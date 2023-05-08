Adam Treloar evades the tackle of Daniel Lloyd during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar is set to miss at least the next fortnight after suffering a hamstring strain in Saturday night's win over Greater Western Sydney in Canberra.

The 30-year-old was substituted out of the 15-point win at Manuka Oval late in the third quarter after injuring his hamstring while evading a tackle from Daniel Lloyd.

Treloar underwent a scan in Melbourne on Sunday and will miss Saturday night's fixture against Carlton at Marvel Stadium and the round 10 game against Adelaide in Ballarat.

The former Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney midfielder may also run out of time to be fit for the trip to the Northern Territory to face Gold Coast later this month.

Despite missing most of the pre-season following ankle surgery in September, Treloar has been one of the Dogs' best players across the first two months of 2023, averaging 28.9 disposals, 10.9 contested possessions and 6.3 clearances to help cover the loss of Josh Dunkley.

Learn More Liberatore strikes gold as Treloar leaves field injured Good and bad news in a single play for the Dogs as Adam Treloar approaches the bench injured while Tom Liberatore scores a major

Treloar missed round two due to a minor hamstring problem and has been managing an issue across the early stages of the season.

The Victorian has a long history of soft tissue issues, most notably in 2018 when he suffered tendon damage in his left hamstring and strained his right hamstring in the same incident at the MCG, before returning for a qualifying final and helping Collingwood make that year's Grand Final.

Young gun Jamarra Ugle-Hagan will need to prove his fitness ahead of the match-up with the Blues after injuring his adductor early against the Giants.

The 2020 No.1 pick played out the game in the nation's capital before undergoing scans in Melbourne on Sunday.

The Western Bulldogs have one of the healthiest lists in the competition right now and could regain swingman Josh Bruce in the next week or two.

Learn More AAA: Daicos niggle, skipper's costly error, Swans lack weapons Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

The 30-year-old was expected to be sidelined for months when he suffered sternum damage and broken ribs during the Gather Round loss to Port Adelaide, but is now well ahead of schedule and in the hunt to return as soon as next weekend.

Hayden Crozier (26 disposals and 13 marks) and Toby McLean (25 disposals and five clearances) both pressed their claims for a senior recall after strong performances against Greater Western Sydney in the VFL in Blacktown on Saturday.

After starting the season winless and in trouble at 0-2, Luke Beveridge's side has recovered to win five of its past six and sit a game inside the top eight.

The Dogs have beaten three sides that played finals in 2022 in that time – Brisbane, Richmond and Fremantle – and look like finalists heading into winter.