Ollie Henry marks during the round four clash between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG on April 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG could welcome back Jack Henry for the first time this season and Tyson Stengle for the first time since Gather Round, but Ollie Henry has been ruled out for the next fortnight with a ruptured testicle.

The 20-year-old sustained the injury in a collision late in the loss to Richmond last Friday night that required surgical intervention.

The Cats expect the former first-round pick to miss the next two games against Fremantle and Greater Western Sydney, but hope to regain the forward ahead of the mid-season bye in round 13.

Jack Henry hasn’t played since injuring his troublesome foot again during a practice match against Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium in February.

Tom Atkins and Jack Henry at Geelong training on May 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Geelong Falcons product overcame a couple of different foot issues in 2022 to play a key role in the Cats’ premiership.

Henry will need to prove his fitness later in the week but is in the frame to return for the trip to Western Australia to face the Dockers at Optus Stadium.

All-Australian small forward Stengle has returned to full training and is on track to play his first game since fracturing his forearm against West Coast in round five.

Tyson Stengle nurses an injured arm during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Brad Close will return from suspension after serving his one-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson, but Sam De Koning has been ruled out for another week following facial surgery earlier this month.