Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal with teammate Ryan Burton during Port Adelaide's match against North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide was too strong for a North Melbourne, outclassing an injury-hit North Melbourne in a 70-point triumph at Blundstone Arena on Saturday afternoon.

It was the second quarter which set up the big win for Port. After leading by just one point at the first break, the Power produced a dominant second term, outscoring the Roos 52-8 to set up a commanding 45-point lead at the main change.

It would prove the difference in the end, with Port cruising from there to secure its sixth win in a row with the 20.15 (135) to 10.5 (65) victory - its biggest win of the season so far.

KANGAROOS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

It was a case of the walking wounded for North, with Darcy Tucker (hamstring), Flynn Perez (concussion), Jack Mahony (shoulder), Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring), and Paul Curtis (corkie) all suffering injuries, although the latter managed to play out the game.

Port Adelaide's Todd Marshall was subbed out early in the second quarter with concussion.

There was plenty of talk in the lead-up to the game as Jason Horne-Francis prepared to face his old side. Adelaide-born Horne-Francis was drafted by North with pick No.1 in 2021 but, after just one season with the Kangaroos last year, walked out to join Port and return to his home city.

It wasn't the 19-year-old's best outing of the year, but he was still solid for his new team, finishing with 15 possessions (seven contested), five tackles, four clearances and a goal.

North Melbourne defender Aidan Corr has a nervous wait ahead of him after being reported for striking Port Adelaide's Ollie Lord midway through the opening term, which gifted the Power a goal. It was one of two gimme goals for Port in the first quarter, with Sam Powell-Pepper gifted a goal moments later after a free kick and then 50m penalty which took him to the goalline.

Port Adelaide had 14 individual goalkickers, including captain Tom Jonas, who kicked just his second career goal in his 210th game when he launched a ripping kick from outside the 50m during the third term.

More to come

NORTH MELBOURNE 3.2 4.4 8.5 10.5 (65)

PORT ADELAIDE 3.3 11.7 15.11 20.15 (135)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Larkey 4, Stephenson 2, Zurhaar 2, Curtis, Logue

Port Adelaide: Finlayson 3, Bonner 2, Evans 2, McEntee 2, Powell-Pepper 2, Boak, Burton, Drew, Horne-Francis, Jonas, Lord, Mead, Teakle, Wines

BEST

North Melbourne: Goldstein, Ziebell, Davies-Uniacke, Simpkin, Larkey

Port Adelaide: Butters, Bergman, Finlayson, Wines, Rozee, Powell-Pepper

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Darcy Tucker (hamstring) Flynn Perez (concussion) Paul Curtis (corkie), Jack Mahony (shoulder), Luke Davies-Uniacke (hamstring)

Port Adelaide: Todd Marshall (concussion)

LATE CHANGES

North Melbourne: Nil

Port Adelaide: Kane Farrell, replaced Darcy Byrne-Jones in the selected side

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Phoenix Spicer (replaced Darcy Tucker in the first quarter)

Port Adelaide: Jackson Mead (replaced Todd Marshall in the second quarter)

Crowd: TBC at Blundstone Arena