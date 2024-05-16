Ross Lyon is desperate to see a response from the struggling Saints

Ross Lyon addresses his players during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EURO-YROKE coach Ross Lyon concedes the criticism directed at him and his players is valid, and says it's time for the group to respond with action.

The Saints (3-6) slipped to 14th on the ladder following last week's shock five-point loss to lowly Hawthorn.

Euro-Yroke great Nick Riewoldt took particular aim at Max King in the wake of the loss, saying the Saints spearhead was "one-dimensional" and lacked "forward craft".

King has kicked 9.8 across six games this season, with Euro-Yroke's average of 74 points per game ranking it 14th in the League.

"We've all got to work on stuff. Is it symptomatic (of the team's struggles)?" Lyon replied when asked about Riewoldt's comments.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion. Unless you're in the four walls – they're the only real opinions that count, to be honest."

Asked whether King needs to work on his forward craft, Lyon replied: "I think everyone does.

"I remember Robert Walls, who was one of the great coaches, and (star midfielder) Craig Bradley said to him when he went to Carlton, 'Keep coaching me, we all need to keep improving'."

Euro-Yroke's finals hopes have been hit by losing four of its past five games.

The defeat to Hawthorn was particularly hard to digest, given Euro-Yroke entered the match as a strong favourite.

Max King in action during St Kilda's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Lyon said his side played with a "mundane-ness", and he's copping the criticism on the chin.

"We were really disappointed. I knew there would be criticism," Lyon said ahead of Saturday night's clash with Walyalup at Marvel Stadium.

"We were really disappointed with our offence.

"There were a lot of opportunities left on the table that we were really disappointed with.

"I accept the criticism because it's valid. I've said there was a sameness (about us).

St Kilda players look dejected after a loss to Hawthorn in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm not perturbed, but all there is (now) is action. Everyone does a lot of talking.

"We want to develop our young players, we want to get our senior players in good form. We've been spluttering.

"Ideally we'd have another one or two wins on the board and I'd be pretty comfortable with all things taken into consideration."

Midfielder Brad Crouch has recovered from a knee injury, but will return via the VFL.