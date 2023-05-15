COLLINGWOOD defender Nathan Murphy has been fined for pulling down the shorts of GWS forward Aaron Cadman at the MCG on Sunday night.

Murphy tackled Cadman over the boundary line during the second quarter, with the Magpie falling to the ground as he completed the tackle, leaving the young Giant standing above him with his back turned.

Murphy then reached up and pulled Cadman's shorts down, which led the Giant to push Murphy in the neck to the ground, which resulted in a free kick to the Pies.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Tensions boil between Murphy and Cadman on wing Nathan Murphy and Aaron Cadman clash in this fiery contest during the second term

Murphy has been charged with misconduct and hit with a $1500 fine, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early guilty plea.

Speaking before the sanctioned was handed down, AFL.com.au's Damian Barrett said Cadman was owed an explanation over the incident.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More AAA: Sloppy Saints, forgotten forwards shine, Blues blunders Damian Barrett, Matthew Lloyd and Nat Edwards discuss a big weekend of storylines in Access All Areas

"There's not many workplaces - in fact, there's no workplaces left - where you can take the pants down of anyone ... that's in front of a lot of people and if that's not at least mentioned by the Match Review Office today, I'll be very surprised," Barrett said on Access All Areas.

"There's bigger things in footy than what we're seeing, but no one wants to have their pants pulled down on any stage, let alone a game at the MCG ... I'm not saying it's the biggest issue in footy but I reckon the Match Review Office owes Aaron Cadman an explanation for having the free kick taken off him as opposed to being given to him."