Hunter Clark after being injured in the round 11 St Kilda and Hawthorn clash at Marvel Stadium on 27 May, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

LUCKLESS Saint Hunter Clark will be sidelined for at least a month after injuring his left knee in Saturday’s 10-point loss to Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium.

The 24-year-old was substituted out of the game in the first quarter after trying to play on with the issue before being replaced by Cooper Sharman.

Scans have revealed a high-grade medial collateral injury that is expected to sideline Clark for up to six weeks.

After enduring an injury riddled few years at Moorabbin, Clark was thriving with some continuity and increased midfield time under Ross Lyon, featuring in the first 11 games after contemplating a move to North Melbourne last October.

The 2017 No. 7 pick didn’t play until round 14 last year after suffering a shoulder injury on the eve of the season and then suffered a badly broken nose three weeks later that required him to be taken off the ground on a stretcher following a collision with Dan Butler.

The year before that, Clark’s 2021 campaign was brought to a halt for a couple of months when his jaw was broken in a collision with Adelaide’s David Mackay at Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns, before a concussion in his return game ended his season.

St Kilda has overcome a monster injury list early in the year to reach the mid-season bye at 7-4. But after starting a new era under Lyon with four straight wins and 5-1, the Saints haven’t won consecutive games since round four and look vulnerable following the loss to Hawthorn.

The players won’t return to the club until Saturday before they start preparing for next Thursday night’s clash against Sydney at the SCG.

Mitch Owens is expected to be available for the trip to New South Wales but still needs to pass concussion protocols after a nasty incident in the win over Greater Western Sydney in round 10.

Jack Bytel has been ruled out of selection for next weekend after suffering a concussion in Sandringham’s win over Coburg on Saturday night.

Marcus Windhager put his hand up again for another opportunity at AFL level after amassing 37 disposals, five clearances and a goal for the Zebras at RSEA Park.

Jack Billings is yet to be included in the squad this year but continued to put his name in selection contention after gathering 24 touches and kicking a goal in his fifth VFL game after suffering a fractured leg in February.

Tim Membrey kicked one goal from 11 disposals and four marks after Lyon opted to bring the experienced spearhead back via the Zebras after the 29-year-old missed last week due to concussion.

Zak Jones, Dan McKenzie, Jack Hayes and Nick Coffield are all still in the rehab group inside RSEA Park and all yet to play a game in 2023.