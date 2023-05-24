Errol Gulden celebrates a goal during Sydney's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round seven, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RED-HOT Sydney midfielder Errol Gulden expects a "wound up" Carlton to greet the Swans when the teams meet in a critical Friday night contest at the SCG.

The Swans snapped a four-game losing streak at the weekend with a dramatic late victory over North Melbourne, a win Gulden says has given John Longmire's men some belief after a tough stretch.

But now the Blues await, with the teams placed 11th and 12th on the ladder and clinging to top-eight hopes as the season's mid-point nears.

Last two mins: Crazy finish sees Swans scrape past Roos Enjoy the thrilling final moments of the clash between the Kangaroos and Swans at Marvel Stadium

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Gulden described Friday night as a "massive" game ahead of their mid-season bye.

"We're probably two teams that haven't performed to the level we've wanted to this year," Gulden said.

"Carlton has been thereabouts for most of their games this season and were there for three quarters against Collingwood on the weekend.

"They've got some absolute star players, the two key forwards and some great midfielders.

"The fact they're a good side and have been thereabouts against good teams is what makes this game so significant for us.

"We haven't been in great form ourselves and we know they're going to be wound up off a loss.

"We're playing a good team, it's Friday night footy and we know it's going to be a big game."

GETTABLE: Richmond's 'all in' list move, Lion in sights, will star Saint stay? Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the list questions facing Richmond after Dimma's departure, six mid-season draft prospects to watch, and much more

Gulden has been a shining light in a turbulent season for the Swans having shifted to a more midfield-heavy role from his first two seasons, where he was predominantly stationed at half forward.

The 20-year-old Swans Academy product is averaging 25 disposals this season, but has upped that to 32 and a goal over the past month.

He said working with Luke Parker, Callum Mills and Chad Warner over the pre-season had been a great grounding for his full-time move into the midfield.

Golden Gulden's long launch has Freo nervous Swans' Errol Gulden guides this goal home with an electric finish

"The higher workload in terms of getting contest to contest has been the biggest adjustment," he said.

"Playing as a high half-forward you have to run a fair bit, but it's off-ball running, whereas wing and inside mid is contest to contest.

"I played there as a junior, and even though AFL is completely different, it probably feels a bit more natural playing as a midfielder."

Errol Gulden kicks a goal during the match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

He says the Blues midfield provides another great test for Sydney as it looks to keep its season afloat.

"It's a really exciting opportunity," he said.

"They're the number one contested ball team in the comp and an amazing clearance team.

"When their mids are up, they're hard to stop. They've got Cripps, Walsh, Hewett, Matt Kennedy, Cerra is going well, Blake Acres is doing well on a wing, so many great players and a bloody good midfield group.

"I'm really looking forward to it."