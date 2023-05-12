Sixteen community organisations will join with the AFL and Movember to deliver Ahead of the Game. Picture: Supplied

The AFL is pleased to announce 16 community organisations will join with the AFL and Movember to deliver Ahead of the Game (AOTG) – a mental health literacy and resilience program for young people.

AFL and Movember AOTG initiative will be the largest roll out of a mental fitness program in sport globally and will commence in community football clubs across Australia next month.

The delivery partners feature a host of organisations from across the country including Central Australian Aboriginal Congress (CAAC), regional headspace centres, Reclink Australia and Outside the Locker Room as well as AFL Club aligned organisations with the Danny Frawley Centre and Western Bulldogs Community Foundation.

The AOTG program aims to educate young players and umpires (aged 12-18 years) and their support networks of parents, coaches, and club volunteers on the importance of mental health. Giving them tools to deal with life's challenges, and the confidence to support their mates through tough times, whilst also empowering them to look after their own mental wellbeing.

Delivery partners will facilitate AOTG's interactive workshops to teams of young players and umpires in community football club changerooms, before, after or during training.

The program also extends workshops for parents, coaches and club volunteers, providing opportunities to educate whole football club communities on recognising mental health challenges, identifying when to get help, and building resilience to deal with challenges in sport and life.

AFL Head of Mental Health and Wellbeing, Dr Kate Hall said it was great to welcome a host of delivery partners to the program.

"The AFL is thrilled to partner with Movember and work with our delivery partners to facilitate the Ahead of the Game program to hundreds of communities this year," Dr Hall said.

"We know that grassroots football clubs around Australia provide a place for connection and belonging for young people. The AFL and Movember believe footy is a way for young Australians to learn crucial mental skills that build resilience in football and life. These skills include appreciating your team and helping out a mate.

"We want to harness the power of our great game to help players, coaches, parents and volunteers to understand mental health, build mental fitness and strengthen resilience across the country so that we can build communities that are mentally fit and capable to handle any challenge that comes their way."

With most common mental health conditions occurring in adolescence to mid-20s, Movember APAC Country Director, Rachel Carr said giving young people the tools to better understand mental health and mental fitness has never been more important.

"We know that 75% of all mental health conditions onset before the age of 25 years old, making these critical early intervention years. If we can connect with young people before this point and help improve their mental health literacy and resilience, we could slow the onset and burden of mental ill health for future generations," Carr said.

The AOTG program will be delivered in stages to community football clubs across all states and territories throughout the three-year partnership, with the program to begin in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, Northern Territory and Tasmania in the first year.

Community football clubs can register their expression of interest for the first year of the AOTG program via https://www.play.afl/aotg



Please see below a list of the 16 delivery partners: