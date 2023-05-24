Steele Sidebottom celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Essendon in round six, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The AFL wishes to congratulate Collingwood's Steele Sidebottom ahead of his 300th AFL game this round.

He is set to become the fourth Collingwood player to reach 300 games, joining Gordon Coventry (306), Tony Shaw (313) and Scott Pendlebury (367*).

Sidebottom was drafted with pick 11 in the 2008 National Draft from the Murray Bushrangers. He made his debut in Round Seven of 2009 against St Kilda.

Sidebottom is a Premiership player (2010), Gary Ayres medallist (2018), two-time Copeland Trophy winner (2017, 2018), All Australian (2018), and Brownlow Medal runner up (2018).

The AFL's Historian has compiled a list of Sidebottom's career achievements:

Sidebottom is set to become the 101st VFL/AFL player to reach 300 career games.



# Player Year 1 Gordon Coventry 1937 11 Francis Bourke 1981 21 Michael Tuck 1986 31 Justin Madden 1995 41 Marcus Ashcroft 2003 51 Scott West 2006 61 Adam Simpson 2009 71 Nick Dal Santo 2015 81 Gary Ablett jnr 2017 91 Joel Selwood 2020 101 Steele Sidebottom 2023



101st VFL/AFL player to each milestone:



Games Player Year 50 George Lockwood 1902 100 Lou Armstrong 1913 150 Allan Hopkins 1934 200 Gary Hardemann 1977 250 Wayne Schwass 2000 300 Steele Sidebottom 2023

He is set to become the 70th person to reach 300 games as a one-club player.

Sidebottom had 22 disposals on his debut – the highest for a player with the same number of disposals as their jumper number.

He is set to become the third player to wear 22 and play 300 games, joining Tony Shaw and Todd Goldstein.

Since making his debut, Sidebottom has only missed 33 games.

It will be 14 years and 17 days from making his debut to his 300th game – the 26th quickest of all players to reach the 300-game milestone.

Sidebottom was the youngest member of the 2010 Collingwood Premiership side. He is one of 15 teenagers to have won a premiership with Collingwood.

Nick Maxwell and Steele Sidebottom celebrate after the 2010 AFL Grand Final win over St Kilda. Picture: AFL Photos

Sidebottom is one of three Collingwood players to have polled the maximum 10 Coaches Association Votes before their 21st birthday. Jamie Elliott and Nick Daicos are the other two.

Sidebottom polled the maximum 10 Coaches Association votes against the Western Bulldogs in Round Six, 2011. At 20 years old and 119 days, he had 28 disposals, 11 marks and three goals.

Sidebottom has played in front of 15,083,531 fans – making him the third most-watched player in VFL/AFL history behind Scott Pendlebury and Dustin Fletcher.

He has played 276 games alongside Scott Pendlebury – the most by any pair of Collingwood teammates and equal 11th from any club. The previous club record was held by Wayne Richardson and Len Thompson sharing 254 games together.

Sidebottom and Pendlebury have won 170 games together – the most of any two Collingwood teammates. The previous highest was 163 between Gordon Coventry and Harry Collier.

Scott Pendlebury (L) and Steele Sidebottom at Collingwood training at Olympic Park on March 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Scott Pendlebury has played in all six of Sidebottom's milestone games (debut, 50, 100, 150, 200, 300). If the pair play this round, Pendlebury will become the seventh person to play alongside a teammate in all seven milestone matches from debut to 300.

Sidebottom and Pendlebury are the only players to have played in 100 games with crowds bigger than 60,000 (103 for Sidebottom, 130 for Pendlebury).

Sidebottom is set to become the 23rd person to play his first and 300th game at the same ground. He is set to become the second to do it at Marvel Stadium (first was Nick Riewoldt).

If Collingwood win against North Melbourne, Sidebottom will become the 12th player to celebrate their 300th game sitting on top of the ladder.

Sidebottom was the youngest player in the Collingwood side 48 times. He has only been the oldest player once: Round Seven 2023 – Sidebottom kicked the winning behind against the Adelaide Crows.

Sidebottom has played alongside 135 teammates and has played more than 100 games with 21 of them.



Games Teammate W-L-D 276 Scott Pendlebury 170-103-3 172 Jack Crisp 93-77-2 158 Brayden Maynard 83-73-2 155 Brodie Grundy 78-75-2 144 Jarryd Blair 87-55-2 143 Jamie Elliott 88-53-2 141 Travis Cloke 91-48-2 141 Ben Reid 84-54-3 140 Taylor Adams 77-61-2 136 Jordan de Goey 75-59-2



Most games played against Steele Sidebottom:



Games Opponent Sidebottom W-L-D 20 Joel Selwood 9-11 20 Josh J. Kennedy 10-10 20 Jack Darling 10-10 20 Tom Hawkins 10-10 19 Dyson Heppell 12-7 19 Shannon Hurn 10-9 18 Travis Boak 10-8 18 Isaac Smith 4-14 18 Kade Simpson 13-5 18 Harry Taylor 9-9



Sidebottom's win loss record in 50 game spans: