MORE late changes are expected to be seen across the AFL after the League told clubs they had flexibility with their named 26-player squads.

Club football bosses met on Tuesday to be briefed on a range of matters, including the introduction of Tasmania's side and the likely list build concessions as well as other discussions on future trading and free agency rules.

Also up for discussion was the naming of teams, after the recent questioning from a number of senior coaches on why substitutes had to be listed as omissions from the starting 22 when they were locked in to be the tactical substitute. Each team names four emergencies as part of its squad.

But the AFL clarified the situation this week with clubs told they can operate with a mentality that any player from its list of four emergencies can be included in the starting 22 without explanation required and that the players who are late withdrawals can also all play at state league level.

Essendon coach Brad Scott said on Thursday at his mid-week press conference that the Bombers would take a squad to Brisbane for their clash with the Lions knowing there was possibilities for changes.

Brad Scott takes a look at the team line-up during round four, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"The AFL have made it very clear during the week that your 26 is your 26 and you can make as many changes to that 26 as you like, so I'll be very surprised this week across the board if sides don't make late changes. We'll just have to take a squad up there that covers for a whole lot of contingencies," Scott said.

Scott, Richmond's Damien Hardwick and North Melbourne's Alastair Clarkson were among the coaches who last month questioned the current rules of naming subs outside the starting teams ahead of games and having to omit players on the team sheet and then name them as substitutes.

Clubs believe the AFL is open to refining the naming of teams where it can, with discussion among some clubs also around whether extended squads of 26 should be named and then whittled down to 22 and a substitute on gameday.

There are historical considerations for the AFL to work through if it names a clear 23 players for games, as well as some technological ones with the team selection systems with Champion Data, while some clubs believe the future of the tactical substitute will be looked at the end of the year.

Port Adelaide on Friday announced forward Charlie Dixon would miss the side's clash with North Melbourne due to a quad strain, with the Power saying one of its emergencies – Kane Farrell, Lachie Jones, Ollie Lord and Jackson Mead – would fill his place in the selected 22.