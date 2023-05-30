Check out your club's injury updates ahead of round 12.

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Hugh Bond  Knee  Test
 Rory Laird  Suspension  Round 13
 Shane McAdam  Quad  Test
 Andrew McPherson  Quad  9 weeks
 Zac Taylor  Foot  9 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

McAdam has built his training loads for the past month and could play this week if he clears some final hurdles. Mitch Hinge emerges from concussion protocols on Wednesday and is also expected to be available. Brodie Smith has overcome back soreness, while Bond has completed his rehab. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Noah Answerth  Concussion  Test
 Shadeau Brain  Shoulder  2-3 weeks
 Rhys Mathieson  Hamstring  5 weeks
 Carter Michael  Quad  1-2 weeks
 Jack Payne  Concussion  Test
 Dayne Zorko  Suspension  Round 13
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Lions expect to get Payne back following their bye this weekend, while Answerth should also be available. Former captain Dayne Zorko will challenge his one-match ban at the Tribunal on Wednesday night.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Carroll  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Lachie Cowan  Finger  Test
 Patrick Cripps  Ankle   Test
 David Cuningham  Calf  Test
 Corey Durdin  Knee  6-7 weeks
 Sam Durdin  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 George Hewett  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Ollie Hollands  Collarbone  8 weeks
 Jack Martin  Calf  Test
 Nic Newman  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Sam Philp  Foot  Season
 Marc Pittonet  Hand  2 weeks
 Zac Williams   Knee  Season
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

It's a bruising injury list for the Blues. Young duo Corey Durdin and Hollands will miss two months after undergoing surgery on Tuesday, while Pittonet will miss a fortnight having also gone under the knife. Newman will be out until at least the club's round 15 bye, while Hewett is in the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols. Cripps should be fine, but will undergo a fitness test later this week to determine his availability. Cowan, Cuningham and Martin could yet make their returns at VFL level. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Charlie Dean  Foot  Season
 Billy Frampton  Groin  Test
 Jeremy Howe  Forearm  TBC
 Patrick Lipinski  Shoulder  1-3 weeks
 Dan McStay  Finger  1-3 weeks
 Joe Richards  Hamstring  Test
 Steele Sidebottom  Knee  TBC
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Sidebottom is not expected to play again until after the mid-season bye after injuring his medial collateral ligament in his 300th game on Sunday. Frampton could return from a groin injury for the trip to Perth to face West Coast. Lipinski and McStay are both closing in on returns and could be available as soon as King’s Birthday. Howe is building his training loads with his return date to become clearer soon.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jayden Davey  Knee  Season
 Harrison Jones  Back  Season
 Jake Kelly  Concussion  TBC
 Darcy Parish  Calf  3 weeks
 Zach Reid  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Will Setterfield  Foot  4 weeks
 Dylan Shiel  Foot  Test
 James Stewart  Foot  5-6 weeks
 Elijah Tsatas  Knee  1 week
 Peter Wright  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Bombers got Jayden Laverde back last week and Nik Cox made his return via the VFL. Shiel missed the clash against West Coast but could be back this week. Tsatas, last year's No.5 pick, could return in the VFL as soon as this week, while Wright is also close to a highly anticipated return. – Dejan Kalinic

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Heath Chapman  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Sean Darcy  Hamstring  TBC
 Jaeger O'Meara  Suspension  Round 14
 Matt Taberner  Back  TBC
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Darcy has sustained a "moderate grade" hamstring strain, with the Dockers not yet putting a timeframe on his return. Fremantle's bye is well timed, but the ruckman would still be expected to miss round 13 before pushing to play against Greater Western Sydney on June 17 at the soonest. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Jack Bowes  Calf  Available
 Jhye Clark  Foot  Medium term
 Toby Conway  Foot  TBC
 Patrick Dangerfield  Hamstring  Test
 Mitch Duncan  Hamstring  Short term
 Max Holmes  Knee  Medium term
 Cam Guthrie  Toe  Indefinite
 Flynn Kroeger  Knee  Medium term
 Sam Menegola  Knee  Medium term
 Esava Ratugolea  Hamstring  Short term
 Gary Rohan  Hamstring  Available
 Rhys Stanley  Eye socket  Indefinite
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Bowes and Rohan are both set to be available for this Saturday night’s crunch game against the Western Bulldogs. Dangerfield is pushing to play but might run out of time to prove his fitness before the Cats’ bye. Ratugolea has suffered a minor hamstring strain and will miss the fixture this weekend ahead of the week off.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Connor Budarick  Knee  2-3 weeks
 Sean Lemmens  Hamstring  2 weeks
 Touk Miller  Knee  TBC
 Lachie Weller  Knee  2 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Budarick is expected to rejoin the main training group shortly and return to action after Gold Coast's round 13 bye. Lemmens and Weller are also due back after the break.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Leek Aleer  Ankle  1-2 week
 Isaac Cumming  Calf  3 weeks
 Phil Davis  Calf  4-5 weeks
 Cooper Hamilton  Foot  TBC
 Nick Haynes  Concussion  1 week
 Harry Himmelberg  Concussion  Test
 Darcy Jones  Knee  Season
 Josh Kelly  Hamstring  3 weeks
 Adam Kennedy  Knee  Season
 Braydon Preuss  Back  TBC
 Conor Stone  Back  1-2 weeks
 Sam Taylor  Hamstring  4 weeks
 Jacob Wehr  Shoulder  2-4 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Giants should regain Himmelberg, but Haynes won't pass through the AFL's 12-day concussion protocols after developing an infection elsewhere that hasn't allowed him to train the requisite number of days. Timelines for Hamilton and Preuss remain up in the air. – Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Emerson Jeka  Hamstring  1 week
 Changkuoth Jiath  Calf  3 weeks
 Max Lynch  Concussion  Season
 Jack O'Sullivan  Managed  Test
 Josh Ward  Foot  Test
 Chad Wingard  Calf  Test
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Wingard and Ward are both expected to be available for selection this weekend. Wingard has missed the past fortnight with a calf injury, while Ward has been sidelined for a few weeks with a bone stress issue in his foot. Jiath is unlikely to be available until after the Hawks’ mid-season bye due to a calf strain. – Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Luke Dunstan  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jake Melksham  Suspension  Round 15
 Clayton Oliver  Hamstring  1 week
 Harrison Petty  Foot  2-3 weeks
 Kye Turner  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Will Verrall  Pelvis  3-4 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Coach Simon Goodwin confirmed Oliver won't be rushed back this week to face the Blues, but he said the midfield bull will return for the King's Birthday clash next round. Swingman Petty ramped up his recovery from a foot injury this week by implementing some running into his program, but he's still a few weeks away from a return. – Alison O'Connor

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Aiden Bonar  Knee  Test
 Charlie Comben  Ankle  6-8 weeks
 Luke Davies-Uniacke  Hamstring  1-2 weeks
 Brayden George  Knee   Season
 Josh Goater  Knee  1-2 weeks
 Jack Mahony  Shoulder  Season
 Liam Shiels  Concussion  Test
 Tristan Xerri  Ankle  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Kangaroos will regain Shiels from the AFL's concussion protocols, while Davies-Uniacke is also closing on a return but it won't be this week. Darcy Tucker (hamstring), Flynn Perez (concussion), Lachie Young (concussion) and Jackson Archer (groin) made their comebacks through the VFL over the weekend.  Riley Beveridge

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Travis Boak  Ribs  Test
 Charlie Dixon  Quad  Test
 Xavier Duursma  Knee  5-7 weeks
 Orazio Fantasia  Quad  1 week
 Mitch Georgiades  Knee  Season
 Todd Marshall  Concussion  Test
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

After now missing two matches, Marshall will continue to undergo testing this week. Boak and Dixon, both close to playing at the weekend, will also need to prove themselves at main training to be available to face Hawthorn on Saturday.  Michael Whiting

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Seth Campbell  Adductor  4-6 weeks
 Mate Colina  Back  Indefinite
 Josh Gibcus  Hamstring  4-6 weeks
 Jacob Hopper  Calf  4-6 weeks
 Tom Lynch  Foot  7-12 weeks
 Bigoa Nyuon  Knee  Test
 Maurice Rioli jnr  Hamstring  Test
 Kaleb Smith  Ankle  Season
 Ivan Soldo  Foot  4-6 weeks
 Robbie Tarrant  Hip  Indefinite
 Nick Vlastuin  Corked leg  Test
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Vlastuin and Rioli could return to boost the Tigers ahead of their match against Greater Western Sydney, the latter after five weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue. Young Smith was last week added to the inactive list, freeing up a second spot ahead of the mid-season draft following the retirement of Jason Castagna. – Sarah Black

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Matt Allison  Foot  Post-bye
 Jack Bytel  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Hunter Clark  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Nick Coffield  Calf  6-8 weeks
 Jack Hayes  Hamstring  6-8 weeks
 Olli Hotton  Back  Post-bye
 Zak Jones  Achilles  4-6 weeks
 Dan McKenzie  Calf  2-3 weeks
 Angus McLennan  Back  Post-bye
 Mitch Owens  Concussion  1-2 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Clark will miss up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury on Saturday. Scans have confirmed a high-grade MCL injury, stalling his career once again. Owens is on track to return against Sydney next Thursday night after missing the loss to the Hawks due to concussion. Bytel has entered concussion protocols and won’t be available for the game against the Swans.  Josh Gabelich

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Joel Amartey  Hamstring  2-4 weeks
 Peter Ladhams  Ankle  TBC
 Paddy McCartin  Concussion  Season
 Tom McCartin  Concussion  TBC
 Logan McDonald  Ankle  7 weeks
 Callum Mills  Calf  2-4 weeks
 Luke Parker  Suspension  Round 14
 Dane Rampe  Neck  1-2 weeks
 Sam Reid  Hamstring  Season
 Matt Roberts  Knee  4-6 weeks
 Marc Sheather  Foot  TBC
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Swans seemed to get through their win over the Blues injury free, although the suspension to Parker means he'll miss the game against St Kilda after the bye. Rampe is back in full training and is closing in on a return, while Amartey is also progressing well. Ladhams' injury has been described as 'significant' while Sheather's foot problem has been revealed to be bone stress, making him a long-term proposition. Tom McCartin's immediate future remains clouded, with the club to take a conservative approach with his concussion symptoms.  Martin Smith

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Tom Cole  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Jamie Cripps  Ankle  6-7 weeks
 Jai Culley  Knee  Season
 Jack Darling  Arm  2-3 weeks
 Harry Edwards  Groin  TBC
 Luke Edwards  Concussion  1-2 weeks
 Jamaine Jones  Ankle  8-10 weeks
 Jeremy McGovern  Hamstring  2-3 weeks
 Nic Naitanui  Achilles  6-7 weeks
 Samo Petrevski-Seton  Quad  1 week
 Liam Ryan  Hamstring  7-8 weeks
 Luke Shuey  Ankle/hamstring  1 week
 Isiah Winder  Knee  6-7 weeks
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

Edwards' disjointed season continued in round 11 when he was forced out at half-time because of concussion, with the young midfielder entering the AFL's 12-day protocols. Jones underwent surgery on Monday, while Dom Sheed started the week on light duties after a knock to his ankle. The midfielder is expected to play this week. Shuey is in the final phase of his reconditioning and is expected to play in round 13. – Nathan Schmook

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN
 Dom Bedendo  Groin  3-4 weeks
 Sam Darcy  Lung  Test
 Riley Garcia  Groin  5-7 weeks
 Jason Johannisen  Hamstring  7-9 weeks
 Roarke Smith  Foot  Test
 Adam Treloar  Hamstring  Test
Updated: May 30, 2023

Early prognosis

The Western Bulldogs are set to be boosted by the return of star midfielder Treloar for Saturday night’s blockbuster against Geelong. Treolar has missed the past three games due to a hamstring strain but will play if he completes training on Thursday. Smith is on track to play his first game of 2023 after overcoming a plantar fascia issue. Darcy is expected to return after missing the past month when a small hole was detected in his lung.Josh Gabelich

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list 