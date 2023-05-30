Paddy Dow in action during Carlton's VFL clash with Collingwood in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A RAFT of midfield absentees at Carlton could open the door for Paddy Dow's long-awaited return to the senior side, as well as a potential debut for impressive first-year wingman Jaxon Binns.

The Blues remain hopeful captain Patrick Cripps will overcome a rolled ankle in time for Friday night's clash with the Demons, while the club will fight Adam Cerra's one-game suspension for a dangerous tackle at the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday night.

But tough midfielder George Hewett has entered the League's 12-day concussion protocols while ruckman Marc Pittonet (fractured hand), small forward Corey Durdin (knee) and wingman Ollie Hollands (fractured collarbone) all underwent surgery on Tuesday.

Pittonet is likely to miss a fortnight, Durdin is expected to miss at least six weeks, while Hollands will be sidelined for two months. Nic Newman (hamstring) will also be absent until after the club's round 15 bye.

Nic Newman looks on during Carlton's clash against St Kilda in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

It could mean at least six enforced changes for Friday night's pivotal clash with Melbourne, leaving Carlton's drifting finals hopes in tatters following a string of six disappointing defeats from its last seven matches.

The impending absences of Hewett, Cerra and potentially Cripps will likely pave the way for Dow's return, 299 days after his last AFL appearance, following an extended run of impressive form at VFL level.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Dow finished with 36 disposals, 13 clearances, six tackles and a goal in the reserve side's victory over Sydney last Friday, having been consistently overlooked by Michael Voss due to the side's long list of inside midfield options.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable last week, Dow's manager Matt Bain from TLA Worldwide said the former No.3 pick's form at VFL level had led to substantial interest from rival teams as he nears the end of his contract at Ikon Park.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More GETTABLE: Mid-season mock draft, hot Pie interest, where Eagles 'throw millions' Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge discuss the pre-agents to watch, preview the upcoming mid-season draft, plus more

Meanwhile Binns, another to impress at reserves level after being recruited with pick No.32 in last year's draft, has emerged as an option to replace Hollands after finishing with 31 disposals, nine marks and a goal in the VFL last week.

But Carlton is also expected to consider the experience of Lochie O'Brien (28 disposals, two goals in the VFL) as it looks to counter the running power of Melbourne's wing duo of Ed Langdon and Lachie Hunter at the MCG.

Zac Fisher is another set to come into the selection frame after racking up 40 disposals and a goal in the VFL last Friday, while Voss will have a number of defensive options to cover for Newman's absence.

Alex Cincotta (31 disposals, eight marks) is a running option, Jack Silvagni (26 disposals, 10 marks) went into the backline to great effect last week, while Caleb Marchbank (18 disposals, eight marks) will also be considered upon return from injury.

Silvagni, Lewis Young and Lachie Fogarty were the club's unused emergencies last week.