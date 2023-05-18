HAWTHORN coach Sam Mitchell has implored the media and public to respect Alastair Clarkson's privacy after North Melbourne announced that the veteran coach is stepping away from the club to focus on his physical and mental wellbeing.

Mitchell spent the first half of the week away from the club after testing positive for COVID-19 following the loss to Melbourne on Saturday, before returning to Waverley Park on Thursday morning to prepare for the clash against West Coast.

The Kangaroos released their statement less than half an hour before Mitchell was due to address the media in his weekly press conference, confirming that the four-time Hawthorn premiership coach won't lead them against Sydney this weekend, with former Carlton and St Kilda senior coach Brett Ratten taking the reins.

"I only just read the press release before I walked out and I thought North Melbourne summed it up well. They asked for privacy and I think me adding to that narrative is not going to help anyone. I'll leave it there," Mitchell said.

"It is a serious thing, stepping away from such a big job is a big decision. It is my job to respect what they've asked for and they've asked for privacy, so I hope we all do that. Me adding anything is just going to add to that story."

Alastair Clarkson during North Melbourne's loss to Melbourne in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Mitchell experienced COVID-19 symptoms during the game last weekend and was forced to miss the review and first training session of the week but is now back to full health.

"I was actually knocked around. Some of our staff have had it. We've had a couple of cases, fortunately only Connor Macdonald missed last week, and I understand why after having it," Mitchell said.

"Sunday I really ruined Mother's Day. My wife wasn't too happy. She looked after me in bed all day when she was supposed to be the one being looked after.

"Our coaching staff has done a great job, they put all the training vision online and I watched all that and was pleased. The boys have done a great job.

"I bounced in this morning and feeling good, but everyone is still avoiding me. I'm testing negative and feeling good. It's good to be back, it makes you miss the place."

Sam Mitchell looks on during Hawthorn's clash against Fremantle in round eight, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual All-Australian Chad Wingard has been ruled out of Sunday's fixture against West Coast at University of Tasmania Stadium due to a calf strain that is set to sideline him in the short-term, continuing a frustrating start to 2023 for the mercurial forward.

"He is not going to play this week. He hurt his calf during the game. He is going to miss," he said.

"He knows that his form line is not what it should be for a player of his calibre. Like every player on the list, they need to continue to work and get the best out of themselves and he is no different to anyone else."

Defender Changkuoth Jiath is set to miss at least a fortnight with his own calf issue, while ruckman Ned Reeves is expected to return against the Eagles after being a late withdrawal last weekend due to an ankle injury.

Changkuoth Jiath is tackled by Trent Rivers during the R9 match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG on May 13, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Mitchell said the Hawks will take a conservative approach with 2021 top-10 pick Josh Ward after a bone stress issue was detected in his foot last week that will see him miss a second straight week.

"We will be conservative with him. He won't like hearing that, but hopefully he doesn't see this. We will be conservative with Josh so when he gets back he stays back and this doesn't happen again," he said.

"He hoped he would be OK this week but the thing with feet and bones and young athlete, a great runner, it's not something you rush in my view. I think he is going to play 200 games for this club, our way of getting him right is making sure he is 100 per cent."

Hawthorn and West Coast are the only two sides who have won just one game to start 2023, creating a narrative this week around the race for the rights to pick No.1 and the opportunity to recruit generational talent Harley Reid, the Bendigo Pioneers midfielder who was named All-Australian in his bottom-age season in 2022.

Mitchell said the Hawks are playing to win games in 2023, not finish on the bottom of the ladder to secure the No.1 pick for the first time since 2001, when they executed a trade with Fremantle to then recruit Luke Hodge.

"It is your guys' job to come up with media narratives and stories. I'm not all over the recruiting at this time of year, I leave that to [Hawthorn list manager] Mark McKenzie and his guys," he said.

"I think what we're trying to do is build a premiership team and that's not built off losing games of footy. You need spirit and you need a high level of competitiveness, you need players that are desperate to win at every opportunity and are going to try to play in a way that is going to be sustainable in finals footy.

"We are working towards that. This week is another step in that direction. We know they have a significant injury list and they are in a similar position on the ladder to us. It's a chance to get a win."