Luke Jackson (right) celebrates a goal with Michael Walters during round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE has pieced together its best performance of 2023 to defeat Sydney by 17 points at the SCG on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Jackson (three goals, 17 disposals) and Luke Darcy (44 hitouts, 18 disposals) were excellent for the Dockers in the 16.7 (103) to 13.8 (86) contest.

SWANS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and stats

An early injury to co-captain Callum Mills had the Swans undermanned from the first quarter, while Logan McDonald also finished the day on the bench.

More to come