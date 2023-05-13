Jake Rogers in action during the AFL Academy boys match against Carlton VFL on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

PROSPECTIVE Gold Coast recruit Jake Rogers has led the AFL Academy to a four-point win over Carlton's VFL side on Saturday.

Suns Academy player Rogers was dominant throughout the 13.8 (86) to 13.4 (82) victory under the roof at Marvel Stadium on Saturday as the group of the country's best draft prospects toppled the more experienced Blues line-up that contained nearly 10 AFL-listed players.

Rogers collected 26 disposals and four clearances in a dominant midfield showing, which has continued a consistent campaign for the Suns Academy product after he trained with Gold Coast's senior squad over summer. He also claimed the Academy medal as the best player across their two games, including last month's clash with Port Adelaide's SANFL side.

The energetic and tough midfielder was among a number of Academy youngsters displaying their qualities, however anointed No.1 pick Harley Reid (13 disposals) had an exciting third quarter after being moved to defence but suffered a head knock late in the term and sat out the rest of the game.

Harley Reid in action during the AFL Academy boys match against Carlton VFL on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rogers, who shapes as a potential top-20 pick, wasn't the only Suns Academy player to impress, with bustling tall forward Jed Walter having a strong first quarter and fellow tall Ethan Read also showing moments in attack with five marks and a goal.

Midfielder Ryley Sanders was busy throughout with 24 disposals, while his Academy teammate and fellow Tasmanian, left-footer Colby McKercher, strengthened his top-10 pick claims with an excellent 20-disposal game.

Tall forward Nate Caddy, the nephew of Richmond premiership player Josh, produced some eye-catching aerial exploits and had 14 disposals and a goal, while Northern Territory product Orlando Turner slotted two goals in the third term as the Academy broke away.

Jed Walter celebrates a goal during the AFL Academy boys match on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Academy started strongly with four first-quarter goals before Carlton's strength saw the Blues get back into the contest in the second term. It continued to be a tight contest thereafter, before impressive midfielder Cooper Simpson's (16 disposals) late goal sealed the win.

DRAFT HUB Click here for the latest draft newslkl



Lochie O'Brien (27 disposals), Jack Carroll (21) and Lachie Fogarty (22) were among the standouts of Carlton's AFL-listed players, while Jack Martin collected 18 disposals and a goal. Former Swan Ben Ronke kicked four for the Blues.

Mitchell Edwards rises for a mark during the AFL Academy boys match against Carlton VFL on May 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL ACADEMY 4.2 6.4 10.5 13.8 (86)

CARLTON VFL 2.0 6.1 9.4 13.6 (82)

GOALS

AFL Academy: Turner 2, Caddy, Callinan, Delean, Duursma, Edwards, Read, Reid, Simpson, Walter, Watson, Wilson

Carlton VFL: Ronke 4, Cahill 2, Gill, Honey, Kuipers, Martin, Moschetti, O'Brien, Stevens