Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 11.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee 1-2 weeks
 Mitch Hinge  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Shane McAdam  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  10 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  10 weeks
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Hinge suffered a knock in the first quarter against the Bulldogs and has entered the AFL's 12-day protocols. He ran on Tuesday and the Crows expect him to move through the recovery period as planned. McAdam has been in full training for two weeks now as he edges closer to playing, with Bond also back in training. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Concussion  1 week
 Shadeau Brain  Shoulder  3-4 weeks
 Keiden Coleman  Glute  Test
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  6 weeks
 Carter Michael  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Jack Payne  Concussion  1 week
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

All eyes will be on Coleman after he picked up the niggle late in Saturday night's win over Gold Coast. Although he's expected to be fine, it's timely that Rich is returning from a three-week calf injury. Payne suffered delayed symptoms after playing the Suns and is expected to miss just one match with the Lions having the bye after this weekend.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 David Cuningham  Calf  1 week
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  Test
 Jack Martin  Calf  TBC
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Blues were without Martin in the VFL over the weekend, having pulled up sore following his comeback the week prior. Tom De Koning (concussion) and Caleb Marchbank (calf) made their returns through the VFL. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Billy Frampton  Groin  1-2 weeks
 Nathan Kreuger  Shoulder  Test
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
 Dan McStay  Finger  2-4 weeks
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Collingwood is unlikely to regain anyone for this Sunday’s clash against North Melbourne, but have a backlog of senior players that could return by the King’s Birthday blockbuster in round 13. Frampton is expected to be back by then, while Lipinski and McStay could be back in time for that game against the Demons. Howe won’t return until a bit after that.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Nik Cox  Back  1 weeks
 Jayden Davey*  Knee  Season
 Harrison Jones  Back  TBC
 Jake Kelly  Concussion  TBC
 Jayden Laverde  Shoulder  Test
 Darcy Parish  Calf  4 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  5 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Foot  TBC
 Dylan Shiel  Calf  Test
 James Stewart  Foot  6-7 weeks
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  3-5 weeks
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers should regain Shiel for the clash against the Eagles and Laverde could also be back earlier than anticipated, while Matt Guelfi returned via the VFL last week. Cox could also play at the lower level this week, with Tsatas and Wright inching closer to returns. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Nat Fyfe has pulled up "very well" after his first game since round one as a starter. Close to a full squad is now available, with the Dockers focused on building Chapman's strength in the gym while he is sidelined. Taberner remains without a timeline for his return. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Calf  Short term
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Patrick Dangerfield  Hamstring  Short term
 Sam De Koning  Face  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Hamstring  Short term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  TBC
 Ollie Henry  Testicle  Test
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
 Gary Rohan  Hamstring  Test
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Medium term
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Geelong will be without skipper Dangerfield for another week after missing the past fortnight with a hamstring strain. De Koning, Rohan and Henry are all in contention to return against GWS on Saturday. Clark will be sidelined for some time after suffering a navicular stress reaction in his foot. Stanley is taking longer than first thought to recover from the facial injury he copped in Gather Round.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  3-4 weeks
 Sean Lemmens  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee  TBC
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Lemmens has suffered a "moderate" injury, the club says, but will miss their two matches in Darwin and hopefully return after the bye. Budarick is back training with the main squad as he nears the end of his ACL rehab and is also expected back after the bye.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  2-3 week
 Isaac Cumming  Calf  4 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Nick Haynes  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Harry Himmelberg  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Josh Kelly  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Conor Stone  Back  2-3 weeks
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  6 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants will lose both Haynes and Himmelberg to the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols, while Kelly will miss a month. Davis is also expected to be sidelined for at least a month. The club is still waiting for more information to determine the extent of Hamilton and Preuss' injuries before making a definitive call on their return dates. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Changkuoth Jiath  Calf  2 weeks
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Josh Morris  Calf  Test
 Ned Reeves  Ankle  Test
 Josh Ward  Foot  1 week
 Chad Wingard  Calf  1 week
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Hawthorn ruckman Reeves is on track to be available to face St Kilda after being subbed out with an ankle injury on the weekend. Wingard will miss a second week with a calf strain, while Jiath is a fortnight away with the same issue. Ward is dealing with a foot complaint but could be right be next week. Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jake Bowey  Calf  Test
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Hunter  Suspension  Round 12
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  TBC
 Harrison Petty  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Oliver will be sidelined indefinitely after scans confirmed a hamstring strain. Bowey will face a fitness test but he has been cleared of any major concern after being subbed off on Friday. Petty is progressing through his rehabilitation schedule but is still up to five weeks from a return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jackson Archer  Groin  Test
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  Test
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  7-9 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Blake Drury  Hip  Test
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Flynn Perez  Concussion  Test
 Liam Shiels  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Darcy Tucker  Hamstring  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  2-3 weeks
 Lachie Young  Concussion  Test
 Cam Zurhaar  Face  Test
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos should get some talent back this weekend, with all three of Perez, Tucker and Zurhaar a chance to return. However, Shiels has entered the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols while Drury will face a fitness test later this week. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Boak  Ribs  Test
 Charlie Dixon  Quad  Test
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  1 week
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Tom Jonas  Suspension  Round 12
 Todd Marshall  Concussion  Test
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Just one final test to tick off for Marshall to return, while both Boak and Dixon will need to get through the main session to be available to face Richmond on Sunday. Dixon has missed two matches with his niggle, while Boak left the field early in the third quarter of last Friday night's win over Narrm.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  6-11 weeks
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  1-3 weeks
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  7-12 weeks
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Corked leg  Test
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Vlastuin is a test after suffering a corked leg against Essendon. Tom Brown is now available after spending the vast majority of the season sidelined with a broken wrist.  Tylar Young returned from his leg injury in the VFL last weekend. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Post-bye
 Nick Coffield  Calf  6-8 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Post-bye
 Zak Jones  Achilles  4-6 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  Post-bye
 Tim Membrey  Concussion  Test
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Owens will miss this Saturday's clash against Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium after entering concussion protocols, following a nasty hit at Giants Stadium. Membrey could return from concussion but will need to prove his fitness later in the week. Jones is still at least a month away following a setback last week.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  3-5 weeks
 Tom Hickey  Concussion  Test
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  TBC
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Indefinite
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Ankle  7 weeks
 Callum Mills  Calf  3-5 weeks
 Dane Rampe  Neck  3-5 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Foot  TBC
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Another week, another injury to a Sydney tall, with Ladhams set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines after rolling his ankle against North Melbourne. His absence means the Swans will have their fingers crossed Hickey is cleared to face the Blues on Friday. Tom McCartin's immediate future remains unclear due to concussion, while the rest of Sydney's ever-growing injury list won't be available until after the bye, at the earliest. The Swans have three tall forwards, three tall defenders and two rucks on the injured list.  Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Oscar Allen  Knee  Test
 Tom Cole  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  9-10 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Jack Darling  Arm  3-4 weeks
 Shannon Hurn  Adductor  Test
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  TBC
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  4-5 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  6-7 weeks
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  2-3 weeks
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Ankle/hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Isiah Winder  Knee  7-9 weeks
 Elliot Yeo  Groin  Test
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Allen jarred his knee late in Saturday's loss to Hawthorn and is on light duties early this week. The club is awaiting advice from a surgeon later this week to determine a course of action for Jones, who is in a moonboot and on crutches. Yeo and Hurn are on the cusp of returning after good training blocks and face fitness tests this week, while Coby Burgiel comes off the injury list after recovering from a hamstring injury. Tom Barrass returned to training on Tuesday after a bout of illness, while Luke Edwards is also on the mend. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  4-5 weeks
 Josh Bruce  Ribs  Available
 Sam Darcy  Lung  2-3 weeks
 Harvey Gallagher  Hamstring  Test
 Riley Garcia  Groin  4-6 weeks
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  8-10 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  3-5 weeks
 Adam Treloar  Hamstring  1 week
Updated: May 23, 2023

Early prognosis

Johannisen will miss at least the next two months with a high-grade hamstring injury. The half-back won't require surgery but might not return until the final month of the season. Bruce is available for the trip to the Northern Territory after recovering from significant rib and sternum damage. Treloar is expected to require another week to recover from a hamstring strain after missing the past fortnight. Darcy is a few weeks away from being available after a hole was detected in his lung earlier this month. Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 