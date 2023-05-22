BRISBANE'S Lachie Neale fell just short of making it nine from nine 10-vote games in round 10 as Port Adelaide's Zak Butters drew level at the top in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player Award for 2023.
Eight players picked up a perfect 10 votes from the weekend, including Butters for his match-winning display against Narrm on Friday night, which moved him to 51 votes for the season, level at the top with Collingwood's Nick Daicos.
>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES
The other 10-vote games from Round 10 were awarded to Luke Parker, Bailey Smith, Andrew Brayshaw, Zach Merrett, Mitch Lewis, Darcy Moore and Jack Sinclair, while Neale picked up nine votes in the Lions' win over Gold Coast.
It's the second time this season that eight 10-vote games have been awarded, while the last time there was nine from nine came in round 17, 2021.
Yartapuulti v Narrm
10 Zak Butters (YAR)
8 Connor Rozee (YAR)
6 Dan Houston (YAR)
2 Clayton Oliver (NAR)
2 Willem Drew (YAR)
2 Lachie Hunter (NAR)
North Melbourne v Sydney
10 Luke Parker (SYD)
7 Bailey Scott (NMFC)
7 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)
2 Lance Franklin (SYD)
2 Chad Warner (SYD)
1 Todd Goldstein (NMFC)
1 Harry Sheezel (NMFC)
Western Bulldogs v Adelaide
10 Bailey Smith (WB)
6 Tom Liberatore (WB)
6 Bailey Dale (WB)
4 Liam Jones (WB)
2 Caleb Daniel (WB)
2 Tim English (WB)
Walyalup v Geelong
10 Andrew Brayshaw (WAL)
8 Caleb Serong (WAL)
3 Luke Ryan (WAL)
3 Ethan Hughes (WAL)
2 Jaeger O'Meara (WAL)
2 Sean Darcy (WAL)
1 Bailey Banfield (WAL)
1 Tom Hawkins (GEEL)
Brisbane v Gold Coast
9 Lachie Neale (BL)
6 Josh Dunkley (BL)
5 Will Ashcroft (BL)
5 Joe Daniher (BL)
3 Hugh McCluggage (BL)
1 Bailey Humphrey (GCFC)
1 Charlie Ballard (GCFC)
Essendon v Richmond
10 Zach Merrett (ESS)
7 Jordan Ridley (ESS)
6 Shai Bolton (RICH)
5 Tim Taranto (RICH)
1 Mason Redman (ESS)
1 Samuel Durham (ESS)
Hawthorn West Coast
10 Mitch Lewis (HAW)
7 James Sicily (HAW)
6 Joshua Weddle (HAW)
4 Jai Newcombe (HAW)
3 Conor Nash (HAW)
Carlton v Collingwood
10 Darcy Moore (COLL)
8 Josh Daicos (COLL)
6 Brody Mihocek (COLL)
4 Scott Pendlebury (COLL)
1 Jordan De Goey (COLL)
1 Steele Sidebottom (COLL)
Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda
10 Jack Sinclair (STK)
8 Rowan Marshall (STK)
3 Josh Kelly (GWS)
3 Callum Wilkie (STK)
2 Brent Daniels (GWS)
2 Tom Green (GWS)
1 Max King (STK)
1 Jack Steele (STK)
LEADERBOARD
51 Zak Butters PORT
51 Nick Daicos COLL
43 Marcus Bontempelli WB
43 Christian Petracca MELB
40 Clayton Oliver MELB
39 Lachie Neale BL
39 Jack Sinclair STK
37 Jordan De Goey COLL
37 Darcy Moore COLL
37 Callum Wilkie STK
35 Connor Rozee PORT
34 Jeremy Cameron GEEL
34 Jordan Dawson ADEL
33 Zach Merrett ESS
33 Caleb Serong FRE
32 Noah Anderson GCFC
32 Patrick Dangerfield GEEL
31 Matt Rowell GCFC
29 Toby Greene GWS
28 Charlie Curnow CARL
28 Tim Taranto RICH