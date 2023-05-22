WEST Australian pair Robert Hansen jnr and Jack Buller have lodged their nominations for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft as the available pool swells to nearly 200 prospects ahead of the cut-off.

An updated list of 183 prospects who are eligible for next Wednesday's mid-season draft was circulated to clubs, with a batch of formerly listed AFL players vying for another shot at the top level amongst many first-time hopefuls.

Speedster Hansen jnr has received interest from a number of clubs in the lead-up to the mid-season intake and has nominated on a longer-term (18-month) contract through to the end of 2024, while Buller has lodged a short-term (six months) nomination as the 22-year-old key forward aims to land a rookie spot.

Will Elliott is another prospect to add his name to the mid-season register. The key forward, who is the son of former Australian Test cricketer Matthew, has overcome a knee injury that saw him overlooked at last year's draft and will undergo an AFL medical screening this week.

Former Cats midfielder Quinton Narkle has added his name to the nominees list after playing with Essendon's VFL side this season, while former Bombers Ned Cahill and Tom Hird have also nominated.

Ex-Carlton defender Luke Parks, who is playing with the Blues' VFL side, has also nominated, as has delisted Bomber Garrett McDonagh, who was on Essendon's list for one season.

Luke Parks leaves Marvel Stadium after his debut game for Carlton in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Collingwood defender Jack Madgen, who has played with Adelaide's SANFL side this season, has also put his name forward.

Prospects have until 5pm on Wednesday to lodge their nominations for the draft, however so far there have been no players to nominate under extra financial terms as others, including Jai Newcombe in 2021, have done in previous seasons.