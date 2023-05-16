The AFL has today notified clubs of a player eligibility amendment for the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, which will be held on Wednesday 31 May.

The eligibility criteria has been amended to allow players from WAFL, SANFL, TSL or VFL who have played a minimum of three matches during the 2023 season by the close of nominations on Wednesday 24 May to be eligible to nominate.

A player is now eligible to nominate for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft (MSRD) under any of the following:

The player nominated for the most recent National Draft but was not selected; Players who committed for a further year as a 19-year-old Northern or NGA Academy Player are available to all clubs should they nominate for the MSRD.

The player has previously been on the list of an AFL club (and are therefore not required to have nominated for the most recent National Draft). This refers to the following situations: A delisted player. A player delisted by a club cannot be reselected in the MSRD by the same club in the period immediately following their delisting unless they nominated for the most recent draft. A retired player and/or a player who has delisted himself and has not been on an AFL list for one year or more.

A player currently registered in one of the WAFL, SANFL, TSL or VFL and have played a minimum of three matches by the close of nominations on Wednesday 24 May, 2023. The player must have been 18 years of age prior to 1 January 2023 A player meeting the above criteria does not need to have nominated for the most recent National Draft.



For a club to participate in the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, they must have an available rookie list spot by 5pm AEST on Tuesday 30 May, 2023.

If an AFL-listed player suffers a year-ending injury or retires, the player can be placed on the inactive list and be replaced by a Mid-Season Rookie Draft player.

Clubs that participate in the 2023 Mid-Season Rookie Draft will select in reverse ladder order set at the conclusion of Round 11. The event will be held remotely with the AFL operations at the ARC and clubs selecting their players online.

Media arrangements and the final list of eligible players who have nominated for the 2023 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft will be advised in due course.