Justin Longmuir looks on during the R10 match between Walyalup and Geelong at Optus Stadium on May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WALYALUP coach Justin Longmuir has called on the AFL to remove coaching contract clauses and increase the soft cap to pre-COVID levels to support football departments that have become under-resourced.

Burnout was this week cited among the reasons that triple-premiership Richmond coach Damien Hardwick had decided to leave the industry halfway through the season, despite being contracted through to the end of 2024.

Longmuir said it was a reminder of how tough the job could be, particularly under a football department soft cap that sits at $6.95m and will be increased to $7.2m in 2024.

That is still well down on the pre-COVID level of $9.2m, with Longmuir calling on the League to provide more relief to football staff and lift the $250,000 increase proposed next year.

"We're not asking for it to be any easier. What we are asking is for the AFL to step up and support us more," Longmuir said on Wednesday.

Damien Hardwick speaks to the media after his resignation as Richmond coach on May 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

"That's not just senior coaches, it's all football department staff, and return the soft cap to the levels pre-COVID.

"All we're asking is for it to go back three years … we just want it to go back to what it was in the past. That's a starting point."

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan spoke last year about the unsustainable toll soft cap cuts were taking on football department staff, while Western Bulldogs premiership coach Luke Beveridge said the loss of good people from the industry was a huge issue.

Sydney premiership coach John Longmire suggested the League should remove senior coach wages from the soft cap as a "bare minimum", with coaches striving to give players the same service they did pre-COVID, but with fewer staff.

John Longmire with assistant coach Don Pyke during the R8 match between Sydney and Collingwood at the MCG on May 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL Coaches Association this week said Hardwick's decision was a wake-up call for the broader AFL community.

"The AFLCA will continue working with the AFL and the clubs to create a better environment for all coaches," chief executive Alistair Nicholson said.

Longmuir said the emergence of contract clauses in the past three years that prevented large payouts had also hurt the industry, with coaches losing the security that their contract terms used to provide.

"A lot of coaches and senior coaches, really we've only got six-month contracts, and that's lucky. Some of our assistant coaches have one-month or three-month contracts," he said.

"I think contracts are contracts and should be honoured and that clause should be taken out, but that's up to the AFL to act.

"That helps your wellbeing a lot if you don't have one- or three-month clauses in contracts."

Asked about the impact that changes to the soft cap had had on football departments, Longmuir said Fremantle's coaches had enjoyed one day off in the past three weeks.

He said he felt fortunate that the Dockers place a high emphasise on the group's wellbeing and provided extra opportunities to take time away in the off-season, but more needed to be done.