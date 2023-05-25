Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe during the R9 match between Adelaide and St Kilda at Adelaide Oval on May 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE is set to welcome back tall forwards Taylor Walker and Riley Thilthorpe, but a cloud surrounds veteran Brodie Smith in the lead up to their crucial clash with Brisbane on Sunday.

Coach Matthew Nicks confirmed that Walker will line up against the second-placed Lions after being managed last weekend, however the club is still deciding whether Thilthorpe will return from a knee injury.

"'Tex' (Walker) moved really well, so Tex will play," Nicks said.

"We'll just see how (Thilthorpe) pulls up. We won't lock that in but I'm confident he'll be okay."

Adelaide will be happy to see the key forward duo return this week after they managed just a measly five goals in a disappointing performance against the Western Bulldogs last weekend.

"We dropped away on the weekend," Nicks conceded.

Smith was spotted jogging laps at the Crows' main session today, raising questions around his availability for Adelaide Oval meeting.

"Brodie's just having that management that we talk about," Nicks said.

"There's some soreness there, just general soreness. We'll keep a close eye on how he progresses in the next 24 hours."

Brodie Smith in action during round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The 235-game defender has played all 10 games this season and may look to be rested, much like Walker was against the Bulldogs.

"Brodie doesn't miss too much," said Nicks.

"For him to be managed this week, it was one we've looked at now for three or four weeks."

The Crows are also expected to see Tom Doedee return after exiting concussion protocols, while young defender Josh Worrell continues to press his case for senior selection.

"He's done really well," Nicks said on Worrell, adding he was Adelaide's "best player" during the preseason. "He's very much a chance to come in."