Charlie Dixon looks on during the R1 match between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon will miss Saturday's clash against North Melbourne in Hobart after suffering a quad strain.

The 32-year-old reported tightness in his right quad after training on Thursday and a scan later revealed a minor strain.

The club said Dixon's condition would be assessed after the side returns from Tasmania early next week.

Dixon, who becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season, has kicked 13 goals from seven matches to help Port climb to fifth place on the ladder.

His loss adds to that of Junior Rioli, who was suspended for two matches during the week for his off-the-ball hit on Essendon's Jordan Ridley.

Kane Farrell, Lachie Jones, Ollie Lord and Jackson Mead are the selected emergencies for the match.