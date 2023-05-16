Shai Bolton celebrates a goal in Richmond's win over Essendon in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND is a chance to claim outright ownership of the AFL's longest current winning streak against a single club when it faces Essendon on Saturday night.

The Tigers have won a whopping 13 games in a row against the Bombers, dating back to round 20, 2014, with an average victory margin of 29.3 points.

It's by far Richmond's longest current winning streak against any rival, with the next best being three straight victories over West Coast.

Yartapuulti is also currently riding a 13-game winning streak against Gold Coast, the Power having never been beaten by the Suns since the initial match between the pair in 2011, which was the expansion club's first-ever win.

The Suns feature four times in the list of the biggest current losing streaks, having also struggled to beat Narrm, Brisbane and St Kilda.

The Power will next face the Suns in round 17.

The AFL's biggest current winning streaks

Club Opponent 13 Yartapuulti Gold Coast 13 Richmond Essendon 11 Narrm Gold Coast 10 Geelong North Melbourne 8 Brisbane Gold Coast 8 Essendon North Melbourne 8 St Kilda Gold Coast

The all-time VFL/AFL record for consecutive wins against one club is the 29 times in a row Collingwood beat Hawthorn between 1925 and 1941.

The last time the Bombers saluted against the Tigers was round 11, 2014 – a Dreamtime at the 'G match – where Brendon Goddard won the Yiooken Award in the 50-point triumph.

Dustin Fletcher, Paul Chapman, Paddy Ryder, Ivan Maric and Nathan Foley were some of the players to feature in that game at the MCG.

Jake Kelly after Essendon's loss to Richmond in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond champion Dustin Martin is the only player to have won multiple Yiooken Awards, named player of the match in both 2016 and his Brownlow year of 2017.

He's a typically strong performer against the Bombers, averaging 26.2 disposals (his third highest against a club) and 1.3 goals (fifth), the only club to feature in both of Martin's top five for touches and majors.

Shane Edwards was the first Indigenous player to win the award, with Shai Bolton following up in 2020 at TIO Stadium, Darwin.

The Dreamtime game was also played at Optus Stadium the next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been at the MCG every other season.