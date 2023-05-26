Lance Franklin in action during Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY and Carlton clash in a huge Friday night contest at the SCG that will have massive ramifications for both their seasons.

The Blues (4-1-5) and the Swans (4-6) sit in 11th and 12th place on the ladder, respectively, and are clinging to top-eight hopes as the season's mid-point nears.

SWANS v BLUES Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App



Sydney snapped a four-game losing streak and revived its season at the weekend with a dramatic last-minute victory over North Melbourne.

Sydney v Carlton at the SCG, 7.50pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Sydney: Corey Warner

Carlton: Ed Curnow

Carlton is coming off a disappointing loss to rival Collingwood and has now lost three games in a row after their promising start to the season.

Carlton has recalled Tom De Koning - his first game since round five - at the expense of Jack Silvagni for the clash. Brodie Kemp also returns to the Blues' line-up, while Lewis Young and Ed Curnow were dropped.

Sydney adds Tom Hickey to replace the injured Peter Ladhams in the ruck, along with Lewis Melican for his first game since the 2021 elimination final and pressure forward Sam Wicks.