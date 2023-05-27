Dylan Williams in action during the match between St Kilda and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round seven, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

DYLAN Williams entered this season knowing it was crunch time.

The evidence was already on the table – he had been delisted by Yartapuulti at the end of last season after one senior game in three years with the club. The club and senior coach Ken Hinkley promised they would re-rookie him for the final year of his deal, which loomed as a last crack.

"I had spoken to Kenny and my manager (John Meesen) and that was the way it was going to go. They said they'd rookie me and said 'You've got one more chance, it's going to be hard but we'll back you in'," Williams told AFL.com.au.

"I was obviously a little bit flat but I always knew I had the skills and the strengths, I just needed to get my aerobic running up to AFL standard. I've always got pretty good confidence so I personally thought I could [still get there].

"I was in a hard position but I knew if I worked my arse off I could hopefully see the rewards."

Those have started to come this season, with Williams winning a spot in the Power's backline for its round four clash with Sydney and remaining in there the past seven weeks – of which the club is unbeaten through that run.

Dylan Williams warms up ahead of Port Adelaide's match against North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena in round nine, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Williams had begun his career as a mercurial, smart goalkicker who could produce moments out of nothing in attack but he has shifted those skills to defence where he has been a reliable ball-user, creator and reader of the play in his side's run of wins.

Last week against Narrm, Williams gathered 22 disposals and seven rebound-50s, including some crucial 'get out' kicks under pressure.

"It's probably my best four-quarter effort of both showing good defensive stuff and then when it was my time with the ball in hand just creating nicely. I don't think I really split the game open but I thought I made the right reads and right plays at the right time," he said.

Dylan Williams tackles Ed Langdon during match between Yartapuulti and Narrm at Adelaide Oval in round 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Doing the right things at the right times has been part of Williams' impact, which can be drawn back to his increased fitness base and running capacity.

Over pre-season the former Oakleigh Chargers talent worked closely – alongside teammate Ollie Lord – with personal trainer Cory Hargrave in Melbourne and returned to Alberton Oval confident he could flick the switch on his career.

His debut game had come late in his second year at the club – in round 15, 2021 – and he didn't play at senior level last season before he was moved to defence for the final block of the SANFL campaign.

"It was probably with seven rounds to go last year they said 'We're just going to try you back and give you every chance to play AFL' because it wasn't going to happen in the forward line," Williams said.

"I noticed the difference with my running this year but it was also in the confidence it gave me. I knew I was never a great runner but my confidence wasn't there either. Even when I came back fit I wasn't too confident until I got a lot better time trials and started keeping up with other people.

"I didn't really know what to expect at half-back when I first went there but if you read the game well you can cut angles and be a bit smarter a bit of the time. I noticed that straight away and knew then it was going to suit me better."

Hinkley and his coaches have also noticed the difference. With the 21-year-old's confidence up, Williams has led the Power for rebound 50s over the past four games and sits third in that time for intercept possessions and fourth for metres gained, disposal efficiency and score launches. Since he's come into the side he's also taken the second most kick-ins at the club (behind Ryan Burton). Put simply, the Power clearly back his ball use and footy IQ.

"I knew I was probably right at the back of the pecking order. I only played a quarter in one of the pre-season games and didn't play in the other and had to prove myself in the SANFL. I knew what I was up for so I didn't get frustrated with not playing early, I knew I was at the back of the pecking order so I am proud [of how it's going]", he said.

Williams' move to defence has also had a spin-off effect, pushing Darcy Byrne-Jones into attack and seeing him be influential as a pressuring small forward. He credits Hinkley for much of his new direction.

"We're both pretty honest blokes," Williams said.

"He kept it real and told me exactly where I was at. It was a good wake-up call and told me exactly how hard it was going to be and didn't sugarcoat it or say it's going to be alright.

"We've always had a good honest relationship and he's been awesome this year, he's backed me in 100 per cent. I catch up with him every second week at the club about where I'm at and he's super honest and confident in my ability now and I'm very grateful for him."