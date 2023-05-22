Bailey Smith during the Western Bulldogs' match against Adelaide in R10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE'S Lachie Neale fell just short of making it nine from nine 10-vote games in round 10 as Port Adelaide's Zak Butters drew level at the top in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award for 2023.

Eight players picked up a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, including Butters for his match-winning display against Narrm on Friday night, which moved him to 51 votes for the season, level at the top with Collingwood's Nick Daicos.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

The other 10-vote games from Round 10 were awarded to Luke Parker, Bailey Smith, Andrew Brayshaw, Zach Merrett, Mitch Lewis, Darcy Moore and Jack Sinclair, while Neale picked up nine votes in the Lions' win over Gold Coast.

It's the second time this season that eight 10-vote games have been awarded, while the last time there was nine from nine came in round 17, 2021.

Yartapuulti v Narrm

10 Zak Butters (YAR)

8 Connor Rozee (YAR)

6 Dan Houston (YAR)

2 Clayton Oliver (NAR)

2 Willem Drew (YAR)

2 Lachie Hunter (NAR)

North Melbourne v Sydney

10 Luke Parker (SYD)

7 Bailey Scott (NMFC)

7 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

2 Lance Franklin (SYD)

2 Chad Warner (SYD)

1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)

1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)

Western Bulldogs v Adelaide

10 Bailey Smith (WB)

6 Tom Liberatore (WB)

6 Bailey Dale (WB)

4 Liam Jones (WB)

2 Caleb Daniel (WB)

2 Tim English (WB)

Walyalup v Geelong

10 Andrew Brayshaw (WAL)

8 Caleb Serong (WAL)

3 Luke Ryan (WAL)

3 Ethan Hughes (WAL)

2 Jaeger O'Meara (WAL)

2 Sean Darcy (WAL)

1 Bailey Banfield (WAL)

1 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)

Brisbane v Gold Coast

9 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Josh Dunkley (BL)

5 Will Ashcroft (BL)

5 Joe Daniher (BL)

3 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)

1 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)

Essendon v Richmond

10 Zach Merrett (ESS)

7 Jordan Ridley (ESS)

6 Shai Bolton (RICH)

5 Tim Taranto (RICH)

1 Mason Redman (ESS)

1 Samuel Durham (ESS)

Hawthorn West Coast

10 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

7 James Sicily (HAW)

6 Joshua Weddle (HAW)

4 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

3 Conor Nash (HAW)

Carlton v Collingwood

10 Darcy Moore (COLL)

8 Josh Daicos (COLL)

6 Brody Mihocek (COLL)

4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)

1 Jordan De Goey (COLL)

1 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda

10 Jack Sinclair (STK)

8 Rowan Marshall (STK)

3 Josh Kelly (GWS)

3 Callum Wilkie (STK)

2 Brent Daniels (GWS)

2 Tom Green (GWS)

1 Max King (STK)

1 Jack Steele (STK)

LEADERBOARD

51 Zak Butters PORT

51 Nick Daicos COLL

43 Marcus Bontempelli WB

43 Christian Petracca MELB

40 Clayton Oliver MELB

39 Lachie Neale BL

39 Jack Sinclair STK

37 Jordan De Goey COLL

37 Darcy Moore COLL

37 Callum Wilkie STK

35 Connor Rozee PORT

34 Jeremy Cameron GEEL

34 Jordan Dawson ADEL

33 Zach Merrett ESS

33 Caleb Serong FRE

32 Noah Anderson GCFC

32 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL

31 Matt Rowell GCFC

29 Toby Greene GWS

28 Charlie Curnow CARL

28 Tim Taranto RICH