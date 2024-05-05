A see-sawing tussle at Marvel Stadium is sure to put heat on the Kennel this week

Calsher Dear celebrates a goal during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' week from hell finished on a low with a 14.14 (98) to 14.7 (91) loss to Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Sunday evening.

Essendon's Sam Draper put the microscope firmly on Whitten Oval with comments in the days leading up to the must-win clash, leaving the club with a heightened need to respond against an opponent with just one win on the board, but Luke Beveridge and his charges came up short.

BULLDOGS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

More than two goals in arrears early in the final term - and with more than just the four premiership points on the line - the Bulldogs needed to respond.

Consecutive goals to Sam Darcy, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and Bailey Williams suddenly had them in front with 10 minutes to play, but a Jack Ginnivan goal snatched the lead back for the Hawks.

Chances were had and blown at both ends of the ground in the next few minutes before James Sicily, playing forward after dislocating his shoulder early in the match, took a contested mark 15 metres out on an angle, converting the runaround snap to get a two-goal break.

Williams' second had the Dogs back within a kick with two minutes to play, but the Hawks held on in a tense final stanza.

More to come

Dear Dad, this one's for you

Everyone loves a goal on debut, and when the goalkicker is the son of a club premiership hero it's guaranteed to get the fans screaming with delight. But when that flag champion passed away two years before getting a chance to see his offspring wearing the jumper at the top level, the emotions are going to run at peak level. When 1991 Norm Smith medalist Paul Dear died in July 2022 his son Calsher was 16 years old and not considered a likely AFL level player, but the youngest of Paul's three sons has been on a continual upward curve, so few were surprised when he kicked the Hawks' second goal on Sunday and gave the side - and all football supporters with a heartbeat - an emotional lift. As the commentary team said Dear had "an angel riding on his right shoulder" and the wishes of thousands under his wings.

Learn More 00:33

Fast start or false start?

There have been plenty of question marks over the Bulldogs this year, with a bit of extra attention thrown on the club by Sam Draper's comments through the week, so it was always going to be interesting to see in what frame of mind they started Sunday's clash. Fifteen seconds after the opening bounce it looked like the answer was through as Laitham Vandermeer slotted the first goal of the game - one of the quickest starts ever. With three on the board in the first three minutes things looked good, but by the end of the afternoon there were as many questions around life at the Kennel as there had been pre-match - maybe more. At least Dogs fans had a moment to believe, even if it was just a moment.

Learn More 00:59

Jack's done it all, yet we know there'll be more

Has there been a more eventful first 50 games? Since being taken by Collingwood in the 2020 rookie draft, Jack Ginnivan has been an immediate polariser of fans, won an ANZAC Day Medal with a five-goal performance, effectively changed a rule interpretation in a manner that took Kevin Bartlett more than 400 games to achieve, won a Premiership medallion and been traded to the club he loved as a child. And in typical fashion he finished a quiet game on Sunday with the goal to snatch back the lead for the final time. Whether we get another 10 years or just 10 matches out of Ginnivan no-one knows, but however long the ride lasts, we can be sure there'll be headlines along the way.

Jack Ginnivan is tackled by James Harmes during the round eight match between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, May 5, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:59 Ridiculously rapid Vandermeer driller comes within 15 seconds Laitham Vandermeer nails the running finish as the Western Bulldogs explode from the opening bounce

00:30 Brilliant Bont catches fire with incredible launch Marcus Bontempelli loads up from beyond 50 and drills a trademark running missile

00:33 Emotions spill over with Dear's special maiden moment Calsher Dear, the son of late Hawks great Paul Dear, kicks his first career goal and his teammates flock to him

00:45 Newcombe off a step is off the charts as Hawks run hot Jai Newcombe sets himself and bangs through a huge major for Hawthorn

00:32 Is Libba in trouble for this tackle? Tom Liberatore is penalised for a dumping tackle on Will Day in the third term

00:51 Macdonald and Weddle's dazzling double gets Marvel roaring Connor Macdonald and Josh Weddle drill back-to-back bending rippers to extend the margin

00:34 Young Hawks guns provide the spark with slick pair Dylan Moore drills his first from the angle before Connor Macdonald makes the Bulldogs pay

03:47 Last two mins: Hawks handle heat to hold out Dogs The thrilling final moments between Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn in round eight

WESTERN BULLDOGS 5.1 6.3 8.7 14.7 (91)

HAWTHORN 4.2 7.5 9.9 14.14 (98)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer 2, Naughton 2, Williams 2, Bontempelli 2, English 2, Ugle-Hagan 2, Richards, Darcy,

Hawthorn: Macdonald 3, Gunston 2, Dear 2, Weddle, Ward, Newcombe, Moore, Meek, Sicily, Ginnivan

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, English, Dale, Treloar, Harmes, Richards

Hawthorn: Sicily, Impey, Meek, Nash, Moore, Newcombe

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: TBC

Hawthorn: Sicily (shoulder)

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Oskar Baker, replaced Charlie Clarke in the third quarter

Hawthorn: Nick Watson, replaced Cam Mackenzie in the third quarter

Crowd: 29,555 at Marvel Stadium