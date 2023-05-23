Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 11.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Mitch Hinge
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Shane McAdam
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|10 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|10 weeks
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Hinge suffered a knock in the first quarter against the Bulldogs and has entered the AFL's 12-day protocols. He ran on Tuesday and the Crows expect him to move through the recovery period as planned. McAdam has been in full training for two weeks now as he edges closer to playing, with Bond also back in training. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|1 week
|Shadeau Brain
|Shoulder
|3-4 weeks
|Keiden Coleman
|Glute
|Test
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Concussion
|1 week
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
All eyes will be on Coleman after he picked up the niggle late in Saturday night's win over Gold Coast. Although he's expected to be fine, it's timely that Rich is returning from a three-week calf injury. Payne suffered delayed symptoms after playing the Suns and is expected to miss just one match with the Lions having the bye after this weekend. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|1 week
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|Test
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|TBC
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
The Blues were without Martin in the VFL over the weekend, having pulled up sore following his comeback the week prior. Tom De Koning (concussion) and Caleb Marchbank (calf) made their returns through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Billy Frampton
|Groin
|1-2 weeks
|Nathan Kreuger
|Shoulder
|Test
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|2-4 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Collingwood is unlikely to regain anyone for this Sunday’s clash against North Melbourne, but have a backlog of senior players that could return by the King’s Birthday blockbuster in round 13. Frampton is expected to be back by then, while Lipinski and McStay could be back in time for that game against the Demons. Howe won’t return until a bit after that. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nik Cox
|Back
|1 weeks
|Jayden Davey*
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Back
|TBC
|Jake Kelly
|Concussion
|TBC
|Jayden Laverde
|Shoulder
|Test
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|TBC
|Dylan Shiel
|Calf
|Test
|James Stewart
|Foot
|6-7 weeks
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|3-5 weeks
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers should regain Shiel for the clash against the Eagles and Laverde could also be back earlier than anticipated, while Matt Guelfi returned via the VFL last week. Cox could also play at the lower level this week, with Tsatas and Wright inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Nat Fyfe has pulled up "very well" after his first game since round one as a starter. Close to a full squad is now available, with the Dockers focused on building Chapman's strength in the gym while he is sidelined. Taberner remains without a timeline for his return. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf
|Short term
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Sam De Koning
|Face
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|TBC
|Ollie Henry
|Testicle
|Test
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Gary Rohan
|Hamstring
|Test
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Medium term
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Geelong will be without skipper Dangerfield for another week after missing the past fortnight with a hamstring strain. De Koning, Rohan and Henry are all in contention to return against GWS on Saturday. Clark will be sidelined for some time after suffering a navicular stress reaction in his foot. Stanley is taking longer than first thought to recover from the facial injury he copped in Gather Round. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|3-4 weeks
|Sean Lemmens
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Lemmens has suffered a "moderate" injury, the club says, but will miss their two matches in Darwin and hopefully return after the bye. Budarick is back training with the main squad as he nears the end of his ACL rehab and is also expected back after the bye. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|2-3 week
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|4 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Nick Haynes
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Harry Himmelberg
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Back
|2-3 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|6 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants will lose both Haynes and Himmelberg to the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Kelly will miss a month. Davis is also expected to be sidelined for at least a month. The club is still waiting for more information to determine the extent of Hamilton and Preuss' injuries before making a definitive call on their return dates. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|2 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Josh Morris
|Calf
|Test
|Ned Reeves
|Ankle
|Test
|Josh Ward
|Foot
|1 week
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|1 week
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Hawthorn ruckman Reeves is on track to be available to face St Kilda after being subbed out with an ankle injury on the weekend. Wingard will miss a second week with a calf strain, while Jiath is a fortnight away with the same issue. Ward is dealing with a foot complaint but could be right be next week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jake Bowey
|Calf
|Test
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Hunter
|Suspension
|Round 12
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Oliver will be sidelined indefinitely after scans confirmed a hamstring strain. Bowey will face a fitness test but he has been cleared of any major concern after being subbed off on Friday. Petty is progressing through his rehabilitation schedule but is still up to five weeks from a return. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jackson Archer
|Groin
|Test
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|7-9 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Blake Drury
|Hip
|Test
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Flynn Perez
|Concussion
|Test
|Liam Shiels
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Darcy Tucker
|Hamstring
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|2-3 weeks
|Lachie Young
|Concussion
|Test
|Cam Zurhaar
|Face
|Test
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos should get some talent back this weekend, with all three of Perez, Tucker and Zurhaar a chance to return. However, Shiels has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols while Drury will face a fitness test later this week. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Ribs
|Test
|Charlie Dixon
|Quad
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|1 week
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Tom Jonas
|Suspension
|Round 12
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Just one final test to tick off for Marshall to return, while both Boak and Dixon will need to get through the main session to be available to face Richmond on Sunday. Dixon has missed two matches with his niggle, while Boak left the field early in the third quarter of last Friday night's win over Narrm. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|6-11 weeks
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|1-3 weeks
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|7-12 weeks
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Corked leg
|Test
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Vlastuin is a test after suffering a corked leg against Essendon. Tom Brown is now available after spending the vast majority of the season sidelined with a broken wrist. Tylar Young returned from his leg injury in the VFL last weekend. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Post-bye
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|4-6 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Post-bye
|Tim Membrey
|Concussion
|Test
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Owens will miss this Saturday's clash against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium after entering concussion protocols, following a nasty hit at Giants Stadium. Membrey could return from concussion but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Jones is still at least a month away following a setback last week. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|3-5 weeks
|Tom Hickey
|Concussion
|Test
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|TBC
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Indefinite
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Calf
|3-5 weeks
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|3-5 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Another week, another injury to a Sydney tall, with Ladhams set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after rolling his ankle against North Melbourne. His absence means the Swans will have their fingers crossed Hickey is cleared to face the Blues on Friday. Tom McCartin's immediate future remains unclear due to concussion, while the rest of Sydney's ever-growing injury list won't be available until after the bye, at the earliest. The Swans have three tall forwards, three tall defenders and two rucks on the injured list. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Oscar Allen
|Knee
|Test
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|9-10 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Darling
|Arm
|3-4 weeks
|Shannon Hurn
|Adductor
|Test
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|TBC
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|4-5 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|6-7 weeks
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|2-3 weeks
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle/hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|7-9 weeks
|Elliot Yeo
|Groin
|Test
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Allen jarred his knee late in Saturday's loss to Hawthorn and is on light duties early this week. The club is awaiting advice from a surgeon later this week to determine a course of action for Jones, who is in a moonboot and on crutches. Yeo and Hurn are on the cusp of returning after good training blocks and face fitness tests this week, while Coby Burgiel comes off the injury list after recovering from a hamstring injury. Tom Barrass returned to training on Tuesday after a bout of illness, while Luke Edwards is also on the mend. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|4-5 weeks
|Josh Bruce
|Ribs
|Available
|Sam Darcy
|Lung
|2-3 weeks
|Harvey Gallagher
|Hamstring
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|4-6 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|8-10 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|3-5 weeks
|Adam Treloar
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Updated: May 23, 2023
Early prognosis
Johannisen will miss at least the next two months with a high-grade hamstring injury. The half-back won't require surgery but might not return until the final month of the season. Bruce is available for the trip to the Northern Territory after recovering from significant rib and sternum damage. Treloar is expected to require another week to recover from a hamstring strain after missing the past fortnight. Darcy is a few weeks away from being available after a hole was detected in his lung earlier this month. – Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list