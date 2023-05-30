Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 12.
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Hugh Bond
|Knee
|Test
|Rory Laird
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Shane McAdam
|Quad
|Test
|Andrew McPherson
|Quad
|9 weeks
|Zac Taylor
|Foot
|9 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
McAdam has built his training loads for the past month and could play this week if he clears some final hurdles. Mitch Hinge emerges from concussion protocols on Wednesday and is also expected to be available. Brodie Smith has overcome back soreness, while Bond has completed his rehab. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Noah Answerth
|Concussion
|Test
|Shadeau Brain
|Shoulder
|2-3 weeks
|Rhys Mathieson
|Hamstring
|5 weeks
|Carter Michael
|Quad
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Payne
|Concussion
|Test
|Dayne Zorko
|Suspension
|Round 13
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
The Lions expect to get Payne back following their bye this weekend, while Answerth should also be available. Former captain Dayne Zorko will challenge his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Wednesday night. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Carroll
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Lachie Cowan
|Finger
|Test
|Patrick Cripps
|Ankle
|Test
|David Cuningham
|Calf
|Test
|Corey Durdin
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Sam Durdin
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|George Hewett
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Ollie Hollands
|Collarbone
|8 weeks
|Jack Martin
|Calf
|Test
|Nic Newman
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sam Philp
|Foot
|Season
|Marc Pittonet
|Hand
|2 weeks
|Zac Williams
|Knee
|Season
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
It's a bruising injury list for the Blues. Young duo Corey Durdin and Hollands will miss two months after undergoing surgery on Tuesday, while Pittonet will miss a fortnight having also gone under the knife. Newman will be out until at least the club's round 15 bye, while Hewett is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Cripps should be fine, but will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability. Cowan, Cuningham and Martin could yet make their returns at VFL level. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Charlie Dean
|Foot
|Season
|Billy Frampton
|Groin
|Test
|Jeremy Howe
|Forearm
|TBC
|Patrick Lipinski
|Shoulder
|1-3 weeks
|Dan McStay
|Finger
|1-3 weeks
|Joe Richards
|Hamstring
|Test
|Steele Sidebottom
|Knee
|TBC
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Sidebottom is not expected to play again until after the mid-season bye after injuring his medial collateral ligament in his 300th game on Sunday. Frampton could return from a groin injury for the trip to Perth to face West Coast. Lipinski and McStay are both closing in on returns and could be available as soon as King’s Birthday. Howe is building his training loads with his return date to become clearer soon. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jayden Davey
|Knee
|Season
|Harrison Jones
|Back
|Season
|Jake Kelly
|Concussion
|TBC
|Darcy Parish
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Zach Reid
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Will Setterfield
|Foot
|4 weeks
|Dylan Shiel
|Foot
|Test
|James Stewart
|Foot
|5-6 weeks
|Elijah Tsatas
|Knee
|1 week
|Peter Wright
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
The Bombers got Jayden Laverde back last week and Nik Cox made his return via the VFL. Shiel missed the clash against West Coast but could be back this week. Tsatas, last year's No.5 pick, could return in the VFL as soon as this week, while Wright is also close to a highly anticipated return. – Dejan Kalinic
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Heath Chapman
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Sean Darcy
|Hamstring
|TBC
|Jaeger O'Meara
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Matt Taberner
|Back
|TBC
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Darcy has sustained a "moderate grade" hamstring strain, with the Dockers not yet putting a timeframe on his return. Fremantle's bye is well timed, but the ruckman would still be expected to miss round 13 before pushing to play against Greater Western Sydney on June 17 at the soonest. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Jack Bowes
|Calf
|Available
|Jhye Clark
|Foot
|Medium term
|Toby Conway
|Foot
|TBC
|Patrick Dangerfield
|Hamstring
|Test
|Mitch Duncan
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Max Holmes
|Knee
|Medium term
|Cam Guthrie
|Toe
|Indefinite
|Flynn Kroeger
|Knee
|Medium term
|Sam Menegola
|Knee
|Medium term
|Esava Ratugolea
|Hamstring
|Short term
|Gary Rohan
|Hamstring
|Available
|Rhys Stanley
|Eye socket
|Indefinite
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Bowes and Rohan are both set to be available for this Saturday night’s crunch game against the Western Bulldogs. Dangerfield is pushing to play but might run out of time to prove his fitness before the Cats’ bye. Ratugolea has suffered a minor hamstring strain and will miss the fixture this weekend ahead of the week off. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Connor Budarick
|Knee
|2-3 weeks
|Sean Lemmens
|Hamstring
|2 weeks
|Touk Miller
|Knee
|TBC
|Lachie Weller
|Knee
|2 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Budarick is expected to rejoin the main training group shortly and return to action after Gold Coast's round 13 bye. Lemmens and Weller are also due back after the break. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Leek Aleer
|Ankle
|1-2 week
|Isaac Cumming
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Phil Davis
|Calf
|4-5 weeks
|Cooper Hamilton
|Foot
|TBC
|Nick Haynes
|Concussion
|1 week
|Harry Himmelberg
|Concussion
|Test
|Darcy Jones
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Kelly
|Hamstring
|3 weeks
|Adam Kennedy
|Knee
|Season
|Braydon Preuss
|Back
|TBC
|Conor Stone
|Back
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Taylor
|Hamstring
|4 weeks
|Jacob Wehr
|Shoulder
|2-4 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
The Giants should regain Himmelberg, but Haynes won't pass through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols after developing an infection elsewhere that hasn't allowed him to train the requisite number of days. Timelines for Hamilton and Preuss remain up in the air. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Emerson Jeka
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Changkuoth Jiath
|Calf
|3 weeks
|Max Lynch
|Concussion
|Season
|Jack O'Sullivan
|Managed
|Test
|Josh Ward
|Foot
|Test
|Chad Wingard
|Calf
|Test
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Wingard and Ward are both expected to be available for selection this weekend. Wingard has missed the past fortnight with a calf injury, while Ward has been sidelined for a few weeks with a bone stress issue in his foot. Jiath is unlikely to be available until after the Hawks’ mid-season bye due to a calf strain. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Luke Dunstan
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jake Melksham
|Suspension
|Round 15
|Clayton Oliver
|Hamstring
|1 week
|Harrison Petty
|Foot
|2-3 weeks
|Kye Turner
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Will Verrall
|Pelvis
|3-4 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Coach Simon Goodwin confirmed Oliver won't be rushed back this week to face the Blues, but he said the midfield bull will return for the King's Birthday clash next round. Swingman Petty ramped up his recovery from a foot injury this week by implementing some running into his program, but he's still a few weeks away from a return. – Alison O'Connor
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Aiden Bonar
|Knee
|Test
|Charlie Comben
|Ankle
|6-8 weeks
|Luke Davies-Uniacke
|Hamstring
|1-2 weeks
|Brayden George
|Knee
|Season
|Josh Goater
|Knee
|1-2 weeks
|Jack Mahony
|Shoulder
|Season
|Liam Shiels
|Concussion
|Test
|Tristan Xerri
|Ankle
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
The Kangaroos will regain Shiels from the AFL's concussion protocols, while Davies-Uniacke is also closing on a return but it won't be this week. Darcy Tucker (hamstring), Flynn Perez (concussion), Lachie Young (concussion) and Jackson Archer (groin) made their comebacks through the VFL over the weekend. – Riley Beveridge
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Travis Boak
|Ribs
|Test
|Charlie Dixon
|Quad
|Test
|Xavier Duursma
|Knee
|5-7 weeks
|Orazio Fantasia
|Quad
|1 week
|Mitch Georgiades
|Knee
|Season
|Todd Marshall
|Concussion
|Test
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
After now missing two matches, Marshall will continue to undergo testing this week. Boak and Dixon, both close to playing at the weekend, will also need to prove themselves at main training to be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday. – Michael Whiting
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Seth Campbell
|Adductor
|4-6 weeks
|Mate Colina
|Back
|Indefinite
|Josh Gibcus
|Hamstring
|4-6 weeks
|Jacob Hopper
|Calf
|4-6 weeks
|Tom Lynch
|Foot
|7-12 weeks
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Knee
|Test
|Maurice Rioli jnr
|Hamstring
|Test
|Kaleb Smith
|Ankle
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Foot
|4-6 weeks
|Robbie Tarrant
|Hip
|Indefinite
|Nick Vlastuin
|Corked leg
|Test
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Vlastuin and Rioli could return to boost the Tigers ahead of their match against Greater Western Sydney, the latter after five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Young Smith was last week added to the inactive list, freeing up a second spot ahead of the mid-season draft following the retirement of Jason Castagna. – Sarah Black
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Matt Allison
|Foot
|Post-bye
|Jack Bytel
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Hunter Clark
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Nick Coffield
|Calf
|6-8 weeks
|Jack Hayes
|Hamstring
|6-8 weeks
|Olli Hotton
|Back
|Post-bye
|Zak Jones
|Achilles
|4-6 weeks
|Dan McKenzie
|Calf
|2-3 weeks
|Angus McLennan
|Back
|Post-bye
|Mitch Owens
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Clark will miss up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury on Saturday. Scans have confirmed a high-grade MCL injury, stalling his career once again. Owens is on track to return against Sydney next Thursday night after missing the loss to the Hawks due to concussion. Bytel has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available for the game against the Swans. – Josh Gabelich
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Joel Amartey
|Hamstring
|2-4 weeks
|Peter Ladhams
|Ankle
|TBC
|Paddy McCartin
|Concussion
|Season
|Tom McCartin
|Concussion
|TBC
|Logan McDonald
|Ankle
|7 weeks
|Callum Mills
|Calf
|2-4 weeks
|Luke Parker
|Suspension
|Round 14
|Dane Rampe
|Neck
|1-2 weeks
|Sam Reid
|Hamstring
|Season
|Matt Roberts
|Knee
|4-6 weeks
|Marc Sheather
|Foot
|TBC
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
The Swans seemed to get through their win over the Blues injury free, although the suspension to Parker means he'll miss the game against St Kilda after the bye. Rampe is back in full training and is closing in on a return, while Amartey is also progressing well. Ladhams' injury has been described as 'significant' while Sheather's foot problem has been revealed to be bone stress, making him a long-term proposition. Tom McCartin's immediate future remains clouded, with the club to take a conservative approach with his concussion symptoms. – Martin Smith
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Tom Cole
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Jamie Cripps
|Ankle
|6-7 weeks
|Jai Culley
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Darling
|Arm
|2-3 weeks
|Harry Edwards
|Groin
|TBC
|Luke Edwards
|Concussion
|1-2 weeks
|Jamaine Jones
|Ankle
|8-10 weeks
|Jeremy McGovern
|Hamstring
|2-3 weeks
|Nic Naitanui
|Achilles
|6-7 weeks
|Samo Petrevski-Seton
|Quad
|1 week
|Liam Ryan
|Hamstring
|7-8 weeks
|Luke Shuey
|Ankle/hamstring
|1 week
|Isiah Winder
|Knee
|6-7 weeks
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
Edwards' disjointed season continued in round 11 when he was forced out at half-time because of concussion, with the young midfielder entering the AFL's 12-day protocols. Jones underwent surgery on Monday, while Dom Sheed started the week on light duties after a knock to his ankle. The midfielder is expected to play this week. Shuey is in the final phase of his reconditioning and is expected to play in round 13. – Nathan Schmook
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Dom Bedendo
|Groin
|3-4 weeks
|Sam Darcy
|Lung
|Test
|Riley Garcia
|Groin
|5-7 weeks
|Jason Johannisen
|Hamstring
|7-9 weeks
|Roarke Smith
|Foot
|Test
|Adam Treloar
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: May 30, 2023
Early prognosis
The Western Bulldogs are set to be boosted by the return of star midfielder Treloar for Saturday night’s blockbuster against Geelong. Treolar has missed the past three games due to a hamstring strain but will play if he completes training on Thursday. Smith is on track to play his first game of 2023 after overcoming a plantar fascia issue. Darcy is expected to return after missing the past month when a small hole was detected in his lung.– Josh Gabelich
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list