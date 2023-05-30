Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 12.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Hugh Bond Knee Test Rory Laird Suspension Round 13 Shane McAdam Quad Test Andrew McPherson Quad 9 weeks Zac Taylor Foot 9 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

McAdam has built his training loads for the past month and could play this week if he clears some final hurdles. Mitch Hinge emerges from concussion protocols on Wednesday and is also expected to be available. Brodie Smith has overcome back soreness, while Bond has completed his rehab. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Noah Answerth Concussion Test Shadeau Brain Shoulder 2-3 weeks Rhys Mathieson Hamstring 5 weeks Carter Michael Quad 1-2 weeks Jack Payne Concussion Test Dayne Zorko Suspension Round 13 Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Lions expect to get Payne back following their bye this weekend, while Answerth should also be available. Former captain Dayne Zorko will challenge his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Wednesday night. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Carroll Hamstring 1-2 weeks Lachie Cowan Finger Test Patrick Cripps Ankle Test David Cuningham Calf Test Corey Durdin Knee 6-7 weeks Sam Durdin Hamstring 2-3 weeks George Hewett Concussion 1-2 weeks Ollie Hollands Collarbone 8 weeks Jack Martin Calf Test Nic Newman Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sam Philp Foot Season Marc Pittonet Hand 2 weeks Zac Williams Knee Season Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

It's a bruising injury list for the Blues. Young duo Corey Durdin and Hollands will miss two months after undergoing surgery on Tuesday, while Pittonet will miss a fortnight having also gone under the knife. Newman will be out until at least the club's round 15 bye, while Hewett is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Cripps should be fine, but will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability. Cowan, Cuningham and Martin could yet make their returns at VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Charlie Dean Foot Season Billy Frampton Groin Test Jeremy Howe Forearm TBC Patrick Lipinski Shoulder 1-3 weeks Dan McStay Finger 1-3 weeks Joe Richards Hamstring Test Steele Sidebottom Knee TBC Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Sidebottom is not expected to play again until after the mid-season bye after injuring his medial collateral ligament in his 300th game on Sunday. Frampton could return from a groin injury for the trip to Perth to face West Coast. Lipinski and McStay are both closing in on returns and could be available as soon as King’s Birthday. Howe is building his training loads with his return date to become clearer soon. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jayden Davey Knee Season Harrison Jones Back Season Jake Kelly Concussion TBC Darcy Parish Calf 3 weeks Zach Reid Hamstring 3 weeks Will Setterfield Foot 4 weeks Dylan Shiel Foot Test James Stewart Foot 5-6 weeks Elijah Tsatas Knee 1 week Peter Wright Shoulder 2-4 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers got Jayden Laverde back last week and Nik Cox made his return via the VFL. Shiel missed the clash against West Coast but could be back this week. Tsatas, last year's No.5 pick, could return in the VFL as soon as this week, while Wright is also close to a highly anticipated return. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Heath Chapman Hamstring 4-6 weeks Sean Darcy Hamstring TBC Jaeger O'Meara Suspension Round 14 Matt Taberner Back TBC Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy has sustained a "moderate grade" hamstring strain, with the Dockers not yet putting a timeframe on his return. Fremantle's bye is well timed, but the ruckman would still be expected to miss round 13 before pushing to play against Greater Western Sydney on June 17 at the soonest. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Jack Bowes Calf Available Jhye Clark Foot Medium term Toby Conway Foot TBC Patrick Dangerfield Hamstring Test Mitch Duncan Hamstring Short term Max Holmes Knee Medium term Cam Guthrie Toe Indefinite Flynn Kroeger Knee Medium term Sam Menegola Knee Medium term Esava Ratugolea Hamstring Short term Gary Rohan Hamstring Available Rhys Stanley Eye socket Indefinite Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Bowes and Rohan are both set to be available for this Saturday night’s crunch game against the Western Bulldogs. Dangerfield is pushing to play but might run out of time to prove his fitness before the Cats’ bye. Ratugolea has suffered a minor hamstring strain and will miss the fixture this weekend ahead of the week off. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Connor Budarick Knee 2-3 weeks Sean Lemmens Hamstring 2 weeks Touk Miller Knee TBC Lachie Weller Knee 2 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Budarick is expected to rejoin the main training group shortly and return to action after Gold Coast's round 13 bye. Lemmens and Weller are also due back after the break. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Leek Aleer Ankle 1-2 week Isaac Cumming Calf 3 weeks Phil Davis Calf 4-5 weeks Cooper Hamilton Foot TBC Nick Haynes Concussion 1 week Harry Himmelberg Concussion Test Darcy Jones Knee Season Josh Kelly Hamstring 3 weeks Adam Kennedy Knee Season Braydon Preuss Back TBC Conor Stone Back 1-2 weeks Sam Taylor Hamstring 4 weeks Jacob Wehr Shoulder 2-4 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants should regain Himmelberg, but Haynes won't pass through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols after developing an infection elsewhere that hasn't allowed him to train the requisite number of days. Timelines for Hamilton and Preuss remain up in the air. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Emerson Jeka Hamstring 1 week Changkuoth Jiath Calf 3 weeks Max Lynch Concussion Season Jack O'Sullivan Managed Test Josh Ward Foot Test Chad Wingard Calf Test Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard and Ward are both expected to be available for selection this weekend. Wingard has missed the past fortnight with a calf injury, while Ward has been sidelined for a few weeks with a bone stress issue in his foot. Jiath is unlikely to be available until after the Hawks’ mid-season bye due to a calf strain. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Luke Dunstan Knee 1-2 weeks Jake Melksham Suspension Round 15 Clayton Oliver Hamstring 1 week Harrison Petty Foot 2-3 weeks Kye Turner Groin 3-4 weeks Will Verrall Pelvis 3-4 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Coach Simon Goodwin confirmed Oliver won't be rushed back this week to face the Blues, but he said the midfield bull will return for the King's Birthday clash next round. Swingman Petty ramped up his recovery from a foot injury this week by implementing some running into his program, but he's still a few weeks away from a return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Aiden Bonar Knee Test Charlie Comben Ankle 6-8 weeks Luke Davies-Uniacke Hamstring 1-2 weeks Brayden George Knee Season Josh Goater Knee 1-2 weeks Jack Mahony Shoulder Season Liam Shiels Concussion Test Tristan Xerri Ankle 1-2 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will regain Shiels from the AFL's concussion protocols, while Davies-Uniacke is also closing on a return but it won't be this week. Darcy Tucker (hamstring), Flynn Perez (concussion), Lachie Young (concussion) and Jackson Archer (groin) made their comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Travis Boak Ribs Test Charlie Dixon Quad Test Xavier Duursma Knee 5-7 weeks Orazio Fantasia Quad 1 week Mitch Georgiades Knee Season Todd Marshall Concussion Test Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

After now missing two matches, Marshall will continue to undergo testing this week. Boak and Dixon, both close to playing at the weekend, will also need to prove themselves at main training to be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday. – Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Seth Campbell Adductor 4-6 weeks Mate Colina Back Indefinite Josh Gibcus Hamstring 4-6 weeks Jacob Hopper Calf 4-6 weeks Tom Lynch Foot 7-12 weeks Bigoa Nyuon Knee Test Maurice Rioli jnr Hamstring Test Kaleb Smith Ankle Season Ivan Soldo Foot 4-6 weeks Robbie Tarrant Hip Indefinite Nick Vlastuin Corked leg Test Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Vlastuin and Rioli could return to boost the Tigers ahead of their match against Greater Western Sydney, the latter after five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Young Smith was last week added to the inactive list, freeing up a second spot ahead of the mid-season draft following the retirement of Jason Castagna. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Matt Allison Foot Post-bye Jack Bytel Concussion 1-2 weeks Hunter Clark Knee 4-6 weeks Nick Coffield Calf 6-8 weeks Jack Hayes Hamstring 6-8 weeks Olli Hotton Back Post-bye Zak Jones Achilles 4-6 weeks Dan McKenzie Calf 2-3 weeks Angus McLennan Back Post-bye Mitch Owens Concussion 1-2 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Clark will miss up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury on Saturday. Scans have confirmed a high-grade MCL injury, stalling his career once again. Owens is on track to return against Sydney next Thursday night after missing the loss to the Hawks due to concussion. Bytel has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available for the game against the Swans. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Joel Amartey Hamstring 2-4 weeks Peter Ladhams Ankle TBC Paddy McCartin Concussion Season Tom McCartin Concussion TBC Logan McDonald Ankle 7 weeks Callum Mills Calf 2-4 weeks Luke Parker Suspension Round 14 Dane Rampe Neck 1-2 weeks Sam Reid Hamstring Season Matt Roberts Knee 4-6 weeks Marc Sheather Foot TBC Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans seemed to get through their win over the Blues injury free, although the suspension to Parker means he'll miss the game against St Kilda after the bye. Rampe is back in full training and is closing in on a return, while Amartey is also progressing well. Ladhams' injury has been described as 'significant' while Sheather's foot problem has been revealed to be bone stress, making him a long-term proposition. Tom McCartin's immediate future remains clouded, with the club to take a conservative approach with his concussion symptoms. – Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Tom Cole Ankle 6-7 weeks Jamie Cripps Ankle 6-7 weeks Jai Culley Knee Season Jack Darling Arm 2-3 weeks Harry Edwards Groin TBC Luke Edwards Concussion 1-2 weeks Jamaine Jones Ankle 8-10 weeks Jeremy McGovern Hamstring 2-3 weeks Nic Naitanui Achilles 6-7 weeks Samo Petrevski-Seton Quad 1 week Liam Ryan Hamstring 7-8 weeks Luke Shuey Ankle/hamstring 1 week Isiah Winder Knee 6-7 weeks Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Edwards' disjointed season continued in round 11 when he was forced out at half-time because of concussion, with the young midfielder entering the AFL's 12-day protocols. Jones underwent surgery on Monday, while Dom Sheed started the week on light duties after a knock to his ankle. The midfielder is expected to play this week. Shuey is in the final phase of his reconditioning and is expected to play in round 13. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Dom Bedendo Groin 3-4 weeks Sam Darcy Lung Test Riley Garcia Groin 5-7 weeks Jason Johannisen Hamstring 7-9 weeks Roarke Smith Foot Test Adam Treloar Hamstring Test Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Western Bulldogs are set to be boosted by the return of star midfielder Treloar for Saturday night’s blockbuster against Geelong. Treolar has missed the past three games due to a hamstring strain but will play if he completes training on Thursday. Smith is on track to play his first game of 2023 after overcoming a plantar fascia issue. Darcy is expected to return after missing the past month when a small hole was detected in his lung.– Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list