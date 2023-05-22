DELISTED AFL trio Brayden Ham, Connor McFadyen and Ben Ronke are among the first group of players to nominate for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with nearly 20 players asking for a guaranteed longer-term contract if they are selected.

Former Brisbane player McFadyen and ex-Sydney goalkicker Ronke were in the initial group of 109 prospects to have nominated for the mid-season draft, with nominations to close this Wednesday.

Clubs will make their mid-season rookie picks next Wednesday night, with every selection to be broadcast live and exclusively on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.

McFadyen was delisted by Brisbane at the end of 2022 but has played in defence with Sturt this season in the SANFL, while Ronke has been a regular goalkicker for Carlton's VFL side this season. Ham has played with the Cats' VFL side after 45 games with the Bombers over four seasons.

Ryley Stoddart (Sydney) and Trent Mynott (Essendon) are among the other former AFL players who have put their names forward for the mid-season intake, as has ex-GWS ruckman Tom Downie and former Port Adelaide player Martin Frederick.

There were 19 players in the first group of players who nominated under longer-term contract lengths through to the end of 2024. Players who nominate for the 18-month term cannot be offered a shorter term by the club that selects them.

It means clubs who are weighing up players will have to have the longer-term contracts on their list until the end of next season, with a handful of players over previous mid-season drafts being cut after only six months.

Potential top pick Ryan Maric, from the Gippsland Power, has nominated under a longer-term contract, as has Downie and Richmond VFL pair Luke Teal and Beau Tedcastle.