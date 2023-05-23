Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 11.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee 1-2 weeks Mitch Hinge Concussion 1-2 weeks Shane McAdam Quad 1-2 weeks Andrew McPherson Quad 10 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 10 weeks Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Hinge suffered a knock in the first quarter against the Bulldogs and has entered the AFL's 12-day protocols. He ran on Tuesday and the Crows expect him to move through the recovery period as planned. McAdam has been in full training for two weeks now as he edges closer to playing, with Bond also back in training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Concussion 1 week Shadeau Brain Shoulder 3-4 weeks Keiden Coleman Glute Test Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 6 weeks Carter Michael Quad 2-3 weeks Jack Payne Concussion 1 week Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Coleman after he picked up the niggle late in Saturday night's win over Gold Coast. Although he's expected to be fine, it's timely that Rich is returning from a three-week calf injury. Payne suffered delayed symptoms after playing the Suns and is expected to miss just one match with the Lions having the bye after this weekend. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Hamstring 2-3 weeks David Cuningham Calf 1 week Sam Durdin Hamstring Test Jack Martin Calf TBC Sam Philp Foot Season Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues were without Martin in the VFL over the weekend, having pulled up sore following his comeback the week prior. Tom De Koning (concussion) and Caleb Marchbank (calf) made their returns through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Billy Frampton Groin 1-2 weeks Nathan Kreuger Shoulder Test Patrick Lipinski Shoulder 2-4 weeks Dan McStay Finger 2-4 weeks Joe Richards Hamstring Test Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood is unlikely to regain anyone for this Sunday’s clash against North Melbourne, but have a backlog of senior players that could return by the King’s Birthday blockbuster in round 13. Frampton is expected to be back by then, while Lipinski and McStay could be back in time for that game against the Demons. Howe won’t return until a bit after that. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nik Cox Back 1 weeks Jayden Davey* Knee Season Harrison Jones Back TBC Jake Kelly Concussion TBC Jayden Laverde Shoulder Test Darcy Parish Calf 4 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 5 weeks Will Setterfield Foot TBC Dylan Shiel Calf Test James Stewart Foot 6-7 weeks Elijah Tsatas Knee 2-3 weeks Peter Wright Shoulder 3-5 weeks Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers should regain Shiel for the clash against the Eagles and Laverde could also be back earlier than anticipated, while Matt Guelfi returned via the VFL last week. Cox could also play at the lower level this week, with Tsatas and Wright inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 4-6 weeks Matt Taberner Back TBC Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Nat Fyfe has pulled up "very well" after his first game since round one as a starter. Close to a full squad is now available, with the Dockers focused on building Chapman's strength in the gym while he is sidelined. Taberner remains without a timeline for his return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf Short term Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Short term Sam De Koning Face Test Mitch Duncan Hamstring Short term Cam Guthrie Toe TBC Ollie Henry Testicle Test Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Gary Rohan Hamstring Test Rhys Stanley Eye socket Medium term Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will be without skipper Dangerfield for another week after missing the past fortnight with a hamstring strain. De Koning, Rohan and Henry are all in contention to return against GWS on Saturday. Clark will be sidelined for some time after suffering a navicular stress reaction in his foot. Stanley is taking longer than first thought to recover from the facial injury he copped in Gather Round. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee 3-4 weeks Sean Lemmens Hamstring 4 weeks Touk Miller Knee TBC Lachie Weller Knee TBC Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Lemmens has suffered a "moderate" injury, the club says, but will miss their two matches in Darwin and hopefully return after the bye. Budarick is back training with the main squad as he nears the end of his ACL rehab and is also expected back after the bye. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 2-3 week Isaac Cumming Calf 4 weeks Phil Davis Calf 4-6 weeks Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Nick Haynes Concussion 1-2 weeks Harry Himmelberg Concussion 1-2 weeks Darcy Jones Knee Season Josh Kelly Hamstring 4 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Conor Stone Back 2-3 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 6 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 2-4 weeks Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose both Haynes and Himmelberg to the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Kelly will miss a month. Davis is also expected to be sidelined for at least a month. The club is still waiting for more information to determine the extent of Hamilton and Preuss' injuries before making a definitive call on their return dates. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 2 weeks Changkuoth Jiath Calf 2 weeks Max Lynch Concussion Season Josh Morris Calf Test Ned Reeves Ankle Test Josh Ward Foot 1 week Chad Wingard Calf 1 week Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn ruckman Reeves is on track to be available to face St Kilda after being subbed out with an ankle injury on the weekend. Wingard will miss a second week with a calf strain, while Jiath is a fortnight away with the same issue. Ward is dealing with a foot complaint but could be right be next week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jake Bowey Calf Test Luke Dunstan Knee 1-2 weeks Lachie Hunter Suspension Round 12 Clayton Oliver Hamstring TBC Harrison Petty Foot 3-5 weeks Kye Turner Groin 3-4 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 3-4 weeks Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Oliver will be sidelined indefinitely after scans confirmed a hamstring strain. Bowey will face a fitness test but he has been cleared of any major concern after being subbed off on Friday. Petty is progressing through his rehabilitation schedule but is still up to five weeks from a return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jackson Archer Groin Test Aiden Bonar Knee Test Charlie Comben Ankle 7-9 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring 2-4 weeks Blake Drury Hip Test Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee 2-3 weeks Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Flynn Perez Concussion Test Liam Shiels Concussion 1-2 weeks Darcy Tucker Hamstring Test Tristan Xerri Ankle 2-3 weeks Lachie Young Concussion Test Cam Zurhaar Face Test Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should get some talent back this weekend, with all three of Perez, Tucker and Zurhaar a chance to return. However, Shiels has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols while Drury will face a fitness test later this week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Ribs Test Charlie Dixon Quad Test Xavier Duursma Knee 5-7 weeks Orazio Fantasia Quad 1 week Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Tom Jonas Suspension Round 12 Todd Marshall Concussion Test Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Just one final test to tick off for Marshall to return, while both Boak and Dixon will need to get through the main session to be available to face Richmond on Sunday. Dixon has missed two matches with his niggle, while Boak left the field early in the third quarter of last Friday night's win over Narrm. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Calf 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 6-11 weeks Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring 1-3 weeks Kaleb Smith Ankle 7-12 weeks Ivan Soldo Foot 4-6 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Corked leg Test Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Vlastuin is a test after suffering a corked leg against Essendon. Tom Brown is now available after spending the vast majority of the season sidelined with a broken wrist. Tylar Young returned from his leg injury in the VFL last weekend. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Post-bye Nick Coffield Calf 6-8 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring 7-8 weeks Olli Hotton Back Post-bye Zak Jones Achilles 4-6 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf 2-3 weeks Angus McLennan Back Post-bye Tim Membrey Concussion Test Mitch Owens Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Owens will miss this Saturday's clash against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium after entering concussion protocols, following a nasty hit at Giants Stadium. Membrey could return from concussion but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Jones is still at least a month away following a setback last week. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 3-5 weeks Tom Hickey Concussion Test Peter Ladhams Ankle TBC Paddy McCartin Concussion Indefinite Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 7 weeks Callum Mills Calf 3-5 weeks Dane Rampe Neck 3-5 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 5-7 weeks Marc Sheather Foot TBC Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Another week, another injury to a Sydney tall, with Ladhams set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after rolling his ankle against North Melbourne. His absence means the Swans will have their fingers crossed Hickey is cleared to face the Blues on Friday. Tom McCartin's immediate future remains unclear due to concussion, while the rest of Sydney's ever-growing injury list won't be available until after the bye, at the earliest. The Swans have three tall forwards, three tall defenders and two rucks on the injured list. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Oscar Allen Knee Test Tom Cole Ankle 6-7 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 9-10 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Jack Darling Arm 3-4 weeks Shannon Hurn Adductor Test Jamaine Jones Ankle TBC Jeremy McGovern Hamstring 4-5 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles 6-7 weeks Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad 2-3 weeks Liam Ryan Hamstring 7-9 weeks Luke Shuey Ankle/hamstring 2-3 weeks Isiah Winder Knee 7-9 weeks Elliot Yeo Groin Test Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Allen jarred his knee late in Saturday's loss to Hawthorn and is on light duties early this week. The club is awaiting advice from a surgeon later this week to determine a course of action for Jones, who is in a moonboot and on crutches. Yeo and Hurn are on the cusp of returning after good training blocks and face fitness tests this week, while Coby Burgiel comes off the injury list after recovering from a hamstring injury. Tom Barrass returned to training on Tuesday after a bout of illness, while Luke Edwards is also on the mend. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 4-5 weeks Josh Bruce Ribs Available Sam Darcy Lung 2-3 weeks Harvey Gallagher Hamstring Test Riley Garcia Groin 4-6 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 8-10 weeks Roarke Smith Foot 3-5 weeks Adam Treloar Hamstring 1 week Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Johannisen will miss at least the next two months with a high-grade hamstring injury. The half-back won't require surgery but might not return until the final month of the season. Bruce is available for the trip to the Northern Territory after recovering from significant rib and sternum damage. Treloar is expected to require another week to recover from a hamstring strain after missing the past fortnight. Darcy is a few weeks away from being available after a hole was detected in his lung earlier this month. – Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list