ward (foot), L.Bramble (sub)

Last week's sub: Lachlan Bramble

MELBOURNE

In: M.Hibberd, C.Spargo

Out: D.Turner (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted), J.Harmes (sub)

Last week's sub: James Harmes

Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: D.Zorko

Out: N.Answerth (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)

Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons

ESSENDON

In: K.Baldwin, S.Durham

Out: J.Kelly (concussion), J.Ridley (concussion), D.Parish (calf)

Last week's sub: Jye Menzie

Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.Cottrell, M.Owies

Out: B.Kemp (omitted), J.Honey (omitted), E.Curnow (omitted)

Last week's sub: Matt Kennedy

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.O'Donnell

Out: A.Treloar (hamstring), L.McNeil (sub)

Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: P.Parnell, L.Gollant, E.Himmelberg, N.McHenry

Out: N.Murray (concussion)

Last week's sub: Matt Crouch

ST KILDA

In: A.Caminiti, Z.Cordy, T.Campbell

Out: None

Last week's sub: Jack Bytel

Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 4.40pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: T.Bianco, T.Ruscoe, R.McInnes, A.Begg

Out: B.Frampton (groin)

Last week's sub: Jack Ginnivan

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: T.Greene, J.Riccardi, C.Fleeton

Out: None

Last week's sub: James Peatling