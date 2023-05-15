Christian Petracca in action during Melbourne's clash against North Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

NARRM is hopeful star Christian Petracca will be fit to face Yartapuulti on Friday night, while Harrison Petty has been ruled out for at least a month.

Petracca hurt his ankle in the final quarter of the Demons' 54-point win over Hawthorn on Saturday.

After undergoing scans, Petracca is set to be available for the round 10 blockbuster against the Power at Adelaide Oval.

"The scans yesterday thankfully confirmed that he just tweaked that ankle area," Dees doctor Laura Lallenec said.

"He will need to get through training tomorrow and through the rest of the week to play, but we're fairly hopeful at this stage that there shouldn't be any issue with him playing this Friday."

The news wasn't good for Petty, who has suffered a foot injury and will miss four to six weeks.

"He got his toe jammed between another player and the ground, so he had scans yesterday and that did show a sprain of one of the ligaments in his mid-foot," Lallenec said.

"He will remain in the boot this week and the good news is that nothing is ruptured, it's more of a strain, so we just need to get some time for healing of that ligament."

Harrison Petty handballs during Melbourne's clash against West Coast in round four, 2023.

Luke Dunstan (knee) is two to four weeks away from a return, while Will Verrall (pelvis) and Kye Turner (groin) will miss at least another month.

The Demons (7-2) are flying in second spot on the ladder ahead of their trip to face the Power.