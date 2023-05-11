Peter Ladhams and Tom McCartin at Sydney training on May 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SYDNEY defender Tom McCartin will miss Saturday's clash against Fremantle after experiencing headaches this week, a month after he suffered a concussion against Port Adelaide.

McCartin missed two games after copping a knock against the Power in round four before returning for the round seven clash against GWS and playing Collingwood last Sunday.

Despite not copping a knock against the Magpies, the 23-year-old has experienced headache symptoms this week and has been ruled out of the clash with the Dockers.

"He's had some symptoms from the game, although he didn't get a knock in the game, he's had some symptoms," Swans coach John Longmire said. "He'll be out this week, we're going to be very conservative with him."

The news comes as Tom's older brother Paddy remains sidelined after he was also concussed in the game against the Power, the 10th concussion of his career.

"Paddy is completing some light aerobic exercise as a part of his recovery," Swans medico Damian Raper said this week.

Tom and Paddy McCartin at Sydney training on May 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"He continues to see external specialists as part of his recovery and his wellbeing remains the number one priority."

Longmire also confirmed ruckman Peter Ladhams will miss the clash against the Dockers after injuring his arm against Collingwood.

Veteran Tom Hickey is set to return while young ruck Lachlan McAndrew could also come in for his debut as the Swans look the counter Freo's ruck pairing of Luke Jackson and Sean Darcy.

Lachlan McAndrew and Tom Hickey in a ruck contest at Sydney training on May 11, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

After enjoying a good run on the injury front in recent years, the Swans have been hit hard this season.

Paddy McCartin, Sam Reid (season), Joel Amartey and Dane Rampe remain on the long-term injury list, while Tom McCartin, Hickey and Lance Franklin have all missed chunks of the season due to injury.

"This year, even since January, it's been a real challenge, particularly for our key positions and talls," Longmire said.

"It's happened to a lot of players who've played a fair bit of footy over the last few years, and sometimes you go through those patches.

"But it's provided a few opportunities, there'll be a couple this week, so now it's about grabbing the opportunities and (ensuring) the players who play in those roles are really confident."