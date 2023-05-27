Caleb Serong celebrates a goal during Walyalup's clash against Narrm in round 11, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

LUKE Jackson has inspired a resurgent Walyalup to a thrilling seven-point win over Narrm in an outstanding first match against his former club.

The Dockers conquered the Demons at the MCG for the second year in a row, taking control of the tight and tense contest by kicking 5.2 to 2.3 in the third quarter.

DEMONS v DOCKERS Full match coverage and highlights

Unlike last year’s clash, when Narrm failed to fire a shot in the last quarter, the Demons lifted late on Saturday but Walyalup was able to withstand the pressure.

Up by 15 points, the Dockers hung on to win 12.7 (79) to 10.12 (72) for their fourth straight victory to jump inside the top eight for the first time this season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: Narrm v Walyalup The Demons and Dockers clash in round 11

Jackson turned the match in Walyalup's favour in the third quarter when he was forced to take on the Dockers’ ruck duties solo.

Towering Walyalup ruckman Sean Darcy was subbed out late in the second quarter with a hamstring injury in a major blow for the visitors.

But his absence allowed Jackson, who moved to Walyalup during the off-season following three years and a premiership with Narrm, to take control of the tight tussle.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Jackson nails epic major against old club Luke Jackson celebrates a special goal against his ex-side in the Demons

In similar fashion to his game-changing turn in the Demons' 2021 Grand Final victory, Jackson was dominant out of the middle and finished with a career-best eight clearances.

The 21-year-old, who was heavily criticised in Western Australia during Walyalup's early-season form struggles, received some jeers from the 29,154 fans but the reception was largely respectful.

Classy Narrm forward Kysaiah Pickett reduced the margin to just two points with three minutes to go but dynamo Bailey Banfield immediately kicked truly at the other end to seal the result for the Dockers.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Pickett gets Narrm on board with ridiculous major Demon Kysaiah Pickett dribbles home an unbelievable goal along the boundary

Angus Brayshaw had a set shot with 90 seconds left but the prolific Demons midfielder sprayed it right.

Both forward lines struggled to fire in a low-scoring contest but young Dockers talls Jye Amiss (three goals) and Josh Treacy (two) made crucial contributions.

Andrew Brayshaw, Angus' younger brother, starred for Walyalup in the middle, as did Caleb Serong.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Viney launches long bomb in left-foot special Narrm's hard-nut Jack Viney gets his team going in the second half with this brilliant major

Narrm's second straight defeat leaves it at 7-4 ahead of a Friday night clash with struggling Carlton.

The Dockers have revived their season to be 6-5 leading into a bye next weekend.

Jackson receives mixed reception

It took just minutes for Jackson to get his hands on the ball, marking at half-forward as he faced his former club for the first time. Some boos turned into applause as the 2021 premiership Demon received a mixed reception from Narrm fans. Jackson had an excellent game, finishing with 19 disposals, 16 hitouts, eight clearances and a goal.

Familiar face in Dockers' coaches' box

There was a familiar face in the Walyalup box on Saturday as former Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley sat with the Dockers' coaches. As Walyalup confirmed in a tweet, Buckley was there to observe the game, given his relationship with Justin Longmuir from the pair's days at the Magpies.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:50 Pickett gets Narrm on board with ridiculous major Demon Kysaiah Pickett dribbles home an unbelievable goal along the boundary

00:45 Freakish Fritsch gets day started with dribbler Narrm's Bayley Fritsch goals moments before quarter-time with this fantastic finish in congestion

00:18 Walyalup's massive blow with star subbed out due to injury Docker Sean Darcy subbed out during the second term with hamstring injury

00:57 Viney launches long bomb in left-foot special Narrm's hard-nut Jack Viney gets his team going in the second half with this brilliant major

00:38 Jackson nails epic major against old club Luke Jackson celebrates a special goal against his ex-side in the Demons

00:47 Schultz soars high and nails crucial goal Lachie Schultz chimes in with a stunning mark and major to inch one step closer to a fine upset win

00:29 Ice-cold Banfield seals the deal for Walyalup Docker Bailey Banfield kicks the match-winning goal over Narrm

09:12 Full post-match, R11: Dockers Watch Fremantle's press conference after round 11's match against Melbourne

08:11 Highlights: Narrm v Walyalup The Demons and Dockers clash in round 11

04:42 Full post-match, R11: Demons Watch Melbourne's press conference after round 11's match against Fremantle

NARRM 3.2 4.5 6.8 10.12 (72)

WALYALUP 2.0 4.3 9.5 12.7 (79)

GOALS

Narrm: Pickett 2, Fritsch 2, Viney, van Rooyen, Sparrow, McDonald, Harmes, Grundy

Walyalup: Amiss 3, Treacy 2, Banfield 2, Serong, Schultz, Jackson, Frederick, Aish

BEST

Narrm: Petracca, Gawn, Ang.Brayshaw, Pickett

Walyalup: Jackson, And.Brayshaw, Serong, O'Meara, Young

INJURIES

Narrm: Nil

Walyalup: Darcy (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

Narrm: James Jordon (replaced Kade Chandler in fourth quarter)

Walyalup: Sam Sturt (replaced Sean Darcy in second quarter)

Crowd: 29,154 at the MCG