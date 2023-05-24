The AFL wishes to congratulate Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom ahead of his 300th AFL game this round.
He is set to become the fourth Collingwood player to reach 300 games, joining Gordon Coventry (306), Tony Shaw (313) and Scott Pendlebury (367*).
Sidebottom was drafted with pick 11 in the 2008 National Draft from the Murray Bushrangers. He made his debut in Round Seven of 2009 against St Kilda.
Sidebottom is a Premiership player (2010), Gary Ayres medallist (2018), two-time Copeland Trophy winner (2017, 2018), All Australian (2018), and Brownlow Medal runner up (2018).
The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Sidebottom's career achievements:
Sidebottom is set to become the 101st VFL/AFL player to reach 300 career games.
|
#
|
Player
|
Year
|
1
|
Gordon Coventry
|
1937
|
11
|
Francis Bourke
|
1981
|
21
|
Michael Tuck
|
1986
|
31
|
Justin Madden
|
1995
|
41
|
Marcus Ashcroft
|
2003
|
51
|
Scott West
|
2006
|
61
|
Adam Simpson
|
2009
|
71
|
Nick Dal Santo
|
2015
|
81
|
Gary Ablett jnr
|
2017
|
91
|
Joel Selwood
|
2020
|
101
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
2023
101st VFL/AFL player to each milestone:
|
Games
|
Player
|
Year
|
50
|
George Lockwood
|
1902
|
100
|
Lou Armstrong
|
1913
|
150
|
Allan Hopkins
|
1934
|
200
|
Gary Hardemann
|
1977
|
250
|
Wayne Schwass
|
2000
|
300
|
Steele Sidebottom
|
2023
He is set to become the 70th person to reach 300 games as a one-club player.
Sidebottom had 22 disposals on his debut – the highest for a player with the same number of disposals as their jumper number.
He is set to become the third player to wear 22 and play 300 games, joining Tony Shaw and Todd Goldstein.
Since making his debut, Sidebottom has only missed 33 games.
It will be 14 years and 17 days from making his debut to his 300th game – the 26th quickest of all players to reach the 300-game milestone.
Sidebottom was the youngest member of the 2010 Collingwood Premiership side. He is one of 15 teenagers to have won a premiership with Collingwood.
Sidebottom is one of three Collingwood players to have polled the maximum 10 Coaches Association Votes before their 21st birthday. Jamie Elliott and Nick Daicos are the other two.
Sidebottom polled the maximum 10 Coaches Association votes against the Western Bulldogs in Round Six, 2011. At 20 years old and 119 days, he had 28 disposals, 11 marks and three goals.
Sidebottom has played in front of 15,083,531 fans – making him the third most-watched player in VFL/AFL history behind Scott Pendlebury and Dustin Fletcher.
He has played 276 games alongside Scott Pendlebury – the most by any pair of Collingwood teammates and equal 11th from any club. The previous club record was held by Wayne Richardson and Len Thompson sharing 254 games together.
Sidebottom and Pendlebury have won 170 games together – the most of any two Collingwood teammates. The previous highest was 163 between Gordon Coventry and Harry Collier.
Scott Pendlebury has played in all six of Sidebottom's milestone games (debut, 50, 100, 150, 200, 300). If the pair play this round, Pendlebury will become the seventh person to play alongside a teammate in all seven milestone matches from debut to 300.
Sidebottom and Pendlebury are the only players to have played in 100 games with crowds bigger than 60,000 (103 for Sidebottom, 130 for Pendlebury).
Sidebottom is set to become the 23rd person to play his first and 300th game at the same ground. He is set to become the second to do it at Marvel Stadium (first was Nick Riewoldt).
If Collingwood win against North Melbourne, Sidebottom will become the 12th player to celebrate their 300th game sitting on top of the ladder.
Sidebottom was the youngest player in the Collingwood side 48 times. He has only been the oldest player once: Round Seven 2023 – Sidebottom kicked the winning behind against the Adelaide Crows.
Sidebottom has played alongside 135 teammates and has played more than 100 games with 21 of them.
|
Games
|
Teammate
|
W-L-D
|
276
|
Scott Pendlebury
|
170-103-3
|
172
|
Jack Crisp
|
93-77-2
|
158
|
Brayden Maynard
|
83-73-2
|
155
|
Brodie Grundy
|
78-75-2
|
144
|
Jarryd Blair
|
87-55-2
|
143
|
Jamie Elliott
|
88-53-2
|
141
|
Travis Cloke
|
91-48-2
|
141
|
Ben Reid
|
84-54-3
|
140
|
Taylor Adams
|
77-61-2
|
136
|
Jordan de Goey
|
75-59-2
Most games played against Steele Sidebottom:
|
Games
|
Opponent
|
Sidebottom W-L-D
|
20
|
Joel Selwood
|
9-11
|
20
|
Josh J. Kennedy
|
10-10
|
20
|
Jack Darling
|
10-10
|
20
|
Tom Hawkins
|
10-10
|
19
|
Dyson Heppell
|
12-7
|
19
|
Shannon Hurn
|
10-9
|
18
|
Travis Boak
|
10-8
|
18
|
Isaac Smith
|
4-14
|
18
|
Kade Simpson
|
13-5
|
18
|
Harry Taylor
|
9-9
Sidebottom's win loss record in 50 game spans:
- Best: 43-6-1 (2010-12)
- Worst: 18-31-1 (2015-17)