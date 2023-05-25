CRITICISM is not something Isaac Heeney has had to face very much of in his 164 games, but amid a tough start for Sydney to 2023, the dynamic forward has received a dose of it this season.

The knocks can only come, though, when the bar is set high and Heeney has done that throughout his brilliant career, culminating in his 49-goal, All-Australian campaign, last year.

In his prime at 27 years of age and moving into his ninth season, it was natural to expect it all to flow in the same fashion for Heeney this year, but as key players have gone down around him, the start to the year has not been as impactful.

He’s kicked 10 goals in 10 games to be at half of last year's goal average per game.

It's a mark that is below his best, by his own admission, but he's confident it's starting to turn.

"A bit up and down, a bit different to last year. Maybe I'm struggling for form a little bit at times, I felt like the last couple weeks I've influenced the game a bit more which has been nice," Heeney said.

Isaac Heeney runs with the ball under pressure from Jack Ziebell during Sydney's clash against North Melbourne in round 10, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

As commentators have searched for reasons beyond the injuries for Sydney's slide in 2023, the star forward has been isolated for criticism and that's been a rarity in his career to date.

"Luckily living in Sydney, you can push it to the side," he said.

"'Horse' (Swans coach John Longmire) gives me confidence, he's been amazing. It's just a matter of not overthinking it and listening to the outside noise."

Heeney, however, is happy to take the good with the bad.

He hasn't bit back to those who have questioned him, in the knowledge that those same voices are the ones who have touted him as a potential top-five player in the competition.

"I love that, it's nice to hear. At times you have these lapses in form and I hold myself to a high standard and I want the external to hold me there too," Heeney said.

"It's not ideal but I've got the confidence that I'll get back and play some good footy and it's not through lack of effort.

"I've got the confidence that I'll get back and become one of the elite players in the competition again."

That belief isn't reserved simply for his own form but for the Swans on the whole.

Sitting in 12th at 4-6 for the season, Sydney's hopes of replicating last season's Grand Final appearance have been written off, but Heeney still has hope of a surge in the second half of 2023.

"Absolutely. Injuries are no excuse but we've been hit pretty hard. Obviously it's not the best start to the season but we've got the confidence that we've got the personnel and gameplan to go pretty deep," he said.

Nick Blakey and teammates look dejected after Sydney's loss to Fremantle in round nine, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

A win over a Carlton side sitting just one spot above them on the ladder at the SCG on Friday night will be critical to those hopes.

And without both McCartin brothers and Dane Rampe down back, Sydney will need to dilute the influence of Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay if it is any chance of snapping a three-game losing run at home.

"Obviously I won't go into too much of the specifics but they (the key defenders) are going to need some support from other players as well," Heeney said.

"If they get a roll on, they can kick 10-12 goals between them so we need to nullify their impact on the scoreboard. We've got some players playing pretty good footy down back even though they're not our regulars.

"I think it's massive, for the confidence going into the bye and then attacking the second half of the season. We know they're a good side and we're in a similar position on the ladder so it's a massive game."