ESSENDON has lost a star midfielder to injury, a veteran Kangaroo has been dropped from their 22 and the Western Bulldogs have named a selection bolter for round nine.
The Bombers will make the trip to the Gabba to face Brisbane on Saturday night without clearance machine Darcy Parish, who injured his calf at training on Thursday, while North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson has dropped Ben Cunnington from its 22 to face Port Adelaide.
Greater Western Sydney captain Toby Greene has been named for Sunday's clash against Collingwood, but is still under an injury cloud.
But the real Thursday night selection shock is the Bulldogs naming James O'Donnell, the son of former Test cricketer Simon, to debut against Carlton on Saturday night.
O'Donnell was signed as a Category B Rookie just five weeks ago, with the ex-cricketer playing just three VFL games before getting the call-up from Luke Beveridge to replace the injured Adam Treloar (hamstring).
He will become a third-generation player at the top level after his father and grandfather (Kevin) both played for St Kilda.
Carlton has dropped three players, including veteran Ed Curnow, to face the Dogs.
Trent Cotchin has been recalled by Richmond for its Friday night match against Geelong, while the Cats have brought in Brandan Parfitt to cover the losses of Patrick Dangerfield (injury) and Brad Close (suspension).
In Friday night's other game, Gold Coast has lost Ben Long to injury and brought former No.5 draft pick Mac Andrew back into its 22 to face West Coast in Perth.
The Eagles have made three changes and lost Shannon Hurn to injury.
While the Bombers have lost Parish, Brisbane has regained the services of former skipper Dayne Zorko, who missed just one match with a hamstring injury.
Tom Hickey will play his first game for Sydney in 2023 after overcoming an injury of his own, coming in to replace Peter Ladhams (arm) in a Swans team that will also be without Tom McCartin.
Its opponent Fremantle has again left Nat Fyfe out of its 22, leaving the door open for the dual Brownlow medallist to be the sub for the second straight match.
Melbourne has named reliable defender Michael Hibberd to play Hawthorn after he was a late scratching from the win over Gold Coast last week, while the Hawks have made five changes to its team, including recalling Luke Breust, Cam Mackenzie and Changkouth Jiath.
While Greene has been named in the Giants' 22, the Magpies will be without Billy Frampton (groin) in another blow to their tall stocks.
Patrick Parnell has been named in Adelaide's team to face St Kilda on Sunday, with defender Nick Murray sidelined due to concussion.
The Saints have named Anthony Caminiti in its team after the forward served a three-game suspension.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Richmond v Geelong at the MCG, 7.20pm AEST
RICHMOND
In: T.Cotchin
Out: N.Cumberland (omitted), J.Clarke (omitted)
Last week's sub: Rhyan Mansell
GEELONG
In: B.Parfitt
Out: B.Close (suspension), P.Dangerfield (hamstring)
New: Jhye Clark
Last week's sub: Oliver Dempsey
West Coast v Gold Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.40pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: C.Jamieson, B.Hough, H.Edwards
Out: S.Hurn (adductor), J.Culley (knee), L.Edwards (managed), Z.Trew (sub)
Last week's sub: Zane Trew
GOLD COAST
In: M.Andrew, S.Day, H.Oea
Out: S.Flanders (omitted), B.Long (back), J.Tsitas (sub), L.Casboult (personal reason)
Last week's sub: James Tsitas
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Sydney v Fremantle at the SCG, 1.45pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: T.Hickey, W.Gould
Out: T.McCartin (concussion), P.Ladhams (arm), M.Sheather (omitted)
Last week's sub: Aaron Francis
FREMANTLE
In: None
Out: N.Fyfe (sub)
Last week's sub: Nat Fyfe
North Melbourne v Port Adelaide at Blundstone Arena, 2.10pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: H.Greenwood
Out: B.Cunnington (omitted), C.Lazzaro (sub)
Last week's sub: Charlie Lazzaro
PORT ADELAIDE
In: None
Out: J.Rioli (suspension)
Last week's sub: Francis Evans
Hawthorn v Melbourne at the MCG, 4.35pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: J.Blanck, L.Breust, C.Mackenzie, C.Jiath, S.Butler
Out: F.Greene (omitted), J.Scrimshaw (omitted), T.Brockman (suspension), C.Macdonald (illness), J.Ward (foot), L.Bramble (sub)
Last week's sub: Lachlan Bramble
MELBOURNE
In: M.Hibberd, C.Spargo
Out: D.Turner (omitted), J.Jordon (omitted), J.Harmes (sub)
Last week's sub: James Harmes
Brisbane v Essendon at the Gabba, 7.25pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: D.Zorko
Out: N.Answerth (omitted), J.Lyons (sub)
Last week's sub: Jarryd Lyons
ESSENDON
In: K.Baldwin, S.Durham
Out: J.Kelly (concussion), J.Ridley (concussion), D.Parish (calf)
Last week's sub: Jye Menzie
Carlton v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST
CARLTON
In: M.Cottrell, M.Owies
Out: B.Kemp (omitted), J.Honey (omitted), E.Curnow (omitted)
Last week's sub: Matt Kennedy
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: J.O'Donnell
Out: A.Treloar (hamstring), L.McNeil (sub)
Last week's sub: Lachlan McNeil
SUNDAY, MAY 14
Adelaide v St Kilda at Adelaide Oval, 12.40pm ACST
ADELAIDE
In: P.Parnell, L.Gollant, E.Himmelberg, N.McHenry
Out: N.Murray (concussion)
Last week's sub: Matt Crouch
ST KILDA
In: A.Caminiti, Z.Cordy, T.Campbell
Out: None
Last week's sub: Jack Bytel
Collingwood v Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, 4.40pm AEST
COLLINGWOOD
In: T.Bianco, T.Ruscoe, R.McInnes, A.Begg
Out: B.Frampton (groin)
Last week's sub: Jack Ginnivan
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: T.Greene, J.Riccardi, C.Fleeton
Out: None
Last week's sub: James Peatling