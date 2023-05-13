Brodie Grundy celebrates a goal during the round nine clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has downed Hawthorn by 54 points at the MCG on Sunday, but the 15.13 (103) to 7.7 (49) result didn't come without some promising positives for the Hawks.

The Demons led from the outset, although not as convincingly as they could have with their first five scoring shots all being behinds.

HAWKS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

They soon found their radar and finished the first half 45 points ahead, Hawthorn with just one major on the board and looking way out of its depth.

Then something clicked and by the midway point of the third term the Hawks had slotted five more goals in an exciting and irrepressible burst.

The energy shift subsided, however, and Melbourne steadied the ship on the way to its fourth consecutive win ahead of a massive clash against Port Adelaide next round.

Better than even-Stevens

It's been a colourful first 200 games for Steven May, both an and off the field, but there's no doubting the influence the former Gold Coast captain has had on Melbourne since switching clubs at the end of 2018. Injury forced May to miss big chunks of his first two seasons in red and blue, which coincided with the club missing finals in 2019 and 2020, but he's played 52 of 58 since then, including the Demons' drought-breaking flag. Over that time Melbourne has a winning percentage of 83% when May's in the team and just 50% when he's missing, reflecting one of the most successful recruiting coups in the competition's recent history.

Steven May marks strongly during the round nine clash between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Glimpse of a promising future

There's no point sugar-coating it - the Hawks were horrible through the first half - but whatever Sam Mitchell said to his side in the long break, it had them run out a whole other outfit in the third quarter. With one goal to half-time they had another five on the board in the next 10 minutes of play, and while they still trailed by a massive margin, they had Melbourne rattled. When these young Hawks have a bit more match conditioning in their bodies, and if Mitchell can bottle his half-time tonic, they'll be troubling quality opposition on a regular basis.

HAWTHORN 0.1 1.3 6.5 7.7 (49)

MELBOURNE 5.5 8.6 11.9 15.13 (103)

GOALS

Hawthorn: Weddle, Meek, Mackenzie, Lewis, Butler, Breust, Newcombe

Melbourne: Petty 2, Spargo 2, Fritsch 2, Rivers, van Rooyen, Viney, Sparrow, Pickett, Oliver, Langdon, Grundy, Gawn

BEST

Hawthorn: Sicily, Day, Newcombe, Hardwick, Nash, Mitchell

Melbourne: Viney, Petracca, Rivers, Oliver, Neal-Bullen, Brayshaw

INJURIES

Hawthorn: Blanck (corked thigh), Jiath (leg)

Melbourne: Petty (foot), Petracca (foot)



LATE CHANGES

Hawthorn: Ned Reeves replaced in selected side by Jacob Koschitzke

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Hawthorn: Lachlan Bramble (replaced James Blanck in the second quarter)

Melbourne: James Jordon (replaced Harrison Petty at half-time)

Crowd: TBC at the MCG